AURORA | Team and individual rankings for Aurora swimmers and others in Class 5A boys swimming as compiled by PrepSwimCo.com as of May 9, 2022. Team scores reflect if top times were used to score a meet. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted. Full top 20 rankings for every event available at PrepSwimCo.com.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

CLASS 5A BOYS SWIM RANKINGS (MAY 9, 2022)

Team rankings/points: 1. REGIS JESUIT 368 points; 2. Legacy 331; 3. Cherry Creek 312; 4. Fossil Ridge 252; 5. SMOKY HILL 219; 6. Chatfield 203; 7. GRANDVIEW 181; 8. Columbine 176; 9. Heritage 168; 10. Monarch 131; 11. Ralston Valley 130; 12. Lewis-Palmer 125; 13. Fort Collins 116; 14. Highlands Ranch 111; 15. Fairview 99; 16. CHEROKEE TRAIL 88; 17. Pine Creek 73; 18. Rocky Mountain 71; 19. Douglas County 60; 20. Arvada West 50



200 Yard Medley Relay (state qualification, 2:00.00) — 1. Cherry Creek, 1 minute, 31.59 seconds; 2. Legacy, 1:32.91; 3. REGIS JESUIT, 1:34.12; 4. Chatfield, 1:34.23; 5. GRANDVIEW, 1:34.47. Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 6. Smoky Hill, 1:34.66; 20. Cherokee Trail, 1:40.88



200 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 1:51.00) — 1. C. Mueller (Columbine), 1 minute, 38.61 seconds; 2. T. Davin (Chatfield), 1:41.46; 3. M. Kajfosz (Highlands Ranch), 1:41.53; 4. O. Watkins (Fossil Ridge), 1:42.03; 5. R. Stahl (Fossil Ridge), 1:43.38; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 10. Ronan Krauss (Regis Jesuit), 1:43.92; 12. Gio Aguirre (Regis Jesuit), 1:44.27; 13. William Schimberg (Grandview), 1:44.28; 19. Tucker Meeks (Cherokee Trail), 1:45.89

200 Yard Individual Medley (state qualification, 2:06.00) — 1. C. Mueller (Columbine), 1 minute, 49.46 seconds; 2. GIO AGUIRRE (REGIS JESUIT), 1:51.38; 3. S. White (Legacy), 1:52.55; 4. D. Ravegum (Arvada West), 1:53.15; 5. J. Ballard (Fort Collins), 1:53.52; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Daniel Yi (Smoky Hill), 1:56.03; 16. Truman Inglis (Regis Jesuit), 1:58.88; 19. Harry Kerscher (Regis Jesuit), 1:59.06

50 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 23.00) — 1. T. Davin (Chatfield), 20.80 seconds; 2. C. Mueller (Columbine), 20.81; 3. E. Turney (Chatfield), 20.88; 4. K. Raskay (Legacy), 20.92; 5. GIO AGUIRRE (REGIS JESUIT), 21.15; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 9. Hawkins Wendt (Regis Jesuit), 21.38; 10. Daniel Yi (Smoky Hill), 21.43; 14. Mack Dugan (Regis Jesuit), 21.67; 18. Bronson Smothers (Cherokee Trail), 21.80

1-meter diving (state qualifier, 11-dive 335 (12.6 dd) — 1. C. Dyer (Arapahoe), 588.85 points; 2. T. Braunton (Ponderosa), 571.10; 3. J. Suchowski (Rocky Mountain), 555.65; 4. C. Eck (Cherry Creek), 550.15; 5. B. Stanley (Fort Collins), 523.95; Aurora divers in top 20 — 10. Liam Ross (Hinkley – APS), 485.95; 20. Brandon Bicknell (Smoky Hill), 377.10

100 Yard Butterfly (state qualification, 55.50) — 1. C. Ruthven (Fossil Ridge), 48.74 seconds; 2. K. Raskay (Legacy), 49.41; 3. LUKE DINGES (REGIS JESUIT), 50.04; 3. T. Davin (Chatfield), 50.39; 4. T. Davin (Chatfield), 50.20; 5. O. Watkins (Fossil Ridge), 50.65; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 9. Oliver Schimberg (Grandview), 51.37; 14. Gavin Harding (Hinkley – APS), 52.14; 18. Carter Anderson (Regis Jesuit), 52.55

100 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 50.50) — 1. C. Mueller (Columbine), 45.11 seconds; 2. T. Davin (Chatfield), 45.71; 3. GIO AGUIRRE (REGIS JESUIT), 45.76; 4. O. watkins (Fossil Ridge), 45.99; 5. L. Sealman (Fairview), 46.46; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 10. Daniel Yi (Smoky Hill), 47.14; 15. Tucker Meeks (Cherokee Trail), 47.51; 17. Hawkins Wendt (Regis Jesuit), 47.72; 18. Bronson Smothers (Cherokee Trail), 47.88; 19. Mack Duggan (Regis Jesuit), 47.90

500 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 5:32.00) — 1. C. Mueller (Columbine), 4 minutes, 29.53 seconds; 2. A. Metzler (Ralston Valley), 4:43.05; 3. T. Davin (Chatfield), 4:43.60; 4. RONAN KRAUSS (REGIS JESUIT), 4:44.29; 5. J. Ballard (Fort Collins), 4:44.36; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 9. Jake Baker (Smoky Hill), 4:48.80; 11. Ian Noffsinger (Smoky Hill), 4:50.28; 14. Gherman Prudnikav (Grandview), 4:53.57; 20. Patrick Adams (Smoky Hill), 4:57.05

200 Yard Freestyle Relay (state qualification, 1:44.00) — 1. Legacy, 1 minute, 24.19 seconds; 2. REGIS JESUIT, 1:24.58; 3. Cherry Creek, 1:24.96; 4. Fossil Ridge, 1:25.46; 5. SMOKY HILL, 1:26.44; Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 11. Grandview, 1:28.38; 14. Cherokee Trail, 1:29.63

100 Yard Backstroke (state qualification, 57.00) — 1. C. Mueller (Columbine), 47.85 seconds; 2. C. Martin (Cherry Creek), 50.51; 3. OLIVER SCHIMBERG (GRANDVIEW), 50.62; 4. LUKE DINGES (REGIS JESUIT), 51.32; 5. G. Keogh (Monarch), 51.64; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 12. Charlie Klein (Regis Jesuit), 52.82; 13. Brayden Pearce (Smoky Hill), 53.02; 18. Harry Kerscher (Regis Jesuit), 53.60

100 Yard Breaststroke (state qualification, 1:04.00) — 1. DANIEL YI (SMOKY HILL), 56.38 seconds; 2. M. Oliver (Heritage), 56.56; 3. J. Corn (Chatfield), 56.80; 4. L. Sealman (Fairview), 57.57; 5. ISAAC YI (SMOKY HILL), 57.86; Other Aurora swimmer in top 20 — 9. Joshua Nieves (Smoky Hill), 58.37; 17. Matthew Scicchitano (Grandview), 59.54

400 Yard Freestyle Relay (state qualification, 3:40.00) — 1. Legacy, 3 minutes, 6.11 seconds; 2. REGIS JESUIT, 3:08.34; 3. Cherry Creek, 3:10.25; 4. GRANDVIEW, 3:11.59; 5. Columbine, 3:12.00; Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 9. Cherokee Trail, 3:13.99; 14. Smoky Hill, 3:16.19