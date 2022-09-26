AURORA | Bracket and schedule for the 2022 Class 5A team boys tennis state tournament, which begins on Sept. 28, 2022, as released by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Higher seeded teams have home court in each matchup through the semifinals. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2022 CLASS 5A BOYS TENNIS TEAM STATE TOURNAMENT

First round (Sept. 28)

Upper bracket

No. 16 Heritage at No. 1 Cherry Creek, 4 p.m.

No. 9 Monarch at NO. 8 GRANDVIEW, 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 Rock Canyon at No. 4 Fossil Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

No. 12 Rocky Mountain vs. No. 5 Arapahoe at deKoevend Park, 3:30 p.m.

Lower bracket

No. 15 Fort Collins at No. 2 Valor Christian, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Fairview at No. 7 Denver East

No. 14 Boulder vs. NO. 3 REGIS JESUIT at CAC Inverness, 3:30 p.m.

No. 11 Mountain Vista vs. No. 6 Ralston Valley at APEX Center, 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Oct. 1)

Monarch/GRANDVIEW winner vs. Heritage/Cherry Creek winner

Rocky Mountain/Arapahoe winner vs. Rock Canyon/Fossil Ridge winner

Fairview/Denver East winner vs. Fort Collins/Valor Christian winner

Mountain Vista/Ralston Valley winner vs. Boulder/REGIS JESUIT winner

Semifinals (Oct. 11)

Quarterfinal winners

Championship (Oct. 18)

Semifinal winners at City Park, 2 p.m.