AURORA | Final team scores and placing match results for the 2021 Class 5A boys state tennis tournament completed on Oct. 16, 2021, at Gates Tennis Center. Aurora players bold and uppercased:

2021 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Final team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 85 points; 2. Valor Christian 79; 3. Fossil Ridge 48; 4. REGIS JESUIT 39; 5. Denver East 20; T6. Ralston Valley 12; T6. Boulder 12; 8. Fairview 7; 9. Heritage 5; T10. Monarch 4; T10. Lakewood 4; T12. Fort Collins 3; T12. Pine Creek 3; T14. OVERLAND 1; T14. Arapahoe 1; T14. Chatfield 1; T14. Mountain Vista 1

Championship match results

No. 1 singles — Aram Izmirian (Cherry Creek) def. CONOR KACZMARCZYK (REGIS JESUIT), 6-3, 7-6; No. 2 singles — Matt Batmunkh (Cherry Creek) def. Drew Schell (Valor Christian), 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 singles — Kiril Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) def. Ryan Greenfield (Valor Christian), 6-2, 6-1; No. 1 doubles — Luke Buekelman/Jack Scherer (Valor Christian) def. Ainsley Elliott-Beagle (Cherry Creek), 6-3, 2-6, 7-6; No. 2 doubles — Graham Buekelman/Logan Weems (Valor Christian) def. Casey Dennis/Matt Hu (Cherry Creek), 3-6, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — KC ECKENHAUSEN/LIAM MCDONNELL (REGIS JESUIT) def. Mitchell Perez/Ryan Mandes (Valor Christian), 6-2, 6-4; No. 4 doubles — Charlie Stern/Jack Eikelberner (Cherry Creek) def. Jared Blankenship/Harrison Wentworth (Valor Christian), 6-3, 6-2

Third-place match results

No. 1 singles — Christian Trevey (Valor Christian) def. John Shelby (Fossil Ridge), 6-3, 7-6; No. 2 singles — Zach Hartman (Fossil Ridge) def. Jackson Lewis (Boulder), 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Ryan Pool (Denver East) def. Brady Elliott (Fossil Ridge), 5-7, 6-2, 6-1; No. 1 doubles — Riley Steputis/Calder Hardin (Ralston Valley) def. JAMES LYNCH/AIDAN SOBOLEVSKY (REGIS JESUIT), 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 doubles — Jeffrey Yao/Andrew Roerty (Fossil Ridge) def. Cole Protass/Trevor Hajek (Denver East), 7-6, 6-2; No. 3 doubles — Tyler Van Tassell/Grant Samuelson (Fossil Ridge) def. Zach Hayutin/Juan Cedeno (Cherry Creek), 6-2, 6-3; No. 4 doubles — Alex Van Thuyne/Zach Van Thuyne (Fossil Ridge) def. Isaac Ferayorni/Chase Lewis (Boulder), 7-6, 6-4