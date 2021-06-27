AURORA | Final results for the 2021 boys volleyball state tournament played June 25-26, 2021, at Rock Canyon High School. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
2021 BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE TOURNAMENT
At Rock Canyon H.S.
Saturday, June 26
Championship
Match 7: No. 1 Douglas County def. No. 2 Legend, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18
Semifinals
Match 5: No. 1 Douglas County def. NO. 5 EAGLECREST 25-20, 25-19, 25-16
Match 6: No. 2 Legend def. No. 3 Valor Christian 25-23, 25-21, 25-20
Friday, June 25
Match 1: No. 1 Douglas County def. NO. 8 REGIS JESUIT 25-20, 25-15, 25-15
Match 2: NO. 5 EAGLECREST def. No. 4 James Irwin 26-28, 25-16, 17-25, 25-23, 15-13
Match 3: No. 2 Legend def. NO. 7 CHEROKEE TRAIL 25-15, 25-18, 25-11
Match 4: No. 3 Valor Christian def. NO. 6 CHERRY CREEK 25-21, 25-16, 25-20