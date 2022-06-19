AURORA | Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview and Overland selections as well as those from Cherry Creek, Littleton Public Schools and Valor Christian on the All-Centennial League first and second teams for the 2022 boys volleyball season as voted on by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2022 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: John Clinton, soph. (OH), Caden Cole, sr. (S) and Hudson Harms, sr. (OH), Cherokee Trail; Dennis Anchetta, jr. (Libero), Alfred Maiava, sr. (S) and Ayden Shaw, jr. (OH), Eaglecrest

Other selections: Jordan Cardenas, sr. (S), Josh Guthrie, sr. (OH) and Miles Manthe, sr. (OH), Cherry Creek; Ian Babcock, jr. (OH), Littleton Public Schools; Michael Hedley, sr. (S) and Tucker Shearn, jr. (OH), Valor Christian

Coach of the Year: Cara Quayle, Cherry Creek

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Jaime Coronel, jr. (Libero) and Daniel Xiao, jr. (MB), Cherokee Trail; Ikechukwu Onwuegbu. sr. (MB), and Kingsley Umoelin, sr. (MB), Eaglecrest; Nathan Bidlingmaier, jr. (S), Dionte Garcia, sr. (Libero), Alex Riddick, soph. (MB), Grandview; Garrett Foster, jr. (S), Overland

Other selections: Kevin Bray, sr. (OH) and Tyler Van Hare, sr. (S/MB), Cherry Creek; Jackson Lane, jr. (OH), Littleton Public Schools; Connor Jessen, sr. (MB), Valor Christian