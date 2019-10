AURORA | Results and matchups for the 2019 Class 5A boys state tennis tournament played Oct. 17-19, 2019, at the Gates Tennis Center in Denver. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2019 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Team scores (through quarterfinals): 1. REGIS JESUIT 21 points; 2. Cherry Creek 19; 3. Valor Christian 14; 4. Denver East 13; 5. Fairview 10; 6. Fossil Ridge 7; T7. Mountain Vista 6; T7. Fort Collins 6; 9. Heritage 5; T10. Ralston Valley 3; T10. Greeley West 3; 12. Monarch 2; T13. Lakewood 1; T13. Rock Canyon 1; T13. Rocky Mountain 1

NO. 1 SINGLES

Semifinals (Oct. 18): Upper bracket — Nico Jamison (Greeley West) vs. MORGAN SCHILLING (REGIS JESUIT); Lower bracket — George Cavo (Cherry Creek) def. Luke Silverman (Fairview)

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Nico Jamison (Greeley West) def. Dayton Fisher (Ralston Valley), 6-4, 7-5; MORGAN SCHILLING (REGIS JESUIT) def. Michael Conde (Monarch), 6-3, 6-2; Lower bracket — George Cavo (Cherry Creek) def. Trevor Fone (Mountain Vista), 6-3, 6-1; Luke Silverman (Fairview) def. Braeden Thomas (Hertiage), 6-0, 4-2;

First round: Upper bracket — Nico Jamison (Greeley West) def. Louis Salfi (Denver East), 6-3, 6-2; Dayton Fisher (Ralston Valley) def. David Bomgaars (Valor Christian), 6-3, 6-4; Michael Conde (Monarch) def. David Augustine (Fort Collins), 6-1, 6-0; MORGAN SCHILLING (REGIS JESUIT) def. Jared Green (Arapahoe), 6-1, 6-1; Lower bracket — George Cavo (Cherry Creek) def. Chris Swanson (Rock Canyon), 6-3, 6-1; Trevor Fone (Mountain Vista) def. Andre Maltzahn (Fossil Ridge), 7-5, 3-6; Braeden Thomas (Heritage) def. Fohad Amas (Highlands Ranch), 6-3, 6-2; Luke Silverman (Fairview) def. Sam knape (Poudre), 6-2, 6-0

NO. 2 SINGLES

Semifinals (Oct. 18): Upper bracket — ANDY SCHUILING (REGIS JESUIT) vs. Chase Walters (Heritage); Lower bracket — Christian Trevey (Valor Christian) vs. Matthew Batmunkh (Cherry Creek)

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — ANDY SCHUILING (REGIS JESUIT) def. Brady Elliott (Fossil Ridge), 6-1, 6-1; Chase Walters (Heritage) def. Conner Smith (Monarch), 6-2, 6-3; Lower bracket — Christian Trevey (Valor Christian) def. Jake Haas (Lakewood), 6-1, 6-3; Matthew Batmunkh (Cherry Creek) def. Bridger Galyardt (Rocky Mountain), 6-1, 6-4

First round: Upper bracket — Brady Elliott (Fossil Ridge) def. Charlie Vanderberg (Broomfield), 7-6, 6-1; ANDY SCHUILING (REGIS JESUIT) def. McClain Easton (Mountain Vista), 6-0, 6-2; Chase Walters (Heritage) def. Elliott Chen (Fort Collins), 6-0, 6-2; Conner Smith (Monarch) def. SAURAV BEHERA (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 7-5, 6-1; Lower bracket — Jake Haas (Lakewood) def. Ryan Wood (Arapahoe), 6-3, 6-2; Christian Trevey (Valor Christian) def. Kaden Henry (Windsor), 6-0, 6-0; Bridger Galyardt (Rocky Mountain) def. Brandon Miller (Fruita Monument), 6-1, 6-4; Matthew Batmunkh (Cherry Creek) def. Adam Heilbronner (Fairview), 6-2, 6-3

NO. 3 SINGLES

Semifinals (Oct. 18): Upper bracket — Jack Scherer (Valor Christian) vs. CAMERON KRUEP (REGIS JESUIT); Lower bracket — Nick Svichar (Cherry Creek) vs. Wesley Leach (Denver East)

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Jake Scherer (Valor Christian) def. Kian Grimison (Fairview), 6-3, 6-4; CAMERON KREUP (REGIS JESUIT) def. Naman Kapasi (Mountain Vista), 6-1, 6-1; Lower bracket — Nick Svichar (Cherry Creek) def. Will Jones (Heritage), 6-2, 6-0; Wesley Leach (Denver East) def. John Shelby (Fossil Ridge), 6-7, 7-6, 6-2

