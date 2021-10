AURORA | Updated team scores and individual semifinals and playback results at the Class 5A boys state tennis tournament as determined on Oct. 15, 2021, at Gates Tennis Center. Aurora teams and players bold and uppercased:

2021 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Oct. 15 at Gates Tennis Center



Team scores (through semifinals & playbacks): Cherry Creek 73 points; Valor Christian 73; Fossil Ridge 42; REGIS JESUIT 36; Denver East 18; Boulder 12; Ralston Valley 10; Fairview 7; Heritage 5; Monarch 4; Lakewood 4; Fort Collins 3; Pine Creek 3; OVERLAND 1; Arapahoe 1; Chatfield 1; Mountain Vista 1

NO. 1 SINGLES

Championship (Oct. 16): Aram Izmariam (Cherry Creek) vs. CONOR KACZMARCZYK (REGIS JESUIT); Third-place: Christian Trevey (Valor Christian) vs. John Shelby (Fossil Ridge)

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Aram Izmarian (Cherry Creek) def. Christian Trevey (Valor Christian), 3-6, 7-6, 7-5; Lower bracket — CONOR KACZMARCZYK (REGIS JESUIT) def. Conner Smith (Monarch), 6-2, 6-0

Playbacks: First round — Ryan Lowe (Ralston Valley) def. Bridger Galyardt (Rocky Mountain), 6-4, 7-6; John Shelby (Fossil Ridge) def. Daniel Smith (Chatfield), 6-4, 6-2; Semifinals: Christian Trevey (Valor Christian) def. Ryan Lowe (Ralston Valley), 6-2, 6-0; John Shelby (Fossil Ridge) def. Conner Smith (Monarch), 6-3, 6-1

NO. 2 SINGLES

Championship (Oct. 16): Drew Schell (Valor Christian) vs. Matt Batmunkh (Cherry Creek); Third place: Jackson Lewis (Boulder) vs. Zach Hartman (Fossil Ridge)

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Drew Schell (Valor Christian) def. Mason Heimel (Denver East), 6-1, 4-6, 7-5; Lower bracket — Matt Batmunkh (Cherry Creek) def. Zach Hartman (Fossil Ridge), 6-1, 6-4

Playbacks: First round — Jackson Lewis (Boulder) def. Alexei Uecker (Lakewood), 6-2, 6-3; Jackson Zenner (Pine Creek) def. Will Strabel (Rock Canyon), 7-6, 6-3; Semifinals — Jackson Lewis (Boulder) def. Mason Heimel (Denver East), 6-3, 6-1; Zach Hartman (Fossil Ridge) def. Jackson Zenner (Pine Creek), 6-2, 6-0

NO. 3 SINGLES

Championship (Oct. 16): Kiril Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) vs. Ryan Greenfield (Valor Christian); Third-place: Brady Elliott (Fossil Ridge) vs. Ryan Pool (Denver East)

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Kiril Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) def. Brady Elliott (Fossil Ridge), 6-3, 6-4; Lower bracket — Ryan Greenfield (Valor Christian) def. Ryan Pool (Denver East), 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

Playbacks: First round — Trevor Landen (Heritage) def. Chase Cranston (Rock Canyon), 6-3, 6-4; Isaac Christiansen (Fairview) def. Alex Anthony (Legacy), 6-2, 6-0; Semifinals — Brady Elliott (Fossil Ridge) def. Trevor Landen (Heritage), 6-3, 6-4; Ryan Pool (Denver East) def. Isaac Christensen (Fairview), 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

NO. 1 DOUBLES

Championship (Oct. 16): Ainsley Elliott-Beagle/Kris Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) vs. Luke Buekelman/Jack Scherer (Valor Christian); Third-place: JAMES LYNCH/AIDAN SOBOLEVSKY (REGIS JESUIT) vs. Riley Steputis/Calder Hardin (Ralston Valley)

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Ainsley Elliott-Beagle/Kris Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) def. JAMES LYNCH/AIDAN SOBOLEVSKY (REGIS JESUIT), 6-4, 6-1; Lower bracket — Luke Buekelman/Jack Scherer (Valor Christian) def. Riley Steputis/Calder Hardin (Ralston Valley), 6-0, 6-2

