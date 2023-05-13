AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2023 boys volleyball state tournament, which began on May 11, 2023 and continues through May 13 in the East and West gyms at Overland High School. The tournament is double-elimination. Aurora area teams bold and uppercased:

2023 BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD, SCHEDULE

May 11-13 at Overland High School

First round (May 11)

Match 1: No. 1 Discovery Canyon def. No. 8 Castle View (18-8) 25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 25-17

Match 2: No. 4 Legend def. No. 5 Douglas County 25-23, 25-19, 29-27

Match 3: NO. 7 EAGLECREST def. NO. 2 CHEROKEE TRAIL 29-27, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24

Match 4: No. 3 Valor Christian def. No. 6 Bear Creek 25-17, 20-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12

Consolation bracket (May 12)

Match 8: No. 5 Douglas County def. No. 8 Castle View 25-15, 21-25, 25-15, 25-15 (No. 8 Castle View eliminated)

Match 9: NO. 2 CHEROKEE TRAIL def.No. 6 Bear Creek 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 (No. 6 Bear Creek eliminated)

Championship bracket (May 12)

Match 5: No. 1 Discovery Canyon def. No. 4 Legend 25-21, 23-25, 26-24, 27-25

Match 6: NO. 7 EAGLECREST def. No. 3 Valor Christian 25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 20-25, 15-12

Consolation bracket (May 12)

Match 10: No. 3 Valor Christian (22-4) vs. No. 5 Douglas County (21-4) (loser eliminated), 7 p.m. (West Gym)

Match 11: No. 4 Legend (23-4) vs. NO. 2 CHEROKEE TRAIL (23-4) (loser eliminated), 7 p.m. (East Gym)

Championship bracket (May 13)

Match 7: NO. 7 EAGLECREST (17-8) vs. No. 1 Discovery Canyon (25-1), 11 a.m. (West Gym)

Consolation bracket (May 13)

Match 12: Match 10 winner vs. Match 11 winner (loser eliminated), 11 a.m. (East Gym)

Match 13: Match 7 loser vs. Match 12 winner (loser eliminated), 1 p.m. (West Gym)

Championship (May 13)

Match 14: Match 7 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 4 p.m. (West Gym)