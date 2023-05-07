AURORA | Bracket and schedule for the 2023 boys volleyball state tournament, which runs May 11-13, 2023, in the East and West gyms at Overland High School. The tournament is double-elimination. Aurora area teams bold and uppercased:
2023 BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE TOURNAMENT
May 11-13 at Overland High School
First round (May 11)
Match 1: No. 8 Castle View (18-8) vs. No. 1 Discovery Canyon (23-1), 3 p.m. (West Gym)
Match 2: No. 5 Douglas County (20-3) vs. No. 4 Legend (22-3), 3 p.m. (East Gym)
Match 3: NO. 7 EAGLECREST (15-8) vs. NO. 2 CHEROKEE TRAIL (22-3), 5 p.m. (West Gym)
Match 4: No. 6 Bear Creek (17-6) vs. No. 3 Valor Christian (21-3), 5 p.m. (East Gym)
Consolation bracket (May 12)
Match 8: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser (loser eliminated), 5 p.m. (West Gym)
Match 9: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser (loser eliminated), 5 p.m. (East Gym)
Championship bracket (May 12)
Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 5 p.m. (West Gym)
Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 5 p.m. (East Gym)
Consolation bracket (May 12)
Match 10: Match 6 loser vs. Match 8 winner (loser eliminated), 7 p.m. (West Gym)
Match 11: Match 5 loser vs. Match 9 winner (loser eliminated), 7 p.m. (East Gym)
Championship bracket (May 13)
Match 7: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 11 a.m. (West Gym)
Consolation bracket (May 13)
Match 12: Match 10 winner vs. Match 11 winner (loser eliminated), 11 a.m. (East Gym)
Match 13: Match 7 loser vs. Match 12 winner (loser eliminated), 1 p.m. (West Gym)
Championship (May 13)
Match 14: Match 7 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 4 p.m. (West Gym)