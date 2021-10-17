Regis Jesuit’s Conor Kaczmarczyk, second from left, finished as the runner-up at No. 1 singles at the Class 5A boys state tennis tournament on Oct. 16, 2021, at Gates Tennis Center. Also pictured, Fossil Ridge’s John Shelby (4th place), left, Aram Izmirian (champion), second from right, and Valor Christian’s Christian Trevey (3rd place). (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Final team scores and placing match results for the 2021 Class 5A boys state tennis tournament completed on Oct. 16, 2021, at Gates Tennis Center. Aurora players bold and uppercased:

2021 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Final team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 85 points; 2. Valor Christian 79; 3. Fossil Ridge 48; 4. REGIS JESUIT 39; 5. Denver East 20; T6. Ralston Valley 12; T6. Boulder 12; 8. Fairview 7; 9. Heritage 5; T10. Monarch 4; T10. Lakewood 4; T12. Fort Collins 3; T12. Pine Creek 3; T14. OVERLAND 1; T14. Arapahoe 1; T14. Chatfield 1; T14. Mountain Vista 1

Championship match results

No. 1 singles — Aram Izmirian (Cherry Creek) def. CONOR KACZMARCZYK (REGIS JESUIT), 6-3, 7-6; No. 2 singles — Matt Batmunkh (Cherry Creek) def. Drew Schell (Valor Christian), 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 singles — Kiril Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) def. Ryan Greenfield (Valor Christian), 6-2, 6-1; No. 1 doubles — Luke Buekelman/Jack Scherer (Valor Christian) def. Ainsley Elliott-Beagle (Cherry Creek), 6-3, 2-6, 7-6; No. 2 doubles — Graham Buekelman/Logan Weems (Valor Christian) def. Casey Dennis/Matt Hu (Cherry Creek), 3-6, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 doublesKC ECKENHAUSEN/LIAM MCDONNELL (REGIS JESUIT) def. Mitchell Perez/Ryan Mandes (Valor Christian), 6-2, 6-4; No. 4 doubles — Charlie Stern/Jack Eikelberner (Cherry Creek) def. Jared Blankenship/Harrison Wentworth (Valor Christian), 6-3, 6-2

Third-place match results

No. 1 singles — Christian Trevey (Valor Christian) def. John Shelby (Fossil Ridge), 6-3, 7-6; No. 2 singles — Zach Hartman (Fossil Ridge) def. Jackson Lewis (Boulder), 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Ryan Pool (Denver East) def. Brady Elliott (Fossil Ridge), 5-7, 6-2, 6-1; No. 1 doubles — Riley Steputis/Calder Hardin (Ralston Valley) def. JAMES LYNCH/AIDAN SOBOLEVSKY (REGIS JESUIT), 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 doubles — Jeffrey Yao/Andrew Roerty (Fossil Ridge) def. Cole Protass/Trevor Hajek (Denver East), 7-6, 6-2; No. 3 doubles — Tyler Van Tassell/Grant Samuelson (Fossil Ridge) def. Zach Hayutin/Juan Cedeno (Cherry Creek), 6-2, 6-3; No. 4 doubles — Alex Van Thuyne/Zach Van Thuyne (Fossil Ridge) def. Isaac Ferayorni/Chase Lewis (Boulder), 7-6, 6-4

