DENVER | In his return to the Class 5A boys state tennis tournament, Cherokee Trail’s Shawn Springer dug in and made a memory Friday.

The senior No. 1 singles player — back at the Gates Tennis Center for the first time since 2018 — rallied from a loss in the opening set to Lakewood’s Jake Haas to post a gritty 3-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-3 victory and advance to the afternoon quarterfinals.

Springer’s victory gave the Cougars their first team point at the state tournament since a consolation bracket win in 2015 and became the first quarterfinalist for the school since 2013.

Springer’s opponent in the second round is Regis Jesuit’s Morgan Schilling, the defending state champion. Schilling cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win in his opening match.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports