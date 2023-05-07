CASTLE ROCK | In its second season, the Vista PEAK boys volleyball team nearly doubled its win total and got to experience postseason play for the first time.

The Bison earned one of the 24 spots in regional tournaments that decided the state field and played two competitive matches in the Region 5 tournament at Douglas County High School before their season came to an end.

Coach Jeffrey Ransom’s Vista PEAK team opened regional play against the fifth-seeded Huskies, who they had encountered a few weeks earlier in the same venue in tournament play and lost to in two sets. The result was the same in the rematch as Douglas County — which would go on to qualify for state — came away with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 win.

The Bison then battled 12th-seeded Coronado and played three sets that hinged on a few key sequences before the Cougars prevailed 25-14, 25-17, 25-20.

Vista PEAK won 10 matches in its inaugural season in 2022, but won 10 matches alone in city league play and finished 18-7 overall.

The Bison will graduate a key piece in senior outside hitter Reece Kloberdanz, but expect to return its other three top offensive threats in juniors Tristan Rowley, Liam Jungheim and Benjamin Allred along with junior setter Kaiyan Ivey. Libero Ian Lozano will also graduate from a roster with six seniors.

REGION 5 (May 6 at Douglas County H.S.)

No. 5 Douglas County def. NO. 20 VISTA PEAK 25-13, 25-18, 25-18; No. 12 Coronado def. NO. 20 VISTA PEAK 25-21, 25-21, 25-23; No. 5 Douglas County def. No. 12 Coronado 25-14, 25-17, 25-20 (No. 5 Douglas County advances to the state tournament)