DENVER | The Regis Jesuit boys tennis team finished 3-1 in head-to-head finals matchups with rival Cherry Creek Saturday on the final day of the Class 5A state tournament, but it wasn’t quite enough to complete its quest for a three-peat.

The Raiders posted a sweep of the three singles championships as senior Morgan Schilling (No. 1), junior Conor Kaczmarczyk (No. 2) and sophomore Cameron Kruep (No. 3) all were victorious over Bruins at Gates Tennis Center, but Cherry Creek’s doubles dominance proved the difference in a four-point victory at Gates Tennis Center.

The Bruins qualified for the finals in all seven positions and won all four doubles crowns — including the No. 3 title at the expense of the Raiders — to earn 59 points to the 55 for coach Laura Jones’ Regis Jesuit team, which suffered a bit from the lack of playback bracket this season as three doubles teams lost in the semifinals.

Cherry Creek claimed its first state title since 2016 — and 43rd all-time — and also was the first winner of a prep state championship in Colorado in the coronavirus pandemic era since last winter.

2020 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Sept. 25-26 at Gates Tennis Center

Final team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 59 points; 2. REGIS JESUIT 55; 3. Valor Christian 21; 4. Fossil Ridge 17; 5. Fairview 14, 6. Ralston Valley 9; T7. Denver East 5; T7. Fort Collins 5; 9. Lakewood 3; T10. Chatfield 2; T10. Heritage 2; T12. CHEROKEE TRAIL 1; T12. Arapahoe 1; T12. Fruita Monument 1; T12. Monarch 1

Championship matches: No. 1 singles — MORGAN SCHILLING (REGIS JESUIT) def. George Cavo (Cherry Creek), 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 singles — CONOR KACZMARCZYK (REGIS JESUIT) def. Matt Batmunkh (Cherry Creek), 6-1, 1-6, 6-0; No. 3 singles — CAMERON KRUEP (REGIS JESUIT) def. Aram Izmirian (Cherry Creek), 6-3, 6-3; No. 1 doubles — Kristian Kostadinov/Kiril Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) def. David Bomgaars/Luke Beukelman (Valor Christian), 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 doubles — Braden Mayer/Nathan Henden (Cherry Creek) def. Brady Elliott/Drew Holmes (Fossil Ridge), 6-3, 4-6, 7-6; No. 3 doubles — Ainsley Elliott-Beagle/Casey Dennis (Cherry Creek) def. AIDAN SOBOLEVSKY/ALEXANDER SAMUELSON (REGIS JESUIT), 6-2, 7-6; No. 4 doubles — Blake Holst/Matt Hu (Cherry Creek) def. Jackson Case/Logan Weems (Valor Christian), 6-1, 4-6, 7-5