First round: Upper bracket — Jack Scherer (Valor Christian) def. Miles Gamble (Poudre), 6-2, 6-4; Kian Grimison (Fairview) def. Ben Williams (Greeley West), 6-2, 6-0; CAMERON KRUEP (REGIS JESUIT) def. Max Garside (Arapahoe), 6-0, 6-0; Naman Kapasi (Mountain Vista) def. Joshua Roberts (Rock Canyon), 6-2, 6-1; Lower bracket — Will Jones (Heritage) def. Ian Hay-Arthur (Fort Collins), 6-1, 6-3; Nick Svichar (Cherry Creek) def. Josh Elston (ThunderRidge), 6-0, 6-2; John Shelby (Fossil Ridge) def. Jack Boomgarden (Highlands Ranch), 6-2, 6-4; Wesley Leach (Denver East) def. Jack Reuter (Monarch), 6-2, 6-4

NO. 1 DOUBLES

Semifinals (Oct. 18): Upper bracket — Aram Izmirian/Kiril Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) vs. Luke Buekelman/Andrew Schell (Valor Christian); Lower bracket — Reece Kelly/Max Duque (Mountain Vista) vs. GRIGOR KARAKELYAN/CONOR KACZMARCZYK (REGIS JESUIT)

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Aram Izmirian/Kiril Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) def. Retor Kosnocky/Zach Hartman (Fossil Ridge), 6-1, 6-2; Luke Buekelman/Andrew Schell (Valor Christian) def. Ryan Grayson/Brody Pinto (Fairview), 4-6, 6-4, 7-6; Lower bracket — Reece Kelly/Max Duque (Mountain Vista) def. George Weaver/Barry Dechtman (Denver East), 6-4, 6-3; GRIGOR KARAKELYAN/CONOR KACZMARCZYK (REGIS JESUIT) def. Teagen Crow/Ben Poulsen (Fort Collins), 6-1, 6-3

First round: Upper bracket —Trevor Kosnocky/Zach Hartman (Fossil Ridge) def. Cooper Axe/Carter Galyardt (Rocky Mountain), 4-6, 7-6, 7-5; Aram Izmirian/Kiril Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) def. Tanner Schmitz/William Bobby (Rock Canyon), 6-2, 6-2; Luke Buekelman/Andrew Schell (Valor Christian) def. Victor Lobelo/Nick Bowers (Chatfield), 7-5, 6-2; Ryan Grayson/Brody Pinto (Fairview) def. Chase Eastin/Blake Heyemer (Windsor), 6-1, 6-1; Lower bracket — George Weaver/Barry Dechtman (Denver East) def. Luke Wood/Talmage Gibby (Highlands Ranch), 6-1, 6-2; Reece Kelly/Max Duque (Mountain Vista) def. Chase Wern/Clark Pearson (Arapahoe), 6-2, 6-4; GRIGOR KARAKELYAN/CONOR KACZMARCZYK (REGIS JESUIT) def. Connor McKenzie/Auron Hoyer (Ralston Valley), 3-6, 6-0, 6-4; Teagen Crow/Ben Poulsen (Fort Collins) def. Tommy Landmark/Adam Abrahamson (Lakewood), 6-3, 6-2

NO. 2 DOUBLES

Semifinals (Oct. 18): Upper bracket — JACK CARBONE/RYAN MCCARTHY (REGIS JESUIT) vs. Mason Heimel/Will Franks (Denver East); Lower bracket — Solimene/Truman Osburn (Valor Christian) vs. Carter Kawakami/Kendall Gallegos (Fort Collins)

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — JACK CARBONE/RYAN MCCARTHY (REGIS JESUIT) def. Zak Chehadi/Clayton Baldwin (Fairview), 6-1, 6-4; Mason Heimel/Will Franks (Denver East) def. Josh Campbell/Jackson Beard (Ralston Valley), 6-4, 6-3; Lower bracket — Nick Solimene/Truman Osburn (Valor Christian) def. Nathan Kerekes/Curtis Chun (Fossil Ridge) def. KC Davis/Ryan Davis (Fruita Monument), 6-2, 6-2; Carter Kawakami/Kendall Gallegos (Fort Collins) def. Braden Mayer/Andrew Marocchi (Cherry Creek), 6-0, 3-6, 7-5

First round: Upper bracket — Zak Chehadi/Clayton Baldwin (Fairview) def. Connor Rundell/Spencer Pierpont (Arapahoe), 7-5, 6-1; JACK CARBONE/RYAN MCCARTHY (REGIS JESUIT) def. Zach Marshall/Zach Crum (Heritage), 6-1, 6-0; Josh Campbell/Jackson Beard (Ralston Valley) def. Kevin Ross/Tanner Packard (Chatfield), 6-3, 2-6, 7-5; Mason Heimel/Will Franks (Denver East) def. Carter Olson/Robert Pearson (Rock Canyon), 6-3, 6-4; Lower bracket — Nick Solimene/Truman Osburn (Valor Christian) def. Xander Larsen/Mihir Mahale (Mountain Vista), 6-2, 6-0; Nathan Kerekes/Curtis Chun (Fossil Ridge) def. KC Davis/Ryan Davis (Fruita Monument), 6-1, 6-4; Braden Mayer/Andrew Marocchi (Cherry Creek) def. Ty Braesch/Wyatt Schmitt (Denver South), 6-0, 6-0; Carter Kawakami/Kendall Gallegos (Fort Collins) def. Jack Bauer/Kyle Rennie (Ponderosa), 6-2, 7-6

