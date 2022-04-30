AURORA | In the only regional boys volleyball match that went more than three sets, Regis Jesuit outlasted Thornton Friday night to make it to the state tournament.

The 10th-seeded Raiders trailed host and seventh-seeded Thornton 2-1, but came through in the clutch to even it up and prevailed in a tight deciding fifth set.

With its 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 16-14 victory, coach Kristi Gauss’ Regis Jesuit team qualified for the May 5-7 state tournament at Overland High School. The Raiders — playing a rare match with their full lineup — will play the winner of Saturday’s regional between No. 15 Fountain-Fort Carson and No. 2 Bear Creek in the first round.

The only road team to win so far, Regis Jesuit is one of three Aurora area teams to advance to the eight-team state tournament as third-seeded Eaglecrest and No. 5 Cherokee Trail also won their matches. The Raptors topped No. 14 Poudre School District at home, while the Cougars defeated No. 12 Cheyenne Mountain.

