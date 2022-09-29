Grandview senior Josh Son puts away a volley at the net during the second set of his three-set win at No. 2 doubles with Alex Eckley during the Wolves’ Class 5A boys tennis team state tournament first round match on Sept. 28, 2022, at Grandview High School. Son and Eckley’s win gave the eighth-seeded Wolves a 4-3 win over No. 9 Monarch and advanced them to the Oct. 1 quarterfinals. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The Grandview boys tennis team made its way past an unfamiliar opponent Wednesday to earn a chance to play one that is very familiar.

Seeded eighth in the inaugural Class 5A boys tennis team state tournament, the host Wolves outlasted ninth-seeded Monarch — in a match that was decided by the three-set win of the No. 2 doubles team of seniors Josh Son and Alex Eckley — in a 4-3 dual victory that moved it into a quarterfinal match with Centennial League powerhouse Cherry Creek.

Coach Jeff Ryan’s Grandview team picked up half of its wins in singles play, as senior Eduard Tsaturyan at No. 1 and freshman Justin Son at No. 3 both prevailed in straight sets over Monarch’s Luke Jensen and Clay Hafner, respectively. Sophomore Blake Hardin forced a third set with Callum Congahan at No. 2 singles, but couldn’t complete the sweep as Congahan prevailed 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

The Wolves’ No. 3 doubles team of Mark Yon and Caleb Hodges won a tiebreaker in the opening set and went on to a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over the Coyotes’ duo of Jackson Andrea and Troy Gomez to give Grandview its third victory.

The decider came from Son and Eckley, who rebounded from a tight loss in the opening set to win 7-5 in the second set and force a third set with Monarch’s Kevin Vorlage and Tate Middleton. The Grandview seniors rode the momentum to a 6-1 victory in the deciding set to clinch the dual win for their team.

The No. 1 doubles team of senior Matthew Park and Bruno Denegri Perez lost an epic 19-17 tiebreaker to Monarch’s Brodik Howe and Garrett Winklebauer in the opening set, but pushed the match to a third set with a 6-3 victory in the second set. The Coyotes prevailed in the third set to take the match.

Grandview’s No. 4 doubles teams of Mohammed Bathhef and freshman Carter Benton dropped a straight set match with Monarch’s Ben Willcutt and Aidan Swett, who prevailed 6-4, 6-1.

The Wolves improved to 8-2 in dual matches on the season and earned a rematch with a Cherry Creek team they lost to 6-1 — with a win coming from Tsaturyan and Park and Perez losing in a third set tiebreaker — in league play Sept. 15. The Bruins swept 16th-seeded Heritage 7-0 in the opening round.

Both of Aurora’s qualifiers moved in the quarterfinals as third-seeded Regis Jesuit swept No. 14 Boulder 7-0 at Colorado Athletic Club-Inverness.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor.

2022 CLASS 5A BOYS TENNIS TEAM STATE TOURNAMENT

First round: Grandview 4, Monarch 3

No. 1 singles — Eduard Tsaturyan (Grandview) def. Luke Jensen (Monarch), 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 singles — Callum Congahan (Monarch) def. Blake Hardin (Grandview), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; No. 3 singles — Justin Son (Grandview) def. Clay Hafner (Monarch), 6-2, 6-2; No. 1 doubles — Brodik Howe/Garrett Winklebauer (Monarch) def. Matthew Park/Bruno Perez (Grandview), 7-6 (19-17), 3-6, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — Josh Son/Alex Eckley (Grandview) def. Kevin Vorlage/Tate Middleton (Monarch), 5-7, 7-5, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — Mark Yan/Caleb Hodges (Grandview) def. Jackson DeAndrea/Troy Gomez (Grandview), 7-6 (2), 6-3; No. 4 doubles — Ben Willcutt/Aidan Swett (Monarch) def. Mohammad Bathef/Carter Benton (Grandview), 6-4, 6-1

