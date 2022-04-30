CENTENNIAL | The Eaglecrest boys volleyball team left little doubt that it would make the state tournament for the second time in as many seasons with a sweep of the visiting Poudre School District in regional play Friday evening.

The third-seeded Raptors defeated the Stars in three sets in tournament play during the regular season, but took all three sets in the regional rematch — with a state berth on the line — with a 25-14, 25-15, 25-21 victory at The Nest.

Coach Chad Bond’s Eaglecrest team won for the ninth time in its last 10 matches — a stretch that includes a win over top-seeded Cherry Creek — and improved to 19-4 going into the May 5-7 state tournament at Overland High School. The Raptors’ first round opponent will be the winner of Saturday’s regional between No. 11 Valor Christian and No. 6 Legend.

Eaglecrest made the semifinals last season in the first sanctioned state tournament before it lost to eventual state champion Douglas County.

Eaglecrest is one of three Aurora area teams to advance to the eight-team state tournament as fifth-seeded Cherokee Trail — which the Raptors split with during the regular season — and No. 10 Regis Jesuit also won their matches. The Cougars topped No. 12 Cheyenne Mountain at home, while the Raiders went on the road and knocked off No. 7 Thornton in five sets.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor.