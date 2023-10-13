DENVER | Results from the semifinals and playback rounds of the Class 5A boys tennis individual state tournament contested on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at City Park in Denver. Aurora individuals bold and uppercased:
2023 CLASS 5A BOYS TENNIS INDIVIDUAL STATE TOURNAMENT
Oct. 13 at City Park
NO. 1 SINGLES
Championship (Oct. 14): Kai Trujillo (Broomfield) vs. JUSTIN SON (GRANDVIEW). Third-place (Oct. 14): TBD vs. CLAY DICKEY (REGIS JESUIT)
Semifinals: Upper bracket — Kai Trujillo (Broomfield) def. Trevor Hajek (Denver East), 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Lower bracket — JUSTIN SON (GRANDVIEW) def. CLAY DICKEY (REGIS JESUIT), 6-3, 7-6
Playbacks: Semifinals — CLAY DICKEY (REGIS JESUIT) def. Cale Brush (Arapahoe), 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. First round — Matthew Hossack (Ponderosa) def. Jake Bronson (Fort Collins), 6-1, 6-3; Cale Brush (Arapahoe) def. Gurman Goraya (Pine Creek), 6-1, 6-4
NO. 2 SINGLES
Championship (Oct. 14): Jace Nakamura (Valor Christian) vs. ALEC RODRIGUEZ-FIELDS (REGIS JESUIT). Third-place (Oct. 14): Nate Walton (Fossil Ridge) vs. Brady Swartz (Ralston Valley)
Semifinals: Upper bracket — Jace Nakamura (Valor Christian) def. Nate Walton (Fossil Ridge), 6-2, 6-4; Lower bracket — ALEC RODRIGUEZ-FIELDS (REGIS JESUIT) def. Nick Moreno (Chaparral), 6-4, 6-2
Playbacks: Semifinals — Nate Walton (Fossil Ridge) def. Jackson Lewis (Boulder), 0-6, 7-6 6-3; Brady Swartz (Ralston Valley) def. Nick Moreno (Chaparral), 7-6, 6-3. First round — Jackson Lewis (Boulder) def. Jason Smith (Castle View), 6-3, 6-1; Brady Swartz (Ralston Valley) def. Baily Livengood (Rocky Mountain), 6-1, 6-3
NO. 3 SINGLES
Championship (Oct. 14): Nathaniel Trevey (Valor Christian) vs. VLAD SUKHOVETSKYY (REGIS JESUIT). Third-place (Oct. 14): Rufus Thompson (Legacy) vs. Trevor Robinson (Cherry Creek)
Semifinals: Upper bracket — Nathaniel Trevey (Valor Christian) def. Ben Mei Dan (Fairview), 6-2, 6-2; Lower bracket — VLAD SUKHOVETSKYY (REGIS JESUIT) def. Trevor Robinson (Cherry Creek), 6-1, 6-4
Playbacks: Semifinals — Rufus Thompson (Legacy) def. Ben Mai Dan (Fairview), 6-3, 4-6, 7-6; Trevor Robinson (Cherry Creek) def. Brett Sweeney (Arapahoe), 6-2, 6-0. First round — Rufus Thompson (Legacy) def. Peter Rademacher (Rocky Mountain), 6-1, 6-2; Brett Sweeney (Arapahoe) def. Peyton Donahue (Ponderosa), 7-6, 6-2
NO. 1 DOUBLES
Championship (Oct. 14): AGUSTIN AZCUI/BRADY JENKINS (REGIS JESUIT) vs. Kris Kostadinov/Matthew Hu (Cherry Creek). Third-place (Oct. 14): Noah Bodner/Cecil Carroll (Fairview) vs. Ryan Greenfield/Ryan Mandes (Valor Christian)
Semifinals: Upper bracket — AGUSTIN AZCUI/BRADY JENKINS (REGIS JESUIT) def. Noah Bodner/Cecil Carroll (Fairview), 6-4, 7-5; Lower bracket — Kris Kostadinov/Matthew Hu (Cherry Creek) def. Ryan Greenfield/Ryan Mandes (Valor Christian), 6-7, 7-6, 6-3
Playbacks: Semifinals — Noah Bodner/Cecil Carroll (Fairview) def. Bryan Smith/Drew Schauerhamer (Castle View), 6-4, 0-6, 6-4; Ryan Greenfield/Ryan Mandes (Valor Christian) def. Evan Prosser/John Miller (Fruita Monument), 6-1, 6-3. First round — Bryan Smith/Drew Schauerhamer (Castle View) def. Brady Dobson/Brody Rogers (Columbine), 6-4, 1-6, 6-2; Evan Prosser/John Miller (Fruita Monument) def. Brayden Wilson/Jake Paris (Chaparral), 7-5, 4-6, 6-3
NO. 2 DOUBLES
Championship (Oct. 14): Harrison Wentworth/Drew Summers (Valor Christian) vs. KC ECKENHAUSEN/CARL SIEGEL (REGIS JESUIT). Third-place (Oct. 14): Trey Zurcher/Agastya Gupta (Cherry Creek) vs. Rishith Jujare/Luis Acosta (Chaparral)
Semifinals: Upper bracket — Harrison Wentworth/Drew Summers (Valor Christian) def. Trey Zurcher/Agastya Gupta (Cherry Creek), 1-6, 6-2, 6-3; Lower bracket — KC ECKENHAUSEN/CARL SIEGEL (REGIS JESUIT) def. Rishith Jujare/Luis Acosta (Chaparral), 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
Playbacks: Semifinals — Trey Zurcher/Agastya Gupta (Cherry Creek) def. Clayton Wern/Thomas Stewart (Arapahoe), 6-1, 6-2; Rishith Jujare/Luis Acosta (Chaparral) def. Ian Miller/Pedro Buffon Houbrich (Fossil Ridge), 1-6, 6-2, 6-2. First round — Clayton Wern/Thomas Stewart (Arapahoe) def. Jack Savage/Anders Storheim (Fruita Monument), 4-6, 6-3, 6-0; Ian Miller/Pedro Buffon Houbrich (Fossil Ridge) def. Julian Piccolini/Cai Joffe (Centaurus), 6-3, 6-1
NO. 3 DOUBLES
Championship (Oct. 14): Colin Brown/Tyson Hardy (Cherry Creek) vs. ADAM RYDEL/KEVIN SOLICHIEN (REGIS JESUIT). Third-place (Oct. 14): Jace Fitzpatrick/Gavin Payne (Fossil Ridge) vs. Asa Thurstone/Jack Mohler (Valor Christian)
Semifinals: Upper bracket — Colin Brown/Tyson Hardy (Cherry Creek) def. Jace Fitzpatrick/Gavin Payne (Fossil Ridge), 6-0, 6-2; Lower bracket — ADAM RYDEL/KEVIN SOLICHIEN (REGIS JESUIT) def. Asa Thurstone/Jack Mohler (Valor Christian), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
Playbacks: Semifinals — Jace Fitzpatrick/Gavin Payne (Fossil Ridge) def. Justin Morris/Cooper Campbell (Rocky Mountain), 6-3, 6-2; Asa Thurstone/Jack Mohler (Valor Christian) def. Bobby Fitzgerald/Hudson Kelly (Denver East), 7-5, 6-1. First round — Justin Morris/Cooper Campbell (Rocky Mountain) def. Ethan Mendez/Nate Howerzyl (Chaparral), 6-0, 6-1; Bobby Fitzgerald/Hudson Kelly (Denver East) def. Ryder Meale/Ben Pangborn (Arapahoe), 1-6, 6-4, 6-2
NO. 4 DOUBLES
Championship (Oct. 14): Wills Possehl/Adam Eikelberner (Cherry Creek) vs. James Van Winkle/Aidan Case (Valor Christian). Third-place (Oct. 14): Davis Samuelson/Phillipe Sampaio (Fossil Ridge) vs. TYLER RYAN/BENNETT CHERVENY (REGIS JESUIT)
Semifinals: Upper bracket — Wills Possehl/Adam Eikelberner (Cherry Creek) def. Davis Samuelson/Phillipe Sampaio (Fossil Ridge), 6-1, 6-2; Lower bracket — vs. James Van Winkle/Aidan Case (Valor Christian) def. TYLER RYAN/BENNETT CHERVENY (REGIS JESUIT), 6-4, 6-2
Playbacks: Semifinals — Davis Samuelson/Phillipe Sampaio (Fossil Ridge) def. Bruno Damrauer/Nick Watson (Boulder); TYLER RYAN/BENNETT CHERVENY (REGIS JESUIT) def. Zach Stimac/August Burton (Rocky Mountain), 6-0, 6-1. First round — Bruno Damrauer/Nick Watson (Boulder) def. Trevor Rund/Isaiah Wihelm (Fruita Monument), 4-6, 7-5, 6-3; Zach Stimac/August Burton (Rocky Mountain) def. Andy Hoover/Johnathan Oor (Castle View), 6-4, 6-2