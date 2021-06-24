THORNTON | Quinn Henninger didn’t have last season to put his name atop the Colorado state diving recordbooks, but he didn’t miss his chance to do it this season.

The Regis Jesuit senior star — just a couple of weeks removed from competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials — put on a show in the Class 5A diving competition Thursday at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center on his way to winning a second career state title.

Henninger racked up 642.80 points over his 11 dives to knock out one of his former idols, Regis Jesuit alum Kyle Goodwin, from the Colorado recordbooks. Goodwin’s mark of 611.85 had stood since 2015.

The state championship also gave a boost to the Regis Jesuit boys swim team, which had 15 individuals and three relay teams set to compete in the 5A swim finals, which begin at 3 p.m.

