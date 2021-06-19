AURORA | Pairings and schedule for the single-elimination 2021 boys volleyball state tournament scheduled to be played June 25-26, 2021, at Rock Canyon High School. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2021 BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

At Rock Canyon H.S.

Friday, June 25

Match 1: NO. 8 REGIS JESUIT (9-6) vs. No. 1 Douglas County (15-0), 9 a.m.

Match 2: NO. 5 EAGLECREST (12-3) vs. No. 4 James Irwin (14-1), 11 a.m.

Match 3: NO. 7 CHEROKEE TRAIL (8-7) vs. No. 2 Legend (13-2), 1 p.m.

Match 4: NO. 6 CHERRY CREEK (10-5) vs. No. 3 Valor Christian (13-2), 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

Semifinals (9 & 11 a.m.)



Match 5: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

Match 6: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4

Championship

Match 7: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 2 p.m.