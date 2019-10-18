DENVER | The Regis Jesuit boys tennis teams quest to defend its Class 5A state championship is in great shape after play Thursday at Gates Tennis Center.

All three of the Raiders’ singles players and all four doubles teams posted first round and quarterfinal victories on the opening day of the three-day tournament to earn the maximum amount of points through the first two rounds.

Regis Jesuit holds a two-point lead over its closest pursuer, Cherry Creek, which qualified six of its seven positions for Friday’s 9 a.m. semifinals. The Raiders and Bruins will meet in just one semifinal match, setting up the potential for several head-to-head state championship matches Saturday.

2019 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Team scores (through quarterfinals): 1. REGIS JESUIT 21 points; 2. Cherry Creek 19; 3. Valor Christian 14; 4. Denver East 13; 5. Fairview 10; 6. Fossil Ridge 7; T7. Mountain Vista 6; T7. Fort Collins 6; 9. Heritage 5; T10. Ralston Valley 3; T10. Greeley West 3; 12. Monarch 2; T13. Lakewood 1; T13. Rock Canyon 1; T13. Rocky Mountain 1

Semifinals (9 a.m., Oct. 18)

No. 1 singles — Upper bracket — Nico Jamison (Greeley West) vs. MORGAN SCHILLING (REGIS JESUIT); Lower bracket — George Cavo (Cherry Creek) def. Luke Silverman (Fairview)

No. 2 singles — Upper bracket — ANDY SCHUILING (REGIS JESUIT) vs. Chase Walters (Heritage); Lower bracket — Christian Trevey (Valor Christian) vs. Matthew Batmunkh (Cherry Creek)

No. 3 singles — Upper bracket — Jack Scherer (Valor Christian) vs. CAMERON KRUEP (REGIS JESUIT); Lower bracket — Nick Svichar (Cherry Creek) vs. Wesley Leach (Denver East)

No. 1 doubles — Upper bracket — Aram Izmirian/Kiril Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) vs. Luke Buekelman/Andrew Schell (Valor Christian); Lower bracket — Reece Kelly/Max Duque (Mountain Vista) vs. GRIGOR KARAKELYAN/CONOR KACZMARCZYK (REGIS JESUIT)

No. 2 doubles — Upper bracket — JACK CARBONE/RYAN MCCARTHY (REGIS JESUIT)vs. Mason Heimel/Will Franks (Denver East); Lower bracket — Solimene/Truman Osburn (Valor Christian) vs. Carter Kawakami/Kendall Gallegos (Fort Collins)

No. 3 doubles — Upper bracket — William Holst/Blake Holst (Cherry Creek) vs. THOMAS WILLIAMS/WILL MARKOWSKI (REGIS JESUIT); Lower bracket — Maxim Kokoshinsky/Jake Wicks (Fairview) vs. Jack Abbey/Quentin Wolfe (Denver East)

No. 4 doubles — Upper bracket — Ryan Pool/Diego Garcia-Gallo (Denver East) vs. ALEXANDER SAMUELSON/NATHAN TOLVA (REGIS JESUIT); Lower bracket — Nathan Henden/Ben Zhang (Cherry Creek) vs. Korben Cook/Kaustubh Kaushik (Fossil Ridge)

— Full first round and quarterfinal results, here