NO. 3 DOUBLES

Semifinals (Oct. 18): Upper bracket — William Holst/Blake Holst (Cherry Creek) vs. THOMAS WILLIAMS/WILL MARKOWSKI (REGIS JESUIT); Lower bracket — Maxim Kokoshinsky/Jake Wicks (Fairview) vs. Jack Abbey/Quentin Wolfe (Denver East)

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — William Holst/Blake Holst (Cherry Creek) def. Steven Darbie/George Fang (Fort Collins), 6-1, 6-3; THOMAS WILLIAMS/WILL MARKOWSKI (REGIS JESUIT) def. Matthew Cadol/Luke Wendling (Mountain Vista), 6-3, 6-2; Lower bracket — Maxim Kokoshinsky/Jake Wicks (Fairview) def. Hunter Freeseman/Carson Rardin (Rock Canyon), 6-1, 6-0; Jack Abbey/Quentin Wolfe (Denver East) def. Grant Allen/Cooper Sayers (Valor Christian), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

First round: Upper bracket — William Holst/Blake Holst (Cherry Creek) def. Connor Gordon/Hadley Fisher (Ralston Valley), 6-0, 6-2; Steven Darbie/George Fang (Fort Collins) def. Dylan Waitte/Caleb Allen (Chaparral), 6-2, 6-2; THOMAS WILLIAMS/WILL MARKOWSKI (REGIS JESUIT) def. Joey Pontiff/Jake Carrington (Heritage), 7-6, 6-2; Matthew Cadol/Luke Wendling (Mountain Vista) def. Jack Allshouse/Kyle Abraham (Denver South), 6-1, 6-4; Lower bracket —Maxim Kokoshinsky/Jake Wicks (Fairview) def. Caden Snow/Fin Reichert (Lakewood), 6-1, 6-1; Hunter Freeseman/Carson Rardin (Rock Canyon) def. Micah Hanly/Colby O’Day (Fruita Monument), 6-1, 6-3; Jack Abbey/Quentin Wolfe (Denver East) def. Callum Cunningham/Thomas Pierce (Monarch), 6-1, 6-2; Grant Allen/Cooper Sayers (Valor Christian) def. Andrew Holmes/Melak Senay (Fossil Ridge), 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

NO. 4 DOUBLES

Quarterfinals: Upper bracket — Ryan Pool/Diego Garcia-Gallo (Denver East) def. Eric Kearns/Suhaas Narayanan (Fort Collins), 6-4, 7-5; ALEXANDER SAMUELSON/NATHAN TOLVA (REGIS JESUIT) def. Jackson Case/Noah Fekete (Valor Christian), 6-1, 6-4; Lower bracket — Nathan Henden/Ben Zhang (Cherry Creek) def. Owen Huskha/Andrew Yonan (Fairview), 6-3, 6-4; Korben Cook/Kaustubh Kaushik (Fossil Ridge) def. Ryan Birnesser/Blaze Grossman (Ralston Valley), 7-6, 5-7, 7-6

First round: Upper bracket — Ryan Pool/Diego Garcia-Gallo (Denver East) def. Liam Pomrenke/Collan Gechtler (Fruita Monument), 6-1; 6-1; Eric Kearns/Suhaas Narayanan (Fort Collins) def. Matthew Kallander/Steve Komon (Lakewood), 7-6, 7-6; Jackson Case/Noah Fekete (Valor Christian) def. James Zeiper/Sam Ament (Heritage), 6-4, 6-1; ALEXANDER SAMUELSON/NATHAN TOLVA (REGIS JESUIT) def. Trevor Landen/Tyler Rock (Arapahoe), 6-1, 6-0; Lower bracket — Nathan Henden/Ben Zhang (Cherry Creek) def. Jason Olree/Jack Hale (Denver South), 6-2, 7-6; Owen Huskha/Andrew Yonan (Fairview) def. Sam Grote/Ian Duque (Mountain Vista), 6-2, 6-2; Ryan Birnesser/Blaze Grossman (Ralston Valley) def. Alex Ferayorni/Andrew Schreiner (Boulder), 6-2, 6-2; Korben Cook/Kaustubh Kauhik (Fossil Ridge) def. Kevin Chen/David Gao (Rock Canyon), 6-4, 2-6, 6-0