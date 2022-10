DENVER | Results from the second day of the Class 5A individual boys state tennis tournament played on Oct. 14, 2022, at City Park. The tournament concludes Oct. 15. Aurora players bold and uppercased:

2022 CLASS 5A INDIVIDUAL BOYS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Oct. 14 at City Park

NO. 1 SINGLES

Finals: EDUARD TSATURYAN (GRANDVIEW) vs. Aram Izmirian (Cherry Creek)

Semifinals: Upper bracket — EDUARD TSATURYAN (GRANDVIEW) def. Luke Jensen (Monarch), 6-0, 6-0; Lower bracket — Aram Izmirian (Cherry Creek) def. Christian Trevey (Valor Christian), 6-3, 6-3

Playbacks: First round — Ty Morse (Liberty) vs. Matthew Hossack (Ponderosa); Daniel Smith (Chatfield) vs. Kai Trujillo (Broomfield); Consolation semifinals — Liberty/Ponderosa winner vs. Luke Jensen (Monarch); Chatfield/Broomfield winner vs. Christian Trevey (Valor Christian)

Oct. 13 — Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — EDUARD TSATURYAN (GRANDVIEW) def. Matthew Hosack (Ponderosa), 6-2, 6-4; Luke Jensen (Monarch) def. Cale Brush (Arapahoe), 6-4, 6-4; Lower bracket — Christian Trevey (Valor Christian) def. Bridger Galyardt (Rocky Mountain), 6-2, 6-1; Aram Izmirian (Cherry Creek) def. Daniel Smith (Chatfield), 6-0, 6-0

First round: Upper bracket — EDUARD TSATURYAN (GRANDVIEW) def. Ty Morse (Liberty), 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Hossack (Ponderosa) def. CLAY DICKEY (REGIS JESUIT), 6-3, 6-3; Luke Jensen (Monarch) def. Tyler Van Tassell (Fossil Ridge), 6-0, 6-3; Cale Brush (Arapahoe) def. Caden Bell (Fairview), 7-6, 1-6, 6-4; Lower bracket — Christian Trevey (Valor Christian) def. GEORGE ROBIN (SMOKY HILL), 6-1, 6-0; Bridger Galyert (Rocky Mountain) def. Jackson Zenner (Pine Creek), 6-4, 6-3; Daniel Smith (Chatfield) def. Trevor Hajek (Denver East), 6-4, 7-5; Aram Izmirian (Cherry Creek) def. Kai Trujillo (Broomfield), 6-0, 6-3

NO. 2 SINGLES

Finals: Kiril Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) vs. Jace Nakamura (Valor Christian)

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Kiril Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) def. Tyler Rock (Arapahoe), 6-0, 6-2; Lower bracket — Jace Nakamura (Valor Christian) def. AGUSTIN AZCUI (REGIS JESUIT), 6-4, 6-1

Playbacks: First round — Callum Conaghen (Monarch) def. Calder Hardin (Ralston Valley), 6-0, 6-2; Oleksandr Hodzelykh (Chaparral) vs. Alex Dhupar (Greeley West); Consolation semifinals — Callum Conaghen (Monarch) vs. Tyler Rock (Arapahoe); Chaparral/Greeley West winner vs. AGUSTIN AZCUI (REGIS JESUIT)

Oct. 13 — Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Kiril Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) def. Calder Hardin (Ralston Valley), 6-0, 6-2; Tyler Rock (Arapahoe) def. Brandon Pivovar (Arvada West), 6-4, 7-6; Lower bracket — AGUSTIN AZCUI (REGIS JESUIT) def. Dakin Lundvall (Castle View), 6-0, 6-0; Jace Nakamura (Valor Christian) def. Oleksandr Hodzelykh (Chaparral), 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

First round: Upper bracket — Kiril Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) def. Callum Conaghen (Monarch), 6-0, 6-1; Calder Hardin (Ralston Valley) def. Noah Klein (Legacy), 6-3, 6-1; Brandon Pivovar (Arvada West) def. Ryder Pierce (Broomfield), 6-4, 6-1; Tyler Rock (Arapahoe) def. Andrew Roerty (Fossil Ridge), 6-1, 6-2; Lower bracket — AGUSTIN AZCUI (REGIS JESUIT) def. Chase Cranston (Rock Canyon), 6-4, 6-2; Dakin Lundvall (Castle View) def. James Long (Heritage), 6-1, 2-6, 6-1; Oleksandr Hodzelykh (Chaparral) def. Sampreet Bheemireddy (Mountain Vista), 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; Jace Nakamura (Valor Christian) def. Alex Dhupar (Greeley West), 6-3, 6-3

NO. 3 SINGLES

Finals: Kristian Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) vs. BRADY JENKINS (REGIS JESUIT)

