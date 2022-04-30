AURORA | Results from the 2022 boys volleyball regional tournaments that determine the field for the state tournament. The winner of each regional advances to the May 5-7 state tournament at Overland High School. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2022 BOYS VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL RESULTS

Friday, April 29

No. 1 Cherry Creek def. No. 16 Westminster 25-10, 25-13, 25-17 (No. 1 Cherry Creek qualifies for state tournament)

NO. 3 EAGLECREST def. No. 14 Poudre School District 25-14, 25-15, 25-21 (NO. 3 EAGLECREST qualifies for state tournament)

NO. 5 CHEROKEE TRAIL def. No. 12 Cheyenne Mountain 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 (NO. 5 CHEROKEE TRAIL qualifies for state tournament)

No. 8 Douglas County def. No. 9 Pueblo South 25-18, 25-23, 25-17 (No. 8 Douglas County qualifies for state tournament)

NO. 10 REGIS JESUIT def. No. 7 Thornton 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 16-14 (NO. 10 REGIS JESUIT qualifies for state tournament)

Saturday, April 30

No. 15 Fountain-Fort Carson at No. 2 Bear Creek, 11 a.m.

No. 13 Arapahoe at No. 4 Discovery Canyon, noon

No. 11 Valor Christian at No. 6 Legend, 11 a.m.