AURORA | Pairings and schedules for the 2022 Class 5A boys tennis regional tournaments scheduled between Oct. 6-8, where teams and individuals will attempt to qualify for the 5A state tournament Oct. 13-15 at City Park in Denver:

2022 CLASS 5A BOYS TENNIS REGIONALS

Region 1 (at Cherry Creek H.S.)

Schedule: Oct. 6-7. Other teams: Cherry Creek, Chatfield, Chaparral, Erie, Legend, Poudre, Windsor

Region 2 (at Valor Christian H.S.)

Schedule: Oct. 6-7. Aurora team: Hinkley. Other teams: Valor Christian, Arapahoe, Boulder, Pueblo West, Lakewood, Douglas County

Region 3 (at North Lake Park, Loveland)

Schedule: Oct. 6-7. Aurora teams: Eaglecrest and Grandview. Other teams: Fossil Ridge, Rock Canyon, Rampart, Horizon, Northglenn

Region 4 (at Colorado Athletic Club Inverness)

Schedule: Oct. 6-7, 8:30 a.m. each day. Aurora teams: Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill. Other teams: Air Academy, Legacy, Loveland, Bear Creek, Silver Creek

Region 5 (at City Park)

Schedule: Oct. 6-7. Aurora team: Overland. Other teams: Denver East, Broomfield, Heritage, Columbine, Fountain-Fort Carson, Centaurus

Region 6 (at Apex Tennis Center)

Schedule: Oct. 6-7. Other teams: Ralston Valley, Fairview, Ponderosa, Fruita Monument, Highlands Ranch, Greeley West

Region 7 (at North Lake Park, Loveland)

Schedule: Oct. 7-8. Aurora teams: Cherokee Trail and Vista PEAK. Other teams: Rocky Mountain, Arvada West, Castle View, Liberty, Doherty

Region 8 (at Mountain Vista H.S./ThunderRidge H.S.)

Schedule: Oct. 6-7. Other teams: Mountain Vista, Monarch, Pine Creek, Fort Collins, ThunderRidge, Mountain Range

CLASS 4A

Region 3 (at Pinehurst Country Club)

Schedule: Oct. 6-7. Aurora team: Rangeview. Other teams: Mullen, D’Evelyn, Conifer, Northfield, Standley Lake, Wheat Ridge