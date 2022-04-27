AURORA | Pairings and matchups for the eight two-team boys volleyball regional tournaments as released by the Colorado High School Activities Association on April 27, 2022. Regionals must be completed by April 30. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2022 BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE REGIONAL PAIRINGS

Must be completed by April 30

No. 16 Westminster at No. 1 Cherry Creek

No. 15 Fountain-Fort Carson at No. 2 Bear Creek

No. 14 Poudre School District at NO. 3 EAGLECREST, April 29, 6:30 p.m.



No. 13 Arapahoe at No. 4 Discovery Canyon

No. 12 Cheyenne Mountain at NO. 5 CHEROKEE TRAIL, April 29, 6 p.m.



No. 11 Valor Christian at No. 8 Legend

NO. 10 REGIS JESUIT at No. 7 Thornton

No. 9 Pueblo South at No. 8 Douglas County