DENVER | The Regis Jesuit boys tennis team downed Cherry Creek in both tournament and dual match format during the 2019 regular season.

The Raiders will try to top the Bruins for a third time in the biggest meeting of the year, the final day of the Class 5A state tournament.

Regis Jesuit takes a three-point lead over Cherry Creek into Saturday’s championship round, which begins at 9 a.m. at Gates Tennis Center and features four head-to-head matchups between the two teams.

Coach Laura Jones’ Raiders are in five championship matches in all: all three singles (No. 1 Morgan Schilling, No. 2 Andy Schuiling and No. 3 Cameron Kruep) as well as No. 1 doubles (Grigor Karakelyan and Conor Kaczmarczyk) and No. 4 doubles (Nathan Tolva and Alexander Samuelson).

While they lost in the semifinals, the No. 2 doubles team of Jack Carbone and Ryan McCarthy rebounded to win a playback semifinal to contribute three points to Regis Jesuit’s cause and qualify for the third-place match.

2019 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Team scores (through semifinals & playback semifinals): 1. REGIS JESUIT 67 points; 2. Cherry Creek 64; 3. Valor Christian 37; 4. Fairview 29; 5. Denver East 23; 6. Heritage 17; 7. Mountain Vista 15; 8. Greeley West 10; 9. Fort Collins 7; 10. Fossil Ridge 8; 11. Ralston Valley 5; T12. Monarch 3; T12. Rock Canyon 3; 13. Rocky Mountain 2; T14. Poudre 1; T14. Lakewood 1

Championship & third-place matches (9 a.m. Oct. 19 at Gates Tennis Center)

NO. 1 SINGLES: Championship match: Luke Silverman (Fairview) vs. MORGAN SCHILLING (REGIS JESUIT); Third-place match: Nico Jamison (Greeley West) vs. George Cavo (Cherry Creek)

NO. 2 SINGLES: Championship match: ANDY SCHUILING (REGIS JESUIT) vs. Matthew Batmunkh (Cherry Creek); Third-place match: Christian Trevey (Valor Christian) vs. Chase Walters (Heritage)



NO. 3 SINGLES: Championship match: CAMERON KRUEP (REGIS JESUIT) vs. Nick Svichar (Cherry Creek); Third-place match: Jack Scherer (Valor Christian) vs. Will Jones (Heritage)

NO. 1 DOUBLES: Championship match: Aram Izmirian/Kiril Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) vs. GRIGOR KARAKELYAN/CONOR KACZMARCZYK (REGIS JESUIT); Third-place match: Luke Buekelman/Andrew Schell (Valor Christian) vs. Reece Kelly/Max Duque (Mountain Vista)



NO. 2 DOUBLES: Championship match: Mason Heimel/Will Franks (Denver East) vs. Nick Solimene/Truman Osburn (Valor Christian); Third-place match: JACK CARBONE/RYAN MCCARTHY (REGIS JESUIT) vs. Xander Larsen/Mihir Mahale (Mountain Vista)

NO. 3 DOUBLES: Championship match: William Holst/Blake Holst (Cherry Creek) vs. Maxim Kokoshinsky/Jake Wicks (Fairview); Third-place match: Jack Abbey/Quentin Wolfe (Denver East) vs. Steven Darbie/George Fang (Fort Collins)

NO. 4 DOUBLES: Championship match: ALEXANDER SAMUELSON/NATHAN TOLVA (REGIS JESUIT) vs. Nathan Henden/Ben Zhang (Cherry Creek); Third-place match: Ryan Pool/Diego Garcia-Gallo (Denver East) vs. Owen Huskha/Andrew Yonan (Fairview)