Playbacks: First round — Rafa Volkamer Pastor/Ben Mei Dan (Fairview) def. Austin Zenyuh/Dakin Lundvall (Castle View), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Lars Lundberg/Caleb Jessen (Heritage) def. Will Curl/Exra Doherty (Boulder), 6-1, 6-3; Semifinals — JAMES LYNCH/AIDAN SOBOLEVSKY (REGIS JESUIT) def. Rafa Volkamer Pastor/Ben Mei Dan (Fairview), 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Riley Steputis/Calder Hardin (Ralston Valley) def. Lars Lundberg/Caleb Jessen (Heritage), 6-4, 1-6, 6-1

NO. 2 DOUBLES

Championship (Oct. 16): Casey Dennis/Matt Hu (Cherry Creek) vs. Graham Buekelman/Logan Weems (Valor Christian); Third-place: Jeffrey Yao/Andrew Roerty (Fossil Ridge) vs. Cole Protass/Trevor Hajek (Denver East)

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Casey Dennis/Matt Hu (Cherry Creek) def. Jeffrey Yao/Andrew Roerty (Fossil Ridge), 6-3, 6-4; Lower bracket — Graham Buekelman/Logan Weems (Valor Christian) def. Maxwell Moran/Jake Bronson (Fort Collins), 6-0, 6-2

Playbacks: First round — Finley Reichert/Calder Vladika (Lakewood) def. ALEX ECKLEY/CALEB HODGES (GRANDVIEW), 7-6, 6-4; Cole Protass/Trevor Hajek (Denver East) def. Eli Hallock/Spencer Stanley (Heritage), 6-2, 6-2; Semifinals — Jeffrey Yao/Andrew Roerty (Fossil Ridge) def. Finley Reichert/Calder Vladika (Lakewood), 6-3, 6-0; Cole Protass/Trevor Hajek (Denver East) def. Maxwell Moran/Jake Bronson (Fort Collins), 6-4, 6-7, 7-5

NO. 3 DOUBLES

Championship (Oct. 16): KC ECKENHAUSEN/LIAM MCDONNELL (REGIS JESUIT) vs. Mitchell Perez/Ryan Mandes (Valor Christian); Third-place: Zach Hayutin/Juan Cedeno (Cherry Creek) vs. Tyler Van Tassell/Grant Samuelson (Fossil Ridge)

Semifinals: Upper bracket — KC ECKENHAUSEN/LIAM MCDONNELL (REGIS JESUIT) def. Zach Hayutin/Juan Cedeno (Cherry Creek) 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 7-6; Lower bracket — Mitchell Perez/Ryan Mandes (Valor Christian) def. Tyler Van Tassell/Grant Samuelson (Fossil Ridge), 6-3, 6-0

Playbacks: First round — Daniel Lobelo/Nick Lathrop (Chatfield) def. Brian Kong/Mathis Joens (Lakewood), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4; Gabriel Mendoza Garcia/Loic Masters (Fairview) def. Connor Gordon/Joey Rillos (Ralston Valley), 6-1, 7-6; Semifinals — Zach Hayutin/Juan Cedeno (Cherry Creek) def. Daniel Lobelo/Nick Lathrop (Chatfield), 6-2, 6-1; Tyler Van Tassell/Grant Samuelson (Fossil Ridge) def. Gabriel Mendoza Garcia/Loic Masters (Fairview), 6-2, 6-2

NO. 4 DOUBLES

Championship (Oct. 16): Jared Blankenship/Harrison Wentworth (Valor Christian) vs. Charlie Stern/Jack Elkelbemer (Cherry Creek); Third-place: Alex Van Thuyne/Zach Van Thuyne (Fossil Ridge) vs. Isaac Ferayorni/Chase Lewis (Boulder)

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Jared Blankenship/Harrison Wentworth (Valor Christian) def. Alex Van Thuyne/Zach Van Thuyne (Fossil Ridge), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Lower bracket — Charlie Stern/Jack Elkelbemer (Cherry Creek) def. AGUSTIN AZCUI/DEVIN MCCAUSLAND (REGIS JESUIT), 7-5, 6-4

Playbacks: First round — Jason Cui/Paul Masters (Fairview) def. Casey LeBlanc/Jack Stringer (Lakewood), 6-4, 6-7, 6-4; Isaac Ferayorni/Chase Lewis (Boulder) def. Peter Buckley/Ryan Souther (Arapahoe), 6-2, 6-4; Semifinals — Alex Van Thuyne/Zach Van Thuyne (Fossil Ridge) def. Jason Cui/Paul Masters (Fairview), 6-0, 6-1; Isaac Ferayorni/Chase Lewis (Boulder) def. AGUSTIN AZCUI/DEVIN MCCAUSLAND (REGIS JESUIT), 7-6, 6-7, 6-4