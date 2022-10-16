DENVER | Championship and third-place match results from the 2022 Class 5A individual boys state tennis tournament completed on Oct. 15, 2022, at City Park. Aurora players bold and uppercased:

2022 CLASS 5A INDIVIDUAL BOYS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Championship matches



No. 1 singles: EDUARD TSATURYAN (GRANDVIEW) def. Aram Izmirian (Cherry Creek), 5-7, 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 singles: Jace Nakamura (Valor Christian) def. Kiril Kostadinov (Cherry Creek), 5-7, 7-5, 7-5

No. 3 singles: Kristian Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) def. BRADY JENKINS (REGIS JESUIT), 6-3, 7-6 (11-9)



No. 1 doubles: Jack Eikelberner/Charles Stern (Cherry Creek) def. Graham Beukleman/Drew Schell (Valor Christian), 6-1, 6-4

No. 2 doubles: Ryan Mandes/Ryan Greenfield (Valor Christian) def. Trevor Robinson/Matthew Hu (Cherry Creek), 7-5, 3-6, 6-3

No. 3 doubles: Trey Zurcher/Ryder Landry (Cherry Creek) def. Jack Mohler/Harrison Wentworth (Valor Christian), 6-1, 6-4

No. 4 doubles: Tate Hutchins/Drew Kaprielian (Cherry Creek) def. Rory MacEwan/Drew Summers (Valor Christian), 6-3, 7-6

Third-place matches

No. 1 singles: Christian Trevey (Valor Christian) def. Luke Jensen (Monarch), 6-2, 6-0

No. 2 singles: Oleksandr Hodzelykh (Chaparral) def. Callum Conaghen (Monarch), 6-0, 6-3

No. 3 singles: Sam Grote (Mountain Vista) def. Bennett Johnson (Fossil Ridge), 6-4, 6-1

No. 1 doubles: KC ECKENHAUSEN/LIAM MCDONNELL (REGIS JESUIT) def. Grant Samuelson/Jeffery Yao (Fossil Ridge), 6-3, 6-0

No. 2 doubles: Alex Van Thuyne/Jack Houldsworth (Fossil Ridge) def. AIDAN SOBOLEVSKY/CARL SIEGEL (REGIS JESUIT), 6-4, 6-4

No. 3 doubles: CALEB HODGES/MARK YAN (GRANDVIEW) def. Thomas Stewart/Ryan Souther (Arapahoe), 7-5, 6-2

No. 4 doubles: Zane Webb/Gavin Payne (Fossil Ridge) def. DEVIN MCCAUSLAND/ADAM RYDEL (REGIS JESUIT), 2-6, 6-3, 6-1