AURORA | Team scores and full results for the first two rounds of the Class 5A boys state tennis tournament played at Gates Tennis Center, Denver Tennis Park and Denver South High School on Oct. 14, 2021. Matches all move to Gates Tennis Center Oct. 15-16. Aurora teams and players bold and uppercased:

2021 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Oct. 14 at various sites

Team scores (through quarterfinals): Cherry Creek 21 points, Valor Christian 21, Fossil Ridge 17, REGIS JESUIT 15, Denver East 9, Monarch 5, Ralston Valley 5, Boulder 3, Fairview 3, Fort Collins 3, Heritage 3, Lakewood 3, Arapahoe 1, Mountain Vista 1, OVERLAND 1, Pine Creek 1

NO. 1 SINGLES

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Aram Izmarian (Cherry Creek) vs. Christian Trevey (Valor Christian); Lower bracket — Conner Smith (Monarch) vs. CONOR KACZMARCZYK (REGIS JESUIT)

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Aram Izmarian (Cherry Creek) def. Ryan Lowe (Ralston Valley), 6-1, 6-0; Christian Trevey (Valor Christian) def. BADREDDIN MESSAUDI (OVERLAND), 6-1, 6-1; Lower bracket — Conner Smith (Monarch) def. Diego Garcia-Gallo (Denver East), 2-6, 6-2, 6-4; CONOR KACZMARCZYK (REGIS JESUIT) def. John Shelby (Fossil Ridge) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

First round: Upper bracket — Aram Izmarian (Cherry Creek) def. Bridger Galyardt (Rocky Mountain), 6-2, 6-2; Ryan Lowe (Ralston Valley) def. Henry Burke (Fairview), 6-2, 6-1; BADREDDIN MESSAUDI (OVERLAND) def. Christian Olsen (Mountain Vista) 7-6, 6-3; Christian Trevey (Valor Christian) def. Andre Parham (Boulder), 6-0, 6-0; Lower bracket — Diego Garcia-Gallo (Denver East) def. Teagan Crow (Fort Collins), 6-2, 6-2; Conner Smith (Monarch) def. Vaughn Bigss (Doherty), 6-3, 6-2; John Shelby (Fossil Ridge) def. Jay Ronning (Castle View), 6-1, 6-1; CONOR KACZMARCZYK (REGIS JESUIT) def. Daniel Smith (Chatfield), 6-0, 6-1

NO. 2 SINGLES

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Drew Schell (Valor Christian) vs. Mason Heimel (Dnever East); Lower bracket — Zach Hartman (Fossil Ridge) vs. Matt Batmunkh (Cherry Creek)

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Drew Schell (Valor Christian) def. Jackson Lewis (Boulder), 6-2, 6-2; Mason Heimel (Denver East) def. BRADY JENKINS (REGIS JESUIT), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6; Lower bracket — Zach Hartman (Fossil Ridge) def. Caden Bell (Fairview), 6-4, 6-2; Matt Batmunkh (Cherry Creek) def. Luke Jensen (Monarch), 6-0, 6-0

First round: Upper bracket — Drew Schell (Valor Christian) def. Alexei Uecker (Lakewood), 6-1, 6-2; Jackson Lewis (Boulder) def. Noah Klein (Legacy), 6-2, 6-2; BRADY JENKINS (REGIS JESUIT) def. Tyler Rock (Arapahoe), 6-2, 6-4; Mason Heimel (Denver East) def. Hadley Fisher (Ralston Valley); Lower bracket — Zach Hartman (Fossil Ridge) def. Kendall Gallegos (Fort Collins), 6-4, 6-4; Caden Bell (Fairview) def. Mason Helms (Heritage), 6-1, 6-4; Luke Jensen (Monarch) def. Jackson Zenner (Pine Creek), 6-4, 1-6, 7-6; Matt Batmunkh (Cherry Creek) def. Will Strabel (Rock Canyon), 6-1, 6-0

NO. 3 SINGLES

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Kiril Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) vs. Brady Elliott (Fossil Ridge); Lower bracket — Ryan Pool (Denver East) vs. Ryan Greenfield (Valor Christian)

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Kiril Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) def. Trevor Landen (Heritage), 6-2, 6-0; Brady Elliott (Fossil Ridge) def. ALEXANDER SAMUELSON (REGIS JESUIT), 6-3, 6-1; Lower bracket — Ryan Pool (Denver East) def. Callum Conaghen (Monarch), 6-0, 6-2; Ryan Greenfield (Valor Christian) def. Isaac Christensen (Fairview), 6-2, 6-2

First round: Upper bracket — Kiril Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) def. Chase Cranston (Rock Canyon), 6-2, 6-2; Trevor Landen (Heritage) def. Maverick Malcolm (Arapahoe), 6-2, 6-3; ALEXANDER SAMUELSON (REGIS JESUIT) def. Will Grobe (Legend), 6-2, 6-0; Brady Elliott (Fossil Ridge) def. Adam Abrahamson (Lakewood), 6-1, 6-3; Lower bracket — Ryan Pool (Denver East) def. Mike Nold (Boulder), 6-1, 6-0; Callum Conaghen (Monarch) def. Sampreet Bheemireddy (Mountain Vista), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Isaac Christiansen (Fairview) def. Grubby Hay-Arthur (Fort Collins), 6-4, 6-1; Ryan Greenfield (Valor Christian) def. Alex Anthony (Legacy), 6-1, 6-4

NO. 1 DOUBLES

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Ainsley Elliott-Beagle/Kris Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) vs. JAMES LYNCH/AIDAN SOBOLEVSKY (REGIS JESUIT); Lower bracket — Riley Steputis/Calder Hardin (Ralston Valley) vs. Luke Buekelman/Jack Scherer (Valor Christian)

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Ainsley Elliott-Beagle/Kris Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) def. Rafa Volkamer Pastor/Ben Mei Dan (Fairview), 6-2, 6-1; JAMES LYNCH/AIDAN SOBOLEVSKY (REGIS JESUIT) def. Seth Bylund/Jack Houldsworth (Fossil Ridge), 7-5, 6-1; Lower bracket — Riley Steputis/Calder Hardin (Ralston Valley)def. Parker Kancir/Eric Forester (Pine Creek), 7-5, 6-2; Luke Buekelman/Jack Scherer (Valor Christian) def. Will Curl/Extra Doherty (Boulder), 6-3, 6-1;

First round: Upper bracket — Ainsley Elliott-Beagle/Kris Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) def. Austin Zenyuh/Dakin Lundvall (Castle View), 6-2, 6-0; Rafa Volkamer Pastor/Ben Mei Dan (Fairview)def. Ryan Hansen/Trevor Stolk (Liberty), 6-2, 6-3; JAMES LYNCH/AIDAN SOBOLEVSKY (REGIS JESUIT) def. Rufus Thompson/Samuel Law (Legacy), 6-2, 6-4; Seth Bylund/Jack Houldsworth (Fossil Ridge) def. Charlie Nosler/Austin Wallick (Fort Collins), 7-6, 6-2; Lower bracket — Riley Steputis/Calder Hardin (Ralston Valley) def. Duke Mooney/Spencer McQueen (Chaparral), 6-4, 6-1; Parker Kancir/Eric Forester (Pine Creek) Garrett Winkelbauer/Clay Hafner (Monarch), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4; Will Curl/Extra Doherty (Boulder) def. Robert Grawemeyer/Gavin Wehrle (Denver East), 1-6, 6-1, 6-1; Luke Buekelman/Jack Scherer (Valor Christian) def. Lars Lundberg/Caleb Jessen (Heritage), 6-3, 7-5

NO. 2 DOUBLES

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Casey Dennis/Matt Hu (Cherry Creek) vs. Jeffrey Yao/Andrew Roerty (Fossil Ridge); Lower bracket — Maxwell Moran/Jake Bronson (Fort Collins) vs. Graham Buekelman/Logan Weems (Valor Christian)

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Casey Dennis/Matt Hu (Cherry Creek) def. Finley Reichert/Calder Vladika (Lakewood), 6-0, 6-0; Jeffrey Yao/Andrew Roerty (Fossil Ridge) def. Andrew Schreiner/Danny Benjamin (Boulder), 6-3, 4-6, 7-6; Lower bracket — Maxwell Moran/Jake Bronson (Fort Collins) def. CHARLIE JENKINS/TANNER SMITH (REGIS JESUIT), 6-4, 7-6; Graham Buekelman/Logan Weems (Valor Christian) def. Cole Protass/Trevor Hajek (Denver East), 6-1, 6-3;

First round: Upper bracket — Casey Dennis/Matt Hu (Cherry Creek) def. ALEX ECKLEY/CALEB HODGES (GRANDVIEW), 6-1, 6-0; Finley Reichert/Calder Vladika (Lakewood) def. Connor McDermott/Cole Garside (Arapahoe), 6-4, 6-2; Andrew Schreiner/Danny Benjamin (Boulder) def. Sam Decker/Alex Westholm (Ralston Valley), 6-2, 6-3; Jeffrey Yao/Andrew Roerty (Fossil Ridge) def. Colin Murphy/Shai Sabinsky (Mountain Vista), 6-1, 6-1; Lower bracket — CHARLIE JENKINS/TANNER SMITH (REGIS JESUIT) def. Matthew Hursta/Wade Thomas (Chatfield), 6-3, 5-7, 6-2; Maxwell Moran/Jake Bronson (Fort Collins) def. Richie Boston/Noah Bodner (Fairview), 6-3, 7-6; Cole Protass/Trevor Hajek (Denver East) def. Sam Allan/Carter Schnackenberg (ThunderRidge), 6-0, 6-3; Graham Buekelman/Logan Weems (Valor Christian) def. Eli Hallock/Spencer Stanley (Heritage), 6-3, 6-0

