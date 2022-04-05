AURORA | Team and individual rankings for Aurora swimmers and others in Class 5A boys swimming as compiled by PrepSwimCo.com as of April 5, 2022. Team scores reflect if top times were used to score a meet. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted. Full top 20 rankings for every event available at PrepSwimCo.com.

CLASS 5A BOYS SWIM RANKINGS (APRIL 5, 2022)

Team rankings/points: 1. REGIS JESUIT 462 points; 2. Cherry Creek 363; 3. SMOKY HILL 320; 4. Legacy 249; 5. Fossil Ridge 238; 6. GRANDVIEW 191; 7. Monarch 180; 8. Chatfield 161; 9. Lewis-Palmer 151; 10. Highlands Ranch 150; 11. Heritage 112; 12. CHEROKEE TRAIL 100; 13. Fairview 97; 14. Boulder 92; 15. Ralston Valley 87; 16. Columbine 86; 17. Fort Collins 68; 18. PIne Creek 67; 19. Arvada West 61; 20. Rocky Mountain 46

200 Yard Medley Relay (state qualification, 2:00.00) — 1. REGIS JESUIT, 1 minute, 34.12 seconds; 2. Cherry Creek, 1:34.31; 3. SMOKY HILL, 1:34.66; 4. GRANDVIEW, 1:35.00; 5. Chatfield, 1:36.32. Other Aurora team in top 20 — 20. Cherokee Trail, 1:43.74

200 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 1:51.00) — 1. M. Thornton (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 37.87 seconds; 2. M. Kajfosz (Highlands Ranch), 1:43.56; 3. S. White (Legacy), 1:43.63; 4. GIO AGUIRRE (REGIS JESUIT), 1:44.27; 5. TUCKER MEEKS (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 1:45.90; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 9. Ronan Krauss (Regis Jesuit), 1:46.31; 11. Jake Baker (Smoky Hill), 1:47.18; 16. Luke Dinges (Regis Jesuit), 1:48,20; 19. Bronson Smothers (Cherokee Trail), 1:48.66

200 Yard Individual Medley (state qualification, 2:06.00) — 1. GIO AGUIRRE (REGIS JESUIT), 1 minute, 51.38 seconds; 2. D. Ravegum (Arvada West), 1:53.15; 3. M. Kajfosz (Highlands Ranch), 1:57.06; 4. TRUMAN INGLIS (REGIS JESUIT), 1:58.88; 5. K. Raskay (Legacy), 1:59.21. Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 10. Daniel Yi (Smoky Hill), 2:00.79; 14. Luke Dinges (Regis Jesuit), 2:02.74; 15. Jake Baker (Smoky Hill), 2:02.89; 18. Harry Kerscher (Regis Jesuit), 2:02.81

50 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 23.00) — 1. T. Davin (Chatfield), 20.94 seconds; 2. C. Mueller (Columbine), 21.31; 3. HAWKINS WENDT (REGIS JESUIT), 21.38; 4. DANIEL YI (SMOKY HILL), 21.43; 5. K. Raskay (Legacy), 21.48; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Mack Dugan (Regis Jesuit), 21.67; 14. Joshua Nieves (Smoky Hill), 22.13; 15. Hugh Mullen (Cherokee Trail), 22.16; 16. Charlie Klein (Regis Jesuit), 22.17; 17. Antonio Goris (Smoky Hill), 22.19; 18. Jacob Sykora (Regis Jesuit), 22.31; 20. Carter Anderson (Regis Jesuit), 22.34

1-meter diving (state qualifier, 11-dive 335 (12.6 dd) — 1. T. Braunton (Ponderosa), 571.10 points; 2. C. Dyer (Arapahoe), 565.80; 3. C. Eck (Cherry Creek), 526.90; 4. C. Liban (Cherry Creek), 486.25; 5. D. Campbell (Denver East), 443.45; Aurora divers in top 20 — 6. Liam Ross (Hinkley – APS), 427.75; 10. Brandon Bicknell (Smoky Hill), 336.95

