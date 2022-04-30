AURORA | The Cherokee Trail boys volleyball team is headed back to the state tournament after a tidy three-set regional victory over Cheyenne Mountain Friday night.

The fifth-seeded Cougars staved off some challenges from the 12th-seeded visitors, but prevailed 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 to earn a spot in the May 5-7 state tournament at Overland High School.

Coach Mike Thomsen’s Cherokee Trail team played again without injured star setter Caden Cole and with ball distribution spread out had plenty of diversity in its offense against the Red-Tailed Hawks. The Cougars improved to 18-5 on the season and move in the state tournament bracket, where they are slated to open against the winner of Saturday’s match between No. 13 Littleton Public Schools and No. 4 Discovery Canyon.

After winning a tight first set, Cherokee Trail founds itself down by a handful of points early in the second set, but managed to stem the tide and surged to the lead with junior libero Jaime Coronel on the serve. Senior Hudson Harms and sophomore John Clinton provided plenty of offense as usual.

Cherokee Trail is one of three Aurora area teams to advance to the eight-team state tournament as third-seeded Eaglecrest — which the Cougars split with during the regular season — and No. 10 Regis Jesuit also won their matches. The Raptors topped No. 14 Poudre School District at home, while the Raiders went on the road and knocked off No. 7 Thornton in five sets.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports