Qualifying for the Class 5A and 4A boys tennis individual state tournaments will take place Oct. 6-8 with local teams spread out depending on how they finished in their leagues.

The team state championships have been been moved to separate dual tournaments this season by the Colorado High School Activities Association, but individual glory for three singles and four doubles positions remain available.

Regional fields were divided by league standings and two singles players or doubles teams from each position will move on to the Oct. 13-15 individual state tournaments (5A at City Park and 4A at Pueblo City Park). Aurora’s eight 5A programs are spread among five regionals, while Rangeview (the lone 4A program) is headed to 4A Region 3.

Regis Jesuit continues to be alive in the 5A state team tournament — as it will play a semifinal match at Valor Christian Oct. 11 — and will also play host to the Oct. 6-7 Region 4 tournament at Colorado Athletic Club Inverness that also includes Smoky Hill. Play is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. each day.

Two Aurora programs also ended up together in two other regionals, both of which will be contested at North Lake Park in Loveland: The 5A Region 3 tournament Oct. 6-7 includes Eaglecrest and Grandview (which also qualified and made it to the quarterfinals of the 5A team tournament), while Cherokee Trail and Vista PEAK (which has a team for the first time) take part in the Oct. 7-8 5A Region 7 tournament.

Overland is at the Oct. 6-7 Region 5 tournament at City Park, while Hinkley heads to Valor Christian Oct. 6-7 for Region 2.

Rangeview is part of the field for the 4A Region 3 tournament Oct. 6-7 at Pinehurst Country Club.

