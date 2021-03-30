AURORA | Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK selections on the All-East Metro Athletic Conference first and second team selections for the 2020-21 boys wrestling season as picked by league coaches. Aurora wrestlers bold and uppercased:

2020-21 ALL-EMAC BOYS WRESTLING TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

106 pounds: Pool A — Nico Gonzalez, sr., Northglenn; Pool B — Ane’e Vigil, soph., Prairie View; 113 pounds: Pool A — Kenny Sailas, sr., Brighton; Pool B — Nolan Peterson, jr., Prairie View; 120 pounds: Pool A — Josiah Gallegos, fr., Brighton; Pool B — Max Bejerano, sr., Prairie View; 126 pounds: Pool A — OWEN SCHULZ, SR., RANGEVIEW; Pool B — John LeBlanc, jr., Adams City; 132 pounds: Pool A — Antonio Ruiz, jr., Northglenn; Pool B — Jace Long, jr., Adams City; 138 pounds: Pool A — Sam Rock, fr., Brighton; Pool B — Seth Deaguero, soph., Adams City; 145 pounds: Pool A — ROMEO CORTEZ, SR., RANGEVIEW; Pool B — Levi Deaguero, soph., Adams City; 152 pounds: Pool A — DJ Rock, soph., Brighton; Pool B — Tyson Moffitt, jr., Adams City; 160 pounds: Pool A — Izaiah Schoepp, fr., Brighton; Pool B — Austin Trujillo, sr., Prairie View/Daniel Long, soph., Adams City; 170 pounds: Pool A — JAYLEN BANISTER, JR., RANGEVIEW; Pool B — Bryson Porta, jr., Prairie View; 182 pounds: Pool A — GREG BROOKS, SOPH., RANGEVIEW; Pool B — EZEKIEL TAYLOR, SOPH., VISTA PEAK; 195 pounds: Pool A — Nathan Alvidrez, sr., Northglenn; Pool B — Cy Renney, jr., Adams City; 220 pounds: Pool A — Dylan BravoPacker, soph., Brighton; Pool B — DONOVAN JARMON, SR., VISTA PEAK; 285 pounds: Pool A — MARTIN RENTERIA, SR., HINKLEY; Pool B — Micah Ortiz, soph., Adams City

Coach of the Year: Jared Deaguero

SECOND TEAM

106 pounds: Pool A — Ethan Piper, fr., Brighton; Pool B — Nicholas Vasquez, soph., Adams City; 113 pounds: Pool A — James Escalera, soph., Northglenn; 120 pounds: Pool A — Johnny Escalara, fr., Northglenn; Pool B — Jaxon Lopez, soph., Adams City; 126 pounds: Pool A — Antonio Gomez, sr., Northglenn; Pool B — Vincent Klabon, jr., Prairie View; 132 pounds: Pool A — Daxton Hruby, Brighton; Pool B — Jacob Jewell, jr., Prairie View; 138 pounds: Pool A — Dante Heimdale, sr., Northglenn; 145 pounds: Pool A — Brayden Wilkens, sr., Brighton; Pool B — Vahn Williams, jr., Prairie View; 152 pounds: Pool B — Jackson Jimmerson, soph., Prairie View; 160 pounds: Pool A — Giovanni Quintanilla, sr., Northglenn; 170 pounds: Pool A — Devin Chambers, sr., Northglenn; Pool B — Maximus Gutierrez, soph., Adams City; 182 pounds: Pool A — Levi Fry, sr., Brighton; Pool B — Nick Espinoza, sr., Adams City; 195 pounds: Pool A — IAN KERSTEN, JR., RANGEVIEW; Pool B — Abraham Onofre-Leon, jr., Prairie View; 220 pounds: Pool A — Brock Bucher, Northglenn; Pool B — Geraldo Caldera, sr., Adams City; 285 pounds: Pool A — Cody Nelsen, sr., Brighton; Pool B — JUSTIN LEADENS, SR., VISTA PEAK