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Kristian Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) vs. Sam Grote (Mountain Vista); Lower bracket — BRADY JENKINS (REGIS JESUIT) def. Lucas Krambeck (Denver East), 3-6, 6-2, 6-2



Playbacks: First round — JUSTIN SON (GRANDVIEW) def. Joey Hultgren (Centaurus), 6-0, 6-2; Noah Bodner (Fairview) vs. Bennett Johnson (Fossil Ridge); Consolation semifinals — JUSTIN SON (GRANDVIEW) vs. Sam Grote (Mountain Vista); Fairview/Fossil Ridge winner vs. Lucas Krambeck (Denver East)

Oct. 13 — Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Kristian Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) def. JUSTIN SON (GRANDVIEW), 6-0, 6-2; Sam Grote (Mountain Vista) def. Mitchell Perez (Valor Christian), 6-2, 6-2; Lower bracket — Lucas Krambeck (Denver East) def. Michael Hsieh (Pine Creek), 6-3, 6-2; BRADY JENKINS (REGIS JESUIT) def. Noah Bodner (Fairview), 6-3, 6-4

First round: Upper bracket — Kristian Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) def. Joey Hultgren (Centaurus), 6-0, 6-1; JUSTIN SON (GRANDVIEW) def. Jack Winslow (Arapahoe), 5-7, 6-3, 6-2; Mitchell Perez (Valor Christian) def. Baily Livengood (Rocky Mountain), 6-1, 6-0; Sam Grote (Mountain Vista) def. Alex Anthony (Legacy), 6-1, 6-1; Lower bracket — Lucas Krambeck (Denver East) def. Jack Fry (Fruita), 6-1, 6-2; Michael Hsieh (Pine Creek) def. Adam Hartney (Arvada West), 6-3, 6-2; Noah Bodner (Fairview) def. Griffin Mayoss (Chaparral), 6-3, 6-1; BRADY JENKINS (REGIS JESUIT) def. Bennett Johnson (Fossil Ridge), 6-2, 6-2

NO. 1 DOUBLES

Finals: Graham Beukleman/Drew Schell (Valor Christian) vs. Jack Eikelberner/Charles Stern (Cherry Creek)

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Graham Beukleman/Drew Schell (Valor Christian) def. Grant Samuelson/Jeffery Yao (Fossil Ridge), 6-3, 6-1; Lower bracket — Jack Eikelberner/Charles Stern (Cherry Creek) def. KC ECKENHAUSEN/LIAM MCDONNELL (REGIS JESUIT), 6-2, 6-4

Playbacks: First round — MATTHEW PARK/BRUNO DENEGRI PEREZ (GRANDVIEW) vs. Robert Grawemeyer/Gavin Wehrle (Denver East); Andre Parham/Chase Lewis (Boulder) vs. Carson Kneisl/Colin Christopher (Arvada West); Consolation semifinals — GRANDVIEW/Denver East winner vs. Grant Samuelson/Jeffery Yao (Fossil Ridge); Boulder/Arvada West winner vs. KC ECKENHAUSEN/LIAM MCDONNELL (REGIS JESUIT)

Oct. 13 — Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Graham Beukleman/Drew Schell (Valor Christian) def. Robert Grawemeyer/Gavin Wehrle (Denver East), 6-1, 6-1; Grant Samuelson/Jeffery Yao (Fossil Ridge) def. Garrett Winklebauer/Brodik Howe (Monarch), 6-3, 6-4; Lower bracket — KC ECKENHAUSEN/LIAM MCDONNELL (REGIS JESUIT) def. Riley Steputis/Joey Rillos (Ralston Valley), 6-4, 6-2; Jack Eikelberner/Charles Stern (Cherry Creek) def. Carson Kneisl/Colin Christopher (Arvada West), 6-3, 6-3

First round: Upper bracket — Graham Beukleman/Drew Schell (Valor Christian) def. MATTHEW PARK/BRUNO DENEGRI PEREZ (GRANDVIEW), 6-0, 6-0; Robert Grawemeyer/Gavin Wehrle (Denver East) def. Austin Zenyuh/Jay Ronning (Castle View), 6-4, 6-3; Garrett Winklebauer/Brodik Howe (Monarch) def. David Tran/Sam Law (Legacy), 6-3, 7-5; Grant Samuelson/Jeffery Yao (Fossil Ridge) def. Eli Hallock/Spencer Stanley (Heritage), 7-5, 6-1; Lower bracket — KC ECKENHAUSEN/LIAM MCDONNELL (REGIS JESUIT) def. Ben Mei Dan/Richie Boston (Fairview), 4-6, 6-3, 7-5; Riley Steputis/Joey Rillos (Ralston Valley) def. Maxwell Moran/Jackson Sullivan (Fort Collins), 7-6, 6-2; Carson Kneisl/Colin Christopher (Arvada West) def. Wade Thomas/Matthew Hursta (Chatfield), 6-7, 6-3, 6-3; Jack Eikelberner/Charles Stern (Cherry Creek) def. Andre Parham/Chase Lewis (Boulder), 6-3, 6-3

