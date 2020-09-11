AURORA | The boys tennis regular season is complete and Aurora teams have their destinations for Class 5A regional state qualifying tournaments.

Based on final league finishes during an abbreviated schedule, city teams ended up dispersed into six of the eight regionals scheduled to begin Sept. 16, with Continental League champion Regis Jesuit serving as the lone host team.

The Raiders — the two-time defending 5A state champions — are scheduled to be the host team for the Region 3 tournament, which runs Sept. 16-17 at Colorado Athletic Club-Monaco. Regis Jesuit will be joined by Douglas County, Fountain-Fort Carson, Rampart, Rocky Mountain.

Two regional fields include a pair of Aurora teams in Region 1 at Fairview (with Rangeview and Overland among the six games competing Sept. 16-17) and Grandview and Hinkley join four other teams at Denver East’s Sept. 17-18 Region 8 tournament at City Park.

Smoky Hill is included in the Region 5 tournament Sept. 16-17 at Redstone Park (Heritage host), Cherokee Trail is in the Sept. 17 Region 6 tournament at Valor Christian and Highlands Ranch high schools and Eaglecrest heads to the Apex Tennis Center Sept. 16-17 for Ralston Valley’s Region 7 tournament.

The two finalists in the three singles positions and four doubles teams at each regional advance to the 5A state tournament.

