THORNTON | Boys individual and relay top 20 placers from Aurora schools at the 2021 Class 5A boys swim & diving championships on June 24, 2021, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2021 CLASS 5A AURORA BOYS STATE SWIM/DIVE MEET TOP 20 PLACERS

AURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Gavin Harding, soph. (13th, 100 yard backstroke/20th, 100 yard butterfly); Liam Ross, jr. (11th, 1-meter diving)

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Keegan Chatham, sr. (3rd, 50 yard freestyle/5th, 100 yard freestyle); Kadin Denner, sr. (10th, 500 yard freestyle/17th, 200 yard indiv. medley); Tucker Meeks, jr. (13th, 100 yard freestyle/18th, 200 yard freestyle); Andrew Wilson, soph. (14th, 500 yard freestyle). Relays: Keegan Chatham, Kadin Denner, Tim Yoon, Andrew Wilson (5th, 200 yard medley relay); Tim Yoon, Tucker Meeks, Kadin Denner, Keegan Chatham (6th, 400 yard freestyle relay)

GRANDVIEW: Patrick Duffy, jr. (13th, 1-meter diving); Evan Higgins, fr. (20th, 50 yard freestyle); William Schimberg, soph. (16th, 100 yard freestyle/17th, 200 yard freestyle). Relays: Evan Higgins, Matthew Scicchitano, Kaden Jackson, Christian Charles (17th, 200 yard medley relay); Kaden Jackson, Christian Charles, Camden McVicker, William Schimberg (13th, 200 yard freestyle relay); Camden McVicker, Christian Charles, Evan Higgins, Matthew Scicchitano (16th, 400 yard freestyle relay)

REGIS JESUIT: Gio Aguirre, jr. (state champion, 100 yard freestyle/10th, 200 yard freestyle); Nick Ames, sr. (12th, 50 yard freestyle/12th, 100 yard breaststroke); Carter Anderson, soph. (11th, 100 yard butterfly); Luke Dinges, jr. (6th, 100 yard butterfly/7th, 100 yard backstroke); Mack Dugan, jr. (8th, 100 yard freestyle/9th, 50 yard freestyle); Elijah Hawkins, jr. (T17th, 50 yard freestyle/17th, 100 yard backstroke); Quinn Henninger, sr. (state champion, 1-meter diving); Sawyer Inglis, sr. (2nd, 500 yard freestyle/5th, 200 yard freestyle); Truman Inglis, soph. (19th, 200 yard indiv. medley); Harry Kerscher, soph. (4th, 100 yard backstroke/5th, 200 yard indiv. medley); Ronan Krauss, soph. (3rd, 500 yard freestyle/7th, 200 yard freestyle) Jacob Sykora, jr. (11th, 100 yard freestyle). Relays: Luke Dinges, Nick Ames, Carter Anderson, Mack Dugan (4th, 200 yard medley relay); Mack Dugan, Carter Anderson, Sawyer Inglis, Gio Aguirre (3rd, 200 yard freestyle relay); Luke Dinges, Ronan Krauss, Sawyer Inglis, Gio Aguirre (4th, 400 yard freestyle relay)

SMOKY HILL: Jake Baker, fr. (18th, 500 yard freestyle); Brandon Bicknell, jr. (20th, 1-meter diving); Joshua Nieves, jr. (T8th, 100 yard breaststroke); Brayden Pearce, jr. (T20th, 100 yard backstroke; Daniel Yi, fr. (5th, 100 yard breaststroke/9th, 100 yard freestyle); Isaac Yi, jr. (18th, 100 yard breaststroke). Relays: Brayden Pearce, Daniel Yi, Antonio Goris, Isaac Yi (9th, 200 yard medley relay); Antonio Goris, Isaac Yi, Daniel Yi, Joshua Nieves (10th, 200 yard freestyle relay); Joshua Nieves, Brayden Pearce, Jake Baker, Chae Phillips (20th, 400 yard freestyle relay)