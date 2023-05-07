AURORA | Bracket and schedule for the 2023 boys volleyball state tournament, which runs May 11-13, 2023, in the East and West gyms at Overland High School. The tournament is double-elimination. Aurora area teams bold and uppercased:

2023 BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

May 11-13 at Overland High School

First round (May 11)

Match 1: No. 8 Castle View (18-8) vs. No. 1 Discovery Canyon (23-1), 3 p.m. (West Gym)

Match 2: No. 5 Douglas County (20-3) vs. No. 4 Legend (22-3), 3 p.m. (East Gym)

Match 3: NO. 7 EAGLECREST (15-8) vs. NO. 2 CHEROKEE TRAIL (22-3), 5 p.m. (West Gym)

Match 4: No. 6 Bear Creek (17-6) vs. No. 3 Valor Christian (21-3), 5 p.m. (East Gym)

Consolation bracket (May 12)

Match 8: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser (loser eliminated), 5 p.m. (West Gym)

Match 9: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser (loser eliminated), 5 p.m. (East Gym)

Championship bracket (May 12)

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 5 p.m. (West Gym)

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 5 p.m. (East Gym)

Consolation bracket (May 12)

Match 10: Match 6 loser vs. Match 8 winner (loser eliminated), 7 p.m. (West Gym)

Match 11: Match 5 loser vs. Match 9 winner (loser eliminated), 7 p.m. (East Gym)

Championship bracket (May 13)

Match 7: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 11 a.m. (West Gym)

Consolation bracket (May 13)

Match 12: Match 10 winner vs. Match 11 winner (loser eliminated), 11 a.m. (East Gym)

Match 13: Match 7 loser vs. Match 12 winner (loser eliminated), 1 p.m. (West Gym)

Championship (May 13)

Match 14: Match 7 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 4 p.m. (West Gym)