NO. 3 DOUBLES

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Zach Hayutin/Juan Cedeno (Cherry Creek) vs. KC ECKENHAUSEN/LIAM MCDONNELL (REGIS JESUIT); Lower bracket — Mitchell Perez/Ryan Mandes (Valor Christian) vs. Tyler Van Tassell/Grant Samuelson (Fossil Ridge)

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Zach Hayutin/Juan Cedeno (Cherry Creek) def. Ogdn Ames/Brent Simon (Mountain Vista), 6-2, 6-2; KC ECKENHAUSEN/LIAM MCDONNELL (REGIS JESUIT) def. Brian Kong/Mathis Joens (Lakewood), 1-6, 6-2, 6-2; Lower bracket — Mitchell Perez/Ryan Mandes (Valor Christian) def. Connor Gordon/Joey Rillos (Ralston Valley), 6-4, 7-5; Tyler Van Tassell/Grant Samuelson (Fossil Ridge) def. Rocco McKay/Blake Luther (Heritage), 6-1, 6-1

First round: Upper bracket — Zach Hayutin/Juan Cedeno (Cherry Creek) def. William Golinvaux/John Abbott (Denver East), 6-0, 6-1; Ogdn Ames/Brent Simon (Mountain Vista) def. Sam Thompson/Thomas Stewart (Arapahoe), 7-6, 7-5; Brian Kong/Mathis Joens (Lakewood) def. David Johnson/Samuel Neuhalfen (Legacy), 6-4, 7-5; KC ECKENHAUSEN/LIAM MCDONNELL (REGIS JESUIT) def. Daniel Lobelo/Nick Lathrop (Chatfield), 6-1, 4-6, 6-4; Lower bracket — Mitchell Perez/Ryan Mandes (Valor Christian) def. Gabriel Mendoza Garcia/Loic Masters (Fairview), 6-2, 6-4; Connor Gordon/Joey Rillos (Ralston Valley) def. Abe Pomery/Blake Curl (Boulder), 6-1, 6-1; Rocco McKay/Blake Luther (Heritage) def. Bailey Livengood/Eli Schuler (Rocky Mountain), 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; Tyler Van Tassell/Grant Samuelson (Fossil Ridge) def. Vic Hubbard/Porter Gallegos (Fort Collins), 6-1, 6-0

NO. 4 DOUBLES

Semifinals: Upper bracket — Alex Van Thuyne/Zach Van Thuyne (Fossil Ridge) vs. Jared Blankenship/Harrison Wentworth (Valor Christian); Lower bracket — AGUSTIN AZCUI/DEVIN MCCAUSLAND (REGIS JESUIT) vs. Charlie Stern/Jack Elkelbemer (Cherry Creek)

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Alex Van Thuyne/Zach Van Thuyne (Fossil Ridge) def. Max Johnson/Laird Whitelaw (Denver East), 6-0, 6-0; Jared Blankenship/Harrison Wentworth (Valor Christian) def. Casey LeBlanc/Jack Stringer (Lakewood), 6-2, 6-2;

Lower bracket — AGUSTIN AZCUI/DEVIN MCCAUSLAND (REGIS JESUIT) def. Josh Warehime/Will Langston (Heritage), 6-0, 6-4; Charlie Stern/Jack Elkelbemer (Cherry Creek) def. Peter Buckley/Ryan Souther (Arapahoe), 6-2, 6-2

First round: Upper bracket — Alex Van Thuyne/Zach Van Thuyne (Fossil Ridge) def. Charlie Hagan/Jackson Sullivan (Fort Collins), 6-2, 6-2; Max Johnson/Laird Whitelaw (Denver East) def. Sam White/Llayton Shaffer (Liberty), 6-0, 6-3; Casey LeBlanc/Jack Stringer (Lakewood) def. Levi Harris/Levi Winger (Rocky Mountain), 6-4, 7-5; Jared Blankenship/Harrison Wentworth (Valor Christian) def. Jason Cui/Paul Masters (Fairview), 6-0, 6-4; Lower bracket — AGUSTIN AZCUI/DEVIN MCCAUSLAND (REGIS JESUIT) def. Cayden Luther/Austin McKeon (ThunderRidge), 7-6, 6-1; Josh Warehime/Will Langston (Heritage) def. Tyler Webster/John Peterson (Mountain Vista), 6-3, 6-3; Peter Buckley/Ryan Souther (Arapahoe) def. Cael O’Shea/Jason Cassara (Ralston Valley), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6; Charlie Stern/Jack Elkelbemer (Cherry Creek) def. Iaac Ferayorni/Chase Lewis (Boulder), 6-2, 6-2