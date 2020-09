Boys Tennis: Class 5A state tournament scoreboard, schedule

DENVER | Results for the opening two rounds of the Class 5A boys state tennis tournament played on Sept. 25, 2020, and matchups for semifinals on Sept. 26 at Gates Tennis Center. Aurora teams and players uppercased and bold:

2020 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Team scores (through quarterfinals): T1. REGIS JESUIT 21 points; T1. Cherry Creek 21; 3. Fairview 14; T4. Fossil Ridge 13; T4. Valor Christian 13; 6. Ralston Valley 9; T7. Denver East 5; T7. Fort Collins 5; T9. Chatfield 2; T9. Heritage 2; T9. Lakewood 2; T12. CHEROKEE TRAIL 1; T12. Arapahoe 1; T12. Fruita Monument 1; T12. Monarch 1

NO. 1 SINGLES

Semifinals: Upper bracket — MORGAN SCHILLING (REGIS JESUIT) vs. Dayton Fisher (Ralston Valley); Lower bracket — George Cavo (Cherry Creek) vs. Luke Silverman (Fairview)

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — MORGAN SCHILLING (REGIS JESUIT) def. SHAWN SPRINGER (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 6-2, 6-1; Dayton Fisher (Ralston Valley) def. John Shelby (Fossil Ridge), 7-6, 6-3; Lower bracket — George Cavo (Cherry Creek) def. Chase Walters (Heritage), 6-1, 6-1; Luke Silverman (Fairview) def. Jack Scherer (Valor Christian), 6-2, 6-3; First round: Upper bracket — MORGAN SCHILLING (REGIS JESUIT) def. Daniel Smith (Chatfield), 6-1, 6-0; SHAWN SPRINGER (CHEROKEE TRAIL) def. Jake Haas (Lakewood), 6-3, 7-6 (8), 6-3; John Shelby (Fossil Ridge) def. Bridger Galyardt (Rocky Mountain), 6-4, 6-3; Dayton Fisher (Ralston Valley) def. Chris Swanson (Rock Canyon), 3-6, 7-6, 6-4; Lower bracket — George Cavo (Cherry Creek) def. Cameron Lupo (Broomfield), 6-2, 6-0; Chase Walters (Heritage) def. Max Garside (Arapahoe), 6-0, 6-1; Jack Scherer (Valor Christian) def. Louie Salfi (Denver East), 2-6, 6-0, 6-2; Luke Silverman (Fairview) def. Teagen Crow (Fort Collins), 6-3, 6-3

NO. 2 SINGLES

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Matt Batmunkh (Cherry Creek) vs. Michael Bennett (Lakewood); Lower bracket — Christian Trevey (Valor Christian) vs. CONOR KACZMARCZYK (REGIS JESUIT)

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Matt Batmunkh (Cherry Creek) def. Nick Bowers (Chatfield), 6-2, 6-0; Michael Bennett (Lakewood) def. Brody Pinto (Fairview), 6-3, 6-7, 6-2; Lower bracket — Christian Trevey (Valor Christian) def. Andre Maltzahn (Fossil Ridge), 6-0, 6-3; CONOR KACZMARCZYK (REGIS JESUIT) def. Brandon Miller (Fruita Monument), 6-2, 6-0; First round: Upper bracket — Matt Batmunkh (Cherry Creek) def. Carter Galyardt (Rocky Mountain), 6-3, 6-0; Nick Bowers (Chatfield) def. William Bobby (Rock Canyon), 6-3, 6-4; Michael Bennett (Lakewood) def. Kai Trujillo (Broomfield), 7-5, 7-5; Brody Pinto (Fairview) def. Spencer Pierpont (Arapahoe), 6-3, 6-4; Lower bracket — Christian Trevey (Valor Christian) def. Aiden Muledener (Ralston Valley), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; Andre Maltzahn (Fossil Ridge) def. Jack Darre (Denver East), 6-2, 6-2; Brandon Miller (Fruita Monument) def. Ian Kitchen (Pine Creek), 6-1, 7-6; CONOR KACZMARCZYK (REGIS JESUIT) def. Joe Pontiff (Heritage), 6-3, 6-1



NO. 3 SINGLES

Semifinals: Upper bracket — CAMERON KRUEP (REGIS JESUIT) vs. Zach Hartman (Fossil Ridge); Lower bracket — Mason Heimel (Denver East) vs. Aram Izmirian (Cherry Creek)

