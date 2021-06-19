AURORA | Scoreboard for 2021 boys volleyball regional tournaments, which were contested June 18-19, 2021. The winner of each regional advances to the state tournament. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2021 BOYS VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL SCOREBOARD

State tournament qualifiers: No. 1 Douglas County, No. 2 Legend, No. 3 Valor Christian, No. 4 James Irwin, NO. 5 EAGLECREST, NO. 7 CHERRY CREEK, NO. 9 CHEROKEE TRAIL, NO. 11 REGIS JESUIT

REGION 1

No. 1 Douglas County def. No. 16 Pueblo South, 3-0 (No. 1 Douglas County advances to state tournament)

REGION 2



No. 2 Legend def. No. 15 Westminster 25-10, 25-17, 25-18 (No. 2 Legend advances to state tournament)

REGION 3



No. 3 Valor Christian def. No. 14 DSST: College View, 3-0 (No. 3 Valor Christian advances to state tournament)

REGION 4



No. 4 James Irwin def. No. 13 Mountain Vista 25-18, 25-19, 25-21 (No. 4 James Irwin advances to state tournament)

REGION 5

NO. 5 EAGLECREST def. No. 12 Fort Lupton 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 (NO. 5 EAGLECREST advances to state tournament)

REGION 6

NO. 11 REGIS JESUIT def. No. 6 Bear Creek, 3-0 (NO. 11 REGIS JESUIT advances to state tournament)

REGION 7

NO. 7 CHERRY CREEK def. No. 10 Colorado Springs Christian 25-17, 25-13, 25-12 (NO. 7 CHERRY CREEK advances to state tournament)



REGION 8

NO. 9 CHEROKEE TRAIL def. Stargate School 18-25, 25-17, 28-26, 19-25, 15-10 (NO. 9 CHEROKEE TRAIL advances to state tournament)