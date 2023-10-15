DENVER | Championship and third-place match results from the 2023 Class 5A individual boys state tennis tournament completed on Oct. 14, 2023, at City Park. Aurora players bold and uppercased:
2023 CLASS 5A INDIVIDUAL BOYS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Championship matches
No. 1 singles: Kai Trujillo (Broomfield) def. JUSTIN SON (GRANDVIEW), 6-2, 6-3
No. 2 singles: Jace Nakamura (Valor Christian) def. ALEC RODRIGUEZ-FIELDS (REGIS JESUIT), 6-3, 6-2
No. 3 singles: VLAD SUKHOVETSKYY (REGIS JESUIT) def. Nathaniel Trevey (Valor Christian), 6-1, 7-5
No. 1 doubles: Kris Kostadinov/Matthew Hu (Cherry Creek) def. AGUSTIN AZCUI/BRADY JENKINS (REGIS JESUIT), 6-3, 6-4
No. 2 doubles: Harrison Wentworth/Drew Summers (Valor Christian) def. KC ECKENHAUSEN/CARL SIEGEL (REGIS JESUIT), 4-6, 6-4, 7-6
No. 3 doubles: Colin Brown/Tyson Hardy (Cherry Creek) def. ADAM RYDEL/KEVIN SOLICHIEN (REGIS JESUIT), 7-6, 6-3
No. 4 doubles: Wills Possehl/Adam Eikelberner (Cherry Creek) def. James Van Winkle/Aidan Case (Valor Christian), 6-1, 7-6
Third-place matches
No. 1 singles: CLAY DICKEY (REGIS JESUIT) def. Matthew Hossack (Ponderosa), 7-5, 6-7, 7-5
No. 2 singles: Nate Walton (Fossil Ridge) def. Brady Swartz (Ralston Valley), 6-2, 6-4
No. 3 singles: Trevor Robinson (Cherry Creek) def. Rufus Thompson (Legacy), 6-2, 6-4
No. 1 doubles: Ryan Greenfield/Ryan Mandes (Valor Christian) def. Noah Bodner/Cecil Carroll (Fairview), 6-3, 6-1
No. 2 doubles: Trey Zurcher/Agastya Gupta (Cherry Creek) def. Rishith Jujare/Luis Acosta (Chaparral), 6-4, 6-1
No. 3 doubles: Asa Thurstone/Jack Mohler (Valor Christian) def. Jace Fitzpatrick/Gavin Payne (Fossil Ridge), 6-3, 6-1
No. 4 doubles: TYLER RYAN/BENNETT CHERVENY (REGIS JESUIT) def. Davis Samuelson/Phillipe Sampaio (Fossil Ridge), 6-2, 3-6, 6-4