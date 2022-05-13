Fifty-three individuals and 17 relay teams from six Aurora programs will be in the water at the Class 5A boys state swim meet May 13-14 according to psych sheets released by the Colorado High School Activities Association May 10.

The Aurora Public Schools co-op, Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Overland, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill will all be represented at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center and it could be a good two days for the local programs.

Swim prelims begin at 10 a.m. May 13, while the diving competition begins at 8:55 a.m. May 14 and is followed by swim finals at 4 p.m. The meet returns to its normal format after it was limited to the top 20

Regis Jesuit is in search of its 23rd all-time state championship — and first since 2018 — and has led the 5A rankings for the majority of the season. Coach Nick Frasersmith has a compliiment of 21 individual state qualifiers in addition to three relays, all of which are seeded in the top three. According to the psych sheets, PrepSwimCo.com has Regis Jesuit finishing in front of Legacy and Cherry Creek atop the team standings.

Senior Gio Aguirre won last season’s state championship in the 100 yard freestyle and is seeded No. 2 in the event as he seeks to defend the title. He is also seeded to make the finals in the 200 yard freestyle.

Senior Luke Dinges is seeded to do some heavy lifting for the Raiders in the 100 butterfly (in which he is seeded third) and the 100 backstroke (No. 4 seed). Senior sprint freestyle Mack Dugan is also seeded to make the championship finals in both of his individual events.

Smoky Hill — which would finish fifth according to pre-meet projections — has a massive contingent of 15 individuals and is particularly loaded in the 100 yard breaststroke and 500 yard freestyle.

In the breaststroke, three of the top nine seeds from coach Scott Cohen’s Buffaloes, including sophomore Daniel Yi, who comes in seeded first after he swam a time of 56.38 seconds in the prelims of the Centennial “A” League championship meet. Seniors Isaac Yi and Joshua Nieves are seeded Nos. 5 and 9, respectively, in the same event.

Sophomore Jake Baker (No. 5), freshman Ian Noffsinger (No. 7) and sophomore Patrick Adams (No. 11) are all seeded to score in the 500. Noffsinger won the championship in the event at the Centennial “A” League meet.

Grandview is loaded in the relays — particularly the 400 freestyle (No. 4) and 200 medley (No. 5) — while freshman Oliver Schimberg is seeded third in the 100 backstroke and sixth in the 100 butterfly.

Junior William Schimberg is also seeded to make a championship final heat in the 200 freestyle (No. 8) for coach Dan Berve’s team, which is projected to place eighth, but just a point behind Columbine for seventh.

If seeding holds, coach Kipp Meeks’ Cherokee Trail team would score in all three relays, including a 400 yard freestyle squad that comes in at No. 4. Senior Tucker Meeks owns the top individual seed among the Cougars’ six individual qualifiers as he is seventh in the 100 yard freestyle.

The APS co-op team has two individual qualifiers in senior diver Liam Ross and junior Gavin Harding — both coming off wins at the EMAC Championship meet — who are all seeded to place and score. Harding is ninth in the seeding for the 100 butterfly and 19th in the 100 backstroke, while Ross goes in with the 10th-highest score.

Coach Beth Himes’ Penguins have a full compliment of relays qualified as well.

Overland will be represented by its 200 yard medley and 200 yard freestyle relays.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports