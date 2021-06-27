AURORA | Final results for the 2021 boys volleyball state tournament played June 25-26, 2021, at Rock Canyon High School. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2021 BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

At Rock Canyon H.S.

Saturday, June 26

Championship

Match 7: No. 1 Douglas County def. No. 2 Legend, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18

Semifinals



Match 5: No. 1 Douglas County def. NO. 5 EAGLECREST 25-20, 25-19, 25-16

Match 6: No. 2 Legend def. No. 3 Valor Christian 25-23, 25-21, 25-20

Friday, June 25

Match 1: No. 1 Douglas County def. NO. 8 REGIS JESUIT 25-20, 25-15, 25-15



Match 2: NO. 5 EAGLECREST def. No. 4 James Irwin 26-28, 25-16, 17-25, 25-23, 15-13

Match 3: No. 2 Legend def. NO. 7 CHEROKEE TRAIL 25-15, 25-18, 25-11



Match 4: No. 3 Valor Christian def. NO. 6 CHERRY CREEK 25-21, 25-16, 25-20