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — CAMERON KRUEP (FAIRVIEW) def. Ryan Lowe (Ralston Valley), 7-5, 6-3; Zach Hartman (Fossil Ridge) def. Drew Schell (Valor Christian), 6-2, 6-0; Lower bracket — Mason Heimel (Denver East) def. Alexei Uecker (Lakewood), 6-3, 6-1; Aram Izmirian (Cherry Creek) def. Jack Reuter (Monarch), 6-1, 6-1; First round: Upper bracket — CAMERON KRUEP (FAIRVIEW) def. David Augustine (Fort Collins), 6-3, 6-1; Ryan Lowe (Ralston Valley) def. Cooper Axe (Rocky Mountain), 6-1, 6-1; Zach Hartman (Fossil Ridge) def. Andre Nielson (Horizon), 6-1, 6-0; Drew Schell (Valor Christian) def. Sam Grote (Mountain Vista), 6-0, 6-3; Lower bracket — Mason Heimel (Denver East) def. Parker Kancir (Pine Creek), 6-2, 6-0; Alexei Uecker (Lakewood) def. Nate Spillman (Boulder), 7-6, 6-1; Jack Reuter (Monarch) def. Tyler Rock (Arapahoe), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Aram Izmirian (Cherry Creek) def. Clayton Baldwin (Fairview), 6-0, 6-0

NO. 1 DOUBLES

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Kristian Kostadinov/Kiril Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) vs. Josh Campbell/Auron Hoyer (Ralston Valley); Lower bracket — GRIGOR KARAKELYAN/ANDY SCHUILING (REGIS JESUIT) vs. David Bomgaars/Luke Beukelman (Valor Christian)

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Kristian Kostadinov/Kiril Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) def. Curtis Chun/Jack Houldsworth (Fossil Ridge), 6-3, 6-4; Josh Campbell/Auron Hoyer (Ralston Valley) def. Tommy Landmark/Adam Abrahamson (Lakewood), 6-4, 6-3; Lower bracket — GRIGOR KARAKELYAN/ANDY SCHUILING (REGIS JESUIT) def. Zak Chehadi/Jack Wicks (Fairview), 6-1, 6-3; David Bomgaars/Luke Beukelman (Valor Christian) def. Ryan Pool/Diego Garcia-Gallo (Denver East), 6-2, 6-3; First round: Upper bracket — Kristian Kostadinov/Kiril Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) def. Yonathan Frank/Braden Peterson (Rocky Mountain), 6-1, 6-0; Curtis Chun/Jack Houldsworth (Fossil Ridge) def. Robert Pearson/Chase Cranston (Rock Canyon), 6-2, 7-5; Tommy Landmark/Adam Abrahamson (Lakewood) def. Logan Dailey/Zach Marshall (Heritage), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6; Josh Campbell/Auron Hoyer (Ralston Valley) def. Daniel Lange/Boyd Killian (Loveland), 6-2, 6-0; Lower bracket — GRIGOR KARAKELYAN/ANDY SCHUILING (REGIS JESUIT) def. Ty Chandler/Ezra Doherty (Boulder), 6-1, 6-2; Zak Chehadi/Jack Wicks (Fairview) def. Drew Easton/Connor Crockett (Mountain Vista), 6-1, 6-2; Ryan Pool/Diego Garcia-Gallo (Denver East) def. Elliott Chen/Carter Kawakami (Fort Collins), 6-3, 7-6; David Bomgaars/Luke Beukelman (Valor Christian) def. Francis Jasper/Connor Rundell (Arapahoe), 6-3, 7-6

NO. 2 DOUBLES

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Braden Mayer/Nathan Henden (Cherry Creek) vs. Steven Darbie/George Fang (Fort Collins); Lower bracket — JACK CARBONE/JAMES LYNCH (REGIS JESUIT) vs. Brady Elliott/Drew Holmes (Fossil Ridge);

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Braden Mayer/Nathan Henden (Cherry Creek) def. Beau Moody/Maverick Malcolm (Arapahoe), 6-4, 7-6; Steven Darbie/George Fang (Fort Collins) def. Owen Hushka/Isaac Christiansen (Fairview), 6-4, 7-6; Lower bracket — JACK CARBONE/JAMES LYNCH (REGIS JESUIT) def. Mitchell Perez/Graham Beukelman (Valor Christian), 7-6, 6-2; Brady Elliott/Drew Holmes (Fossil Ridge) def. Alec Biermann/Gavin Wehrle (Denver East), 6-3, 6-1; First round: Upper bracket — Braden Mayer/Nathan Henden (Cherry Creek) def. Ryan Birnensser/Hadley Fisher (Ralston Valley), 6-2, 6-2; Beau Moody/Maverick Malcolm (Arapahoe) def. Sam Ament/Mason Helms (Heritage), 6-1, 6-3; Steven Darbie/George Fang (Fort Collins) def. Levi Teck/Lucas VanderWoude (Rocky Mountain), 6-0, 7-5; Owen Hushka/Isaac Christiansen (Fairview) def. Jack Chambers/Colin Murphy (Mountain Vista), 7-5, 6-0; Lower bracket — JACK CARBONE/JAMES LYNCH (REGIS JESUIT) def. Silas Stowell/Robert Lindly (Pine Creek), 6-0, 6-0; Mitchell Perez/Graham Beukelman (Valor Christian) def. Alex Sutherland/Agi Willis (Boulder), 7-5, 6-2; Alec Biermann/Gavin Wehrle (Denver East) def. Caden Snow/Atticus Freers (Lakewood), 7-6, 6-4; Brady Elliott/Drew Holmes (Fossil Ridge) def. David Gao/Naren Prasad (Rock Canyon), 6-1, 6-2

