Improving on a season that already included the program’s 23rd all-time state championship, the Regis Jesuit boys swim team captured three relay and one individual All-American honor for the 2022 season from the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (NISCA).

NISCA recently released its list of verified top-100 times that had achieved a set standard or score in each event from the recently completed season and it included multiple members of coach Nick Frasersmith’s Class 5A state champion Raiders in addition to Smoky Hill sophomore Daniel Yi.

The Raiders’ lone event state championship at the 5A meet came in the 400 yard freestyle relay from the team of seniors Gio Aguirre and Mack Dugan and juniors Ronan Krauss and Hawkins Wendt. That group had a top time of 3 minutes, 3.69 seconds, which ended up ranking it 20th in the country.

Wendt and fellow junior Carter Anderson plus seniors Luke Dinges and Jacob Sykora earned All-American status in the 200 yard medley relay with the 53rd fast time in the country of 1:32.68, while the 200 yard freestyle team of Aguirre, Dugan, Wendt and Anderson were 35th-fastest with a time of 1:23.77.

Individually, Aguirre (a signee with the U.S. Naval Academy) could not repeat as 100 yard freestyle state champions, but he joined the only swimmer to finish in front of him (Chatfield’s Tristen Davin) as an All-American. He finished with a best time of 45.12 that put him in a tie for 86th in the country.

The fantastic season for coach Scott Cohen’s Smoky Hill team included plenty of highlights from Yi, who capped off his sophomore year with an All-American performance in the 100 yard breaststroke. Yi’s best time of 56.25 seconds was the 96th-fastest in the nation.

All of the local All-Americans appear heavily on the 2022 Sentinel Colorado All-Aurora Boys Swim Team (story, here).

Additionally, the Colorado contingent on the NISCA All-American list includes swimmers from Arapahoe, Arvada West, Cherry Creek, Columbine, Discovery Canyon, Fort Collins, Fossil Ridge, George Washington, Legacy and Windsor.

2021-22 COLORADO BOYS SWIMMING NISCA ALL-AMERICANS

200 yard medley relay: 15. Cherry Creek; 18. Broomfield; 53. REGIS JESUIT (Luke Dinges, Jacob Sykora, Carter Anderson, Hawkins Wendt), 1:32.68; 69. Discovery Canyon; 77. Columbine; 95. Chatifeld; 100. Littleton

200 yard freestyle: 21. Chase Mueller (Columbine), 1 minute, 37.40 seconds; 43. Jack Ballard (Fort Collins), 1:38.31; 92. Adam Pannell (Discovery Canyon), 1:39.57

200 yard indiv. medley: 15. Chase Mueller (Columbine), 1:47.55; 24. Jake Eccleston (Windsor), 1:48.12; 63. Andrew Ravegum (Arvada West), 1:49.87; 71. Sam White (Legacy), 1:50.04; 73. Cade Martin (Cherry Creek), 1:50.19

50 yard freestyle: 1. Quintin McCarty (Discovery Canyon), 19.47 seconds; 60. Xavier Hill (George Washington), 20.50; 72. Tristeen Davin (Chatfield), 20.57; 77. Kyle Raskay (Legacy), 20.60

1-meter diving: Collier Dyer, Arapahoe; Conrad Eck, Cherry Creek; Luke Ohren, Cherry Cree

100 yard butterfly: 62. Carter Ruthven (Fossil Ridge), 48.63 seconds; T82. Xavier Hill (George Washington), 48.98

100 yard freestyle: 1. Quintin McCarty (Discovery Canyon), 42.63 seconds; T62. Tristen Davin (Chatfield), 44.84; 74. Chase Mueller (Columbine), 45.01; T86. GIO AGUIRRE (REGIS JESUIT), 45.12

500 yard freestyle: 15. Chase Mueller (Columbine), 4:24.47; 58. Taylor Wagner (Discovery Canyon), 4:29.86; 98. Jack Ballard (Fort Collins), 4:32.69

200 yard freestyle relay: T14. Legacy, 1 minutes, 23.02 seconds; 35. REGIS JESUIT (CARTER ANDERSON, MACK DUGAN, HAWKINS WENDT, GIO AGUIRRE), 1:23.77; 57. Cherry Creek, 1:24.37; 67. Fossil Ridge, 1:24.65; T96. George Washington, 1;25.34

100 yard backstroke: 7. Chase Mueller (Columbine), 47.27; 14. Cade Martin (Cherry Creek), 47.69

100 yard breaststroke: 27. Jake Eccleston (Windsor), 54.92 seconds; 58. Mitch Oliver (Heritage), 55.63; 82. Joshua Corn (Chatfield), 56.05; 96. DANIEL YI (SMOKY HILL), 56.25

400 yard freestyle relay: 20. REGIS JESUIT (Mack Dugan, Ronan Krauss, Hawkins Wendt, Gio Aguirre), 3:03.69; 39. Fossil Ridge, 3:04.93; T67. Discovery Canyon, 3:06.39; 87. Cherry Creek, 3:07.48; 89. Legacy, 3:07.56