NO. 2 DOUBLES

Finals: Trevor Robinson/Matthew Hu (Cherry Creek) vs. Ryan Mandes/Ryan Greenfield (Valor Christian)

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Trevor Robinson/Matthew Hu (Cherry Creek) def. AIDAN SOBOLEVSKY/CARL SIEGEL (REGIS JESUIT), 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; Lower bracket — Ryan Mandes/Ryan Greenfield (Valor Christian) def. Alex Van Thuyne/Jack Houldsworth (Fossil Ridge), 6-2, 6-3

Playbacks: First round — Jonah Illsely/Keegan Cornelius (Air Academy) vs. John Abbott/William Gollinvaux (Denver East); JOSH SON/ALEX ECKLEY (GRANDVIEW) vs. Jake Boston/Charlie Gomulka (Fairview); Consolation semifinals — Air Academy/Denver East winner vs. AIDAN SOBOLEVSKY/CARL SIEGEL (REGIS JESUIT); GRANDVIEW/Fairview winner vs. Alex Van Thuyne/Jack Houldsworth (Fossil Ridge)

Oct. 13 — Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Trevor Robinson/Matthew Hu (Cherry Creek) def. John Abbott/William Gollinvaux (Denver East), 6-1, 6-1; AIDAN SOBOLEVSKY/CARL SIEGEL (REGIS JESUIT) def. Grubby Hay-Arthur/Vic Hubbard (Fort Collins), 6-0, 6-3; Lower bracket — Alex Van Thuyne/Jack Houldsworth (Fossil Ridge) def. Drake Solley/Levi Teck (Rocky Mountain), 6-0, 6-1; Ryan Mandes/Ryan Greenfield (Valor Christian) def. Jake Boston/Charlie Gomulka (Fairview), 6-0, 6-2

First round: Upper bracket — Trevor Robinson/Matthew Hu (Cherry Creek) def. Jonah Illsely/Keegan Cornelius (Air Academy), 6-2, 6-0; John Abbott/William Gollinvaux (Denver East) def. Cole Garside/Clay Wern (Arapahoe), 6-1, 6-4; Grubby Hay-Arthur/Vic Hubbard (Fort Collins) def. Sam Ament/Morgan Strahl (Heritage), 6-0, 6-7, 7-5; AIDAN SOBOLEVSKY/CARL SIEGEL (REGIS JESUIT) def. Max Mercer/Nick Lathrop (Chatfield), 7-6, 6-2; Lower bracket — Alex Van Thuyne/Jack Houldsworth (Fossil Ridge) def. Ogdn Ames/Hunter Stewart (Mountain Vista), 6-1, 6-1; Drake Solley/Levi Teck (Rocky Mountain) def. Coby Elola/Evan Dozon (Ralston Valley), 6-1, 5-7, 6-1; Jake Boston/Charlie Gomulka (Fairview) def. Drew Schauerhamer/Jason Smith (Castle View), 6-0, 6-1; Ryan Mandes/Ryan Greenfield (Valor Christian) def. JOSH SON/ALEX ECKLEY (GRANDVIEW), 6-0, 6-0

NO. 3 DOUBLES

Finals: Trey Zurcher/Ryder Landry (Cherry Creek) vs. Jack Mohler/Harrison Wentworth (Valor Christian)

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Trey Zurcher/Ryder Landry (Cherry Creek) def. Max Johnson/Kai Pelletier (Denver East), 6-1, 6-3; Lower bracket — Jack Mohler/Harrison Wentworth (Valor Christian) def. CALEB HODGES/MARK YAN (GRANDVIEW), 6-1, 6-2

Playbacks: First round — Thomas Stewart/Ryan Souther (Arapahoe) vs. Jackson DeAndre/Troy Gomez (Monarch); Evan Prosser/Coltan Gechter (Fruita) vs. Loic Masters/Theo Myers (Fairview); Consolation semifinals — Arapahoe/Monarch winner vs. Max Johnson/Kai Pelletier (Denver East); Fruita/Fairview winner vs. CALEB HODGES/MARK YAN (GRANDVIEW)

