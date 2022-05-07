AURORA | Final results for the 2022 boys volleyball state tournament, which ran May 5-7, 2022, at Overland High School. The tournament is double-elimination. Aurora area teams bold and uppercased:

2022 BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS



Championship (May 7)

Match 14: No. 4 Discovery Canyon def. No. 1 Cherry Creek 25-21, 25-22, 25-20

Championship bracket (May 7)

Match 7: No. 4 Discovery Canyon def. No. 6 Legend 25-21, 25-21, 25-15

Consolation bracket (May 7)

Match 13: No. 1 Cherry Creek def. No. 6 Legend 25-22, 26-24, 15-25, 27-25 (Legend eliminated)

Match 12: No. 1 Cherry Creek def. No. 2 Bear Creek 26-24, 25-16, 25-18 (Bear Creek eliminated)

Championship bracket (May 6)

Match 5: No. 4 Discovery Canyon def. No. 1 Cherry Creek, 25-17, 25-12, 25-18

Match 6: No. 6 Legend def. No. 2 Bear Creek 25-16, 15-25, 25-16, 25-21

Consolation bracket (May 6)

Match 10: No. 2 Bear Creek def. NO. 8 REGIS JESUIT 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16 (NO. 8 REGIS JESUIT eliminated)

Match 11: No. 1 Cherry Creek def. NO. 3 EAGLECREST 25-18, 25-20 25-21 (NO. 3 EAGLECREST eliminated)

First round (May 5)

Match 1: No. 1 Cherry Creek def. NO. 8 REGIS JESUIT 23-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, 15-10

Match 2: No. 4 Discovery Canyon def. NO. 5 CHEROKEE TRAIL 25-9, 25-20, 25-13

Match 3: No. 2 Bear Creek def. No. 7 Douglas County 17-25, 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 15-8

Match 4: No. 6 Legend def. NO. 3 EAGLECREST 27-25, 21-25, 21-25, 25-22, 16-14

Consolation bracket

Match 8: NO. 8 REGIS JESUIT def. NO. 5 CHEROKEE TRAIL 25-21, 21-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-12 (NO. 5 CHEROKEE TRAIL eliminated)

Match 9: NO. 3 EAGLECREST def. No. 7 Douglas County 23-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20 (No. 7 Douglas County eliminated)