DENVER | Whoever reaches the Class 5A boys state tennis tournament — which will be decided at regional tournaments this week — will find a different look when it comes to the state tournament.

The Colorado High School Activities Association released its set of modifications to the 5A and 4A state tournaments — both scheduled for Sept. 25-26 at the Gates Tennis Center and Pueblo City Park, respectively — and just about everything except actual play itself has been changed.

Both tournaments will be played in just two days instead of the normal three, which has happened previously when inclement weather has intervened, and is made possible by the elimination of the playback brackets in the three singles positions and four doubles positions. First round and quarterfinal matches will be played on the first day, followed by semifinals and finals on the second day.

Spectators (who all must wear masks) will be limited to two per competitor per match (only at Gates Tennis Center) and players will be asked to exit the facility as soon as possible after the conclusion of their matches. Social distancing is to be observed in the facilities at all times.

Regis Jesuit will try to win a third straight 5A state championship and will have to do so without supporting teammates courtside during their matches or a team tent to spend time at in between matches.

The full list of changes to the state tournament appear here.

2020 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Sept. 25-26 At Gates Tennis Center

Sept. 25: 9 a.m. — No. 1 singles (8 courts) and No. 2 singles (8 courts); 10:15 a.m. — No. 3 singles (8 courts) and No. 1 doubles (8 courts); 11:30 a.m. — No. 2 doubles (8 courts) and No. 3 doubles (8 courts); 12:45 p.m. — No. 4 doubles (8 courts), No. 1 singles (4 courts) and No. 2 singles (4 courts); 2 p.m. — No. 3 singles (4 courts), No. 1 doubles (4 courts), No. 2 doubles (4 courts) and No. 3 doubles (4 courts); 3:15 p.m. — No. 4 doubles (4 courts)

Sept. 26: 9 a.m. — Semifinals (14 courts); 11:30 a.m. — Championships (7 courts)