Oct. 13 — Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Trey Zurcher/Ryder Landry (Cherry Creek) def. Jackson DeAndre/Troy Gomez (Monarch), 6-3, 6-1; Max Johnson/Kai Pelletier (Denver East) def. Cole Edwards/Leland Sherpa-Pham (Columbine), 6-2, 6-4; Lower bracket — CALEB HODGES/MARK YAN (GRANDVIEW) def. Nick Doing/Christian Miller (Fossil Ridge), 6-4, 6-3; Jack Mohler/Harrison Wentworth (Valor Christian) def. Loic Masters/Theo Myers (Fairview), 6-1, 6-2

First round: Upper bracket — Trey Zurcher/Ryder Landry (Cherry Creek) def. Thomas Stewart/Ryan Souther (Arapahoe), 6-0, 6-1; Jackson DeAndre/Troy Gomez (Monarch) def. Luis Acosta/Roy Jung (Chaparral), 6-0, 7-6; Max Johnson/Kai Pelletier (Denver East) def. Owen Landis/Stephen Ericksen (Arvada West), 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; Cole Edwards/Leland Sherpa-Pham (Columbine) def. Ian Van De Lindt/Levi Harris (Rocky Mountain), 6-4, 6-2; Lower bracket — CALEB HODGES/MARK YAN (GRANDVIEW) def. JOE DORAIS/TYLER RYAN (REGIS JESUIT), 6-3, 7-6; Nick Doing/Christian Miller (Fossil Ridge) def. Bennett Metz/Christopher Darbie (Fort Collins), 6-3, 6-4; Loic Masters/Theo Myers (Fairview) def. Jared Cullision/Karsen Barnes (Legacy), 6-3, 6-2; Jack Mohler/Harrison Wentworth (Valor Christian) def. Evan Prosser/Coltan Gechter (Fruita), 6-3, 7-6

NO. 4 DOUBLES

Finals: Tate Hutchins/Drew Kaprielian (Cherry Creek) vs. Rory MacEwan/Drew Summers (Valor Christian)

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Tate Hutchins/Drew Kaprielian (Cherry Creek) def. DEVIN MCCAUSLAND/ADAM RYDEL (REGIS JESUIT), 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; Lower bracket — Rory MacEwan/Drew Summers (Valor Christian) def. Zane Webb/Gavin Payne (Fossil Ridge), 7-6, 7-6

Playbacks: First round — Wesley Lohr/Alex McDonald (Arvada West) vs. MOHAMMED BATHHEF/CARTERON BENTON (GRANDVIEW); Kyle Wilson/James Streeter (Air Academy) vs. Spencer Simmons/Jacob Clifford (Mountain Vista); Consolation semifinals — Arvada West/GRANDVIEW winner vs. DEVIN MCCAUSLAND/ADAM RYDEL (REGIS JESUIT); Air Academy/Mountain Vista winner vs. Zane Webb/Gavin Payne (Fossil Ridge)

Oct. 13 — Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Tate Hutchins/Drew Kaprielian (Cherry Creek) def. MOHAMMED BATHHEF/CARTERON BENTON (GRANDVIEW), 6-0, 6-0; DEVIN MCCAUSLAND/ADAM RYDEL (REGIS JESUIT) def. Aiden Swett/Ben Wilcutt (Monarch), 6-4, 6-3; Lower bracket — Zane Webb/Gavin Payne (Fossil Ridge) def. Cecil Carrol/Ian Schwartz (Fairview), 3-6, 6-4, 6-1; Rory MacEwan/Drew Summers (Valor Christian) def. Spencer Simmons/Jacob Clifford (Mountain Vista), 6-2, 6-3

First round: Upper bracket — Tate Hutchins/Drew Kaprielian (Cherry Creek) def. Wesley Lohr/Alex McDonald (Arvada West), 6-1, 6-0; MOHAMMED BATHHEF/CARTERON BENTON (GRANDVIEW) def. Luke Winger/Cooper Campbell (Rocky Mountain), 6-2, 7-6; Aiden Swett/Ben Wilcutt (Monarch) def. Laird Whitelaw/William Rohnstock (Denver East), 6-3, 7-6; DEVIN MCCAUSLAND/ADAM RYDEL (REGIS JESUIT) def. Tate Wride/Brody Colwell (Ralston Valley), 4-6, 6-2, 7-5; Lower bracket — Zane Webb/Gavin Payne (Fossil Ridge)def. Carter Andrew/Alexander Kemberlin (Heritage), 6-0, 6-1; Cecil Carrol/Ian Schwartz (Fairview) def. Hayden Cobb/Nick Watson (Boulder), 6-3, 6-3; Spencer Simmons/Jacob Clifford (Mountain Vista) def. Joe Green/David McCool (Erie), 6-3, 6-2; Rory MacEwan/Drew Summers (Valor Christian) def. Kyle Wilson/James Streeter (Air Academy), 6-1, 6-1