NO. 3 DOUBLES

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Ainsley Elliott-Beagle/Casey Dennis (Cherry Creek) vs. Caden Bell/Dillon Tooman (Fairview); Lower bracket — Melak Senay/Brayden Vos (Fossil Ridge) vs. AIDAN SOBOLEVKSY/ALEXANDER SAMUELSON (REGIS JESUIT)

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Ainsley Elliott-Beagle/Casey Dennis (Cherry Creek) def. Zach Crum/James Zieper (Heritage), 6-0, 6-2; Caden Bell/Dillon Tooman (Fairview) def. Ian Hay-Arthur/Eric Kearns (Fort Collins), 6-4, 6-1; Lower bracket — Melak Senay/Brayden Vos (Fossil Ridge) def. Cooper Sayers/Noak Fekete (Valor Christian), 6-3, 6-0; AIDAN SOBOLEVKSY/ALEXANDER SAMUELSON (REGIS JESUIT) def. Connor Gordon/Zach Friedman (Ralston Valley), 6-0, 6-1; First round: Upper bracket — Ainsley Elliott-Beagle/Casey Dennis (Cherry Creek) def. Andy Borch/Carson Miller (Rocky Mountain), 6-1, 6-0; Zach Crum/James Zieper (Heritage) def. Colin Jacobs/Fin Reichert (Lakewood), 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Caden Bell/Dillon Tooman (Fairview) def. Gunnar Christiansen/Holden Walker (Broomfield), 6-2, 1-6, 6-0; Ian Hay-Arthur/Eric Kearns (Fort Collins) def. Jack Terwiliger/Matthew Maloney (Arapahoe), 6-1, 6-1; Lower bracket — Cooper Sayers/Noak Fekete (Valor Christian) def. Danny Benjamin/Will Curl (Boulder), 3-6, 6-2, 6-0; Melak Senay/Brayden Vos (Fossil Ridge) def. Arjun Annash/Jordan Pan (Rock Canyon), 6-1, 6-2; Connor Gordon/Zach Friedman (Ralston Valley) def. Brent Simon/Ogdn Ames (Mountain Vista), 6-0, 7-6; AIDAN SOBOLEVKSY/ALEXANDER SAMUELSON (REGIS JESUIT) def. Cole Beutelschies/Noah Osteroos (Pine Creek), 6-0, 6-1



NO. 4 DOUBLES

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Blake Holst/Matt Hu (Cherry Creek) vs. Henry Burke/Andrew Yonan (Fairview); Lower bracket — Jackson Case/Logan Weems (Valor Christian) vs. CHARLIE JENKINS/RYAN MCCARTHY (REGIS JESUIT)

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Blake Holst/Matt Hu (Cherry Creek) def. Bohdan Salcido/William Kang (Fort Collins), 4-6, 7-6, 6-2; Henry Burke/Andrew Yonan (Fairview) def. Ian Boraks/Jacob Sandy (Chatfield), 6-2, 6-1; Lower bracket — Jackson Case/Logan Weems (Valor Christian) def. Grant Samuelson/Evan Goertzen (Fossil Ridge), 6-4, 6-3; CHARLIE JENKINS/RYAN MCCARTHY (REGIS JESUIT) def. Riley Steputis/Dominic Pergola (Ralston Valley), 6-3, 6-1; First round: Upper bracket — Blake Holst/Matt Hu (Cherry Creek) def. Thatcher White/Justin Edell (Rock Canyon), 6-0, 6-0; Bohdan Salcido/William Kang (Fort Collins) def. Aiden Dodd/Ethan Hedrick (Highlands Ranch), 6-0, 6-0; Ian Boraks/Jacob Sandy (Chatfield) def. Justin Reed/Nick Reed (Mountain Vista), 6-3, 6-0; Henry Burke/Andrew Yonan (Fairview) def. Matthew Kallander/Xander Nobel-Rudolph (Lakewood), 6-1, 6-1; Lower bracket — Jackson Case/Logan Weems (Valor Christian) def. Jaden Clark/Rowan Steger (Rocky Mountain), 6-1, 6-0; Grant Samuelson/Evan Goertzen (Fossil Ridge) def. ETHAN SINGLETON/NICK PRICE (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 6-2, 6-1; Riley Steputis/Dominic Pergola (Ralston Valley) def. Leo Kamin/Zach Gordon (Denver East), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; CHARLIE JENKINS/RYAN MCCARTHY (REGIS JESUIT) def. Bryson Kassatly/Isaac Piburn-Burbach (Horizon), 6-0, 6-0