AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2022 Class 5A team boys tennis state tournament, which began on Sept. 28, 2022. Higher seeded teams have home court in each matchup through the semifinals. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2022 CLASS 5A BOYS TENNIS TEAM STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship (Oct. 18)

Semifinal winners at City Park, 2 p.m.

Semifinals (Oct. 11)

Quarterfinal winners

Quarterfinals (Oct. 1, weather permitting)

NO. 8 GRANDVIEW at No. 1 Cherry Creek, 10 a.m.

No. 5 Arapahoe at No. 4 Fossil Ridge, 9 a.m.

No. 10 Fairview at No. 2 Valor Christian, 9 a.m.

No. 6 Ralston Valley vs. NO. 3 REGIS JESUIT at CAC Inverness, 9 a.m.



First round (Sept. 28)

Upper bracket

No. 1 Cherry Creek 7, No. 16 Heritage 0

NO. 8 GRANDVIEW 4, No. 9 Monarch 3

No. 4 Fossil Ridge 7, No. 13 Rock Canyon 0

No. 5 Arapahoe 4, No. 12 Rocky Mountain 3

Lower bracket

No. 2 Valor Christian 7, No. 15 Fort Collins 0

No. 10 Fairview 4, No. 7 Denver East 3

NO. 3 REGIS JESUIT 7, No. 14 Boulder 0

No. 6 Ralston Valley 6, No. 11 Mountain Vista 1