100 Yard Butterfly (state qualification, 55.50) — 1. LUKE DINGES (REGIS JESUIT), 50.04 seconds; 2. T. Davin (Chatfield), 50.39; 3. K. Raskay (Legacy), 50.71; 4. O. Watkins (Fossil Ridge), 51.04; 5. C. Ruthven (Fossil Ridge), 51.17; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 6. Carter Anderson (Regis Jesuit), 52.55; 10. Oliver Schimberg (Grandview), 53.03; 11. Gavin Harding (Hinkley – APS), 53.30; 17. Antonio Goris (Smoky Hill), 53.79

100 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 50.50) — 1. GIO AGUIRRE (REGIS JESUIT), 45.76 seconds; 2. K. Raskay (Legacy), 46.55; 3. O. Watkins (Fossil Ridge), 47.21; 4. T. Davin (Chatfield), 47.52; 5. DANIEL YI (SMOKY HILL), 47.56; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 7. Tucker Meeks (Cherokee Trail), 47.80; 8. Mack Duggan (Regis Jesuit), 47.90; 9. Evan Higgins (Grandview), 48.22; 11. Jacob Sykora (Regis Jesuit), 48.31; 17. Hawkins Wendt (Regis Jesuit), 48.76; 19. Isaac Yi (Smoky Hill), 48.90

500 Yard Freestyle (state qualification, 5:32.00) — 1. JAKE BAKER (SMOKY HILL), 4 minutes, 48.80 seconds; 2. A. Metzler (Ralston Valley), 4:48.85; 3. RONAN KRAUSS (REGIS JESUIT), 4:49.20; 4. S. White (Legacy), 4:51.79; 5. D. Ravegum (Arvada West), 4:53.28; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 6. Gherman Prudnikav (Grandview), 4:53.96; 7. Ian Noffsinger (Smoky Hill), 4:54.51; 9. Patrick Adams (Smoky Hill), 4:57.05; 10. Reid Magner (Regis Jesuit), 4:57.27; 15. Michael Sanchez (Regis Jesuit), 5:00.00

200 Yard Freestyle Relay (state qualification, 1:44.00) — 1. REGIS JESUIT, 1 minute, 26.02 seconds; 2. SMOKY HILL, 1:26.44; 3. Legacy, 1:26.63; 4. Cherry Creek, 1:28.12; 5. GRANDVIEW, 1:28.51; Other Aurora team in top 20 — 10. Cherokee Trail, 1:30.89

100 Yard Backstroke (state qualification, 57.00) — 1. C. Martin (Cherry Creek), 51.76 seconds; 2. G. Keogh (Monarch), 52.33; 3. LUKE DINGES (REGIS JESUIT), 52.42; 4. C. KLEIN (REGIS JESUIT), 53.15; 5. T. Mayer (Boulder), 53.29; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 10. Oliver Schimberg (Grandview), 54.35; 15. Brayden Pearce (Smoky Hill), 54.92; 19. Harry Kerscher (Regis Jesuit), 55.34; 20. Mack Dugan (Regis Jesuit), 55.44

100 Yard Breaststroke (state qualification, 1:04.00) — 1. J. Corn (Chatfield), 57.97 seconds; 2. DANIEL YI (SMOKY HILL), 58.02; 3. JOSHUA NIEVES (SMOKY HILL), 58.37; 4. D. Ravegum (Arvada West), 58.37; 5. ISAAC YI (SMOKY HILL), 58.63; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 12. Luke Dinges (Regis Jesuit), 1:00.61; 18. Hugh Boris (Regis Jesuit), 1:02.54

400 Yard Freestyle Relay (state qualification, 3:40.00) — 1. GRANDVIEW, 3 minutes, 7.55 seconds; 2. REGIS JESUIT, 3:09.98; 3. Legacy, 3:11.31; 4. Fossil Ridge, 3:15.27; 5. Cherry Creek, 3:17.76; Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 7. Smoky Hill, 3:18.51; 13. Cherokee Trail, 3:23.55