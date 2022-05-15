THORNTON | The Class 5A state championship for the Regis Jesuit boys swim team came with some tasty frosting on top Saturday evening.

The Raiders finished off a two-day show of strength in the pool with a state championship from the 400 yard freestyle relay team of seniors Gio Aguirre and Mack Dugan and juniors Ronan Krauss and Hawkins Wendt, which gave them a 64-point victory over runner-up Cherry Creek at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center.

Up until that point, coach Nick Frasersmith’s team had been held without an event championship as both Aguirre (100 yard freestyle) and Krauss (500 yard freestyle) had finished close seconds, but Regis Jesuit simply dominated with depth.

Frasersmith was selected 5A Coach of the Year for a season in which he guided the tradition-rich program to its third state championship under him and the 23rd all-time, by far and away the most of any program in Colorado history.

