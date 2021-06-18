AURORA | The Aurora Public Schools co-op boys swim team lacks quantity, but the quality certain was apparent Thursday afternoon during the EMAC Championship meet at Hinkley High School.

Coach Beth Himes’ Penguins were severely outnumbered against visiting Brighton, but won seven of the 12 events and finished just 60 points behind in the race for the team championship, with Adams City finished third.

The APS team go two event wins apiece from senior Ethan Sroufe — who was selected as the unanimous EMAC Swimmer of the Year — and sophomore Gavin Harding, single wins from junior diver Liam Ross and freshman Dylan Sroufe and a victory in the 200 yard freestyle relay from the Sroufe brothers, Harding and Ross.

Harding (who attends Vista PEAK) cruised to victory in the 200 yard individual medley early in the meet by a margin of 11 seconds, but his biggest win came in the 100 yard butterfly, in which he touched the wall in 52.11 seconds.

That mark not only established an EMAC record, topping the 52.57 of former APS standout William Hawley from 2019, but it moved him up to No. 16 in Class 5A in the event. The top 30 qualify for next week’s 5A state meet.

Ethan Sroufe (a recent William Smith graduate) claimed league titles in both the 100 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke, while contributing to both the winning 200 free relay as well as the runner-up 200 medley relay.

The Penguins swam 1:37.66 in the 200 free relay to improve their standing to 27th in the 5A standings, while the 200 medley relay (which clocked a 1:49.46) now sits 31st.

Ross (Early Colleges) was a big part of the team’s success as well as he claimed the diving championship with a score of 435 points, while he also finished fourth in the 50 freestyle and swam on two relays. Ross’ top season score on the diving board of 462.85 points puts him 10th in 5A and easily qualifies him for the state meet.

Dylan Sroufe (William Smith) posted the last win for the APS team by taking the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:13.29.

The APS team swept the league honors with Ethan Sroufe as Swimmer of the Year, Himes as Swim Coach of the Year, Ross as Diver of the Year and Bill Thompson as Dive Coach of the Year

Brighton claimed the team title and left with one league record, as senior sprinter Jespyn Bishop finished the 50 freestyle in 21.69 seconds, which bettered the previous EMAC standard of 21.82 established in 2018 by former APS standout David Griffith.

2021 EMAC BOYS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

June 17 at Hinkley High School

Team scores: 1. Brighton 374 points; 2. AURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS 314; 3. Adams City 35

200 yard medley relay — 1. Brighton, 1 minute, 45.98 seconds; 2. AURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS (Ethan Sroufe, Dylan Sroufe, Gavin Harding, Liam Ross), 1:49.46

200 yard freestyle — 1. Adrien Ambrosio (Brighton), 2 minutes, 14.56 seconds; 2. JUNIOR GANN-STROHSCHEIN (APS), 2:17.62; 3. Rowan Daughtrey (Brighton), 2:19.18; 4. NICHOLAS MATHER (APS), 2:30.37

200 yard indiv. medley — 1. GAVIN HARDING (APS), 2 minutes, 5.11 seconds; 2. Robert Jorstad (Brighton), 2:16.56; 3. DYLAN SROUFE (APS), 2:27.25; 4. GUSTAVO JIMENEZ (APS), 2:44.89; 5. Ethan Kiefer (Brighton), 2:53.09; 6. AIDEN MCNEESE (HINKLEY), 3:01.25; 7. Brian Guerrero (Adams City), 3:03.00

50 yard freestyle — 1. Jespyn Bishop (Brighton), 21.69 seconds (meet record, previous 21.82 by David Griffith in 2018); 2. Xavier Shaver (Brighton), 25.54; 3. Travis Goforth (Brighton), 26.11; 4. LIAM ROSS (APS), 26.29; 5. Logan Hays (Brighton), 26.94; 6. JAVIN LOPEZ (APS), 28.01; 7. Kushal Paul (Brighton), 28.28; 8. Shawn Heu (Brighton), 28.98; 9. Daniel Long (Adams City), 30.66; 10. Riley Ernst (Brighton), 31.01; 11. Jace Long (Adams City), 32.14; 12. Fernando Cano (Brighton), 33.28; 13. Tyler Schmidt (Brighton), 37.82

1-meter diving — 1. LIAM ROSS (APS), 435.00 points

100 yard butterfly — 1. GAVIN HARDING (APS), 52.11 seconds (meet record, previous 52.57 by William Hawley in 2019); 2. Jespyn Bishop (Brighton), 53.16; 3. Robert Jorstad (Brighton), 56.05; 4. GUSTAVO JIMENEZ (APS), 1:14.21

100 yard freestyle — 1. ETHAN SROUFE (APS), 51.71 seconds; 2. Trey Wilson (Brighton), 52.02; 3. Vahn Williams (Brighton), 58.93; 4. Xavier Shaver (Brighton), 59.49; 5. Ethan Kiefer (Brighton), 1:04.15; 6. Kushal Paul (Brighton), 1:06.52; 7. RAHKEM FLEMING (APS), 1:06.72; 8. Riley Ernst (Brighton), 1:08.66; 9. Daniel Long (Adams City), 1:11.40; 10. Brian Guerrero (Adams City), 1:11.91; 11. Fernando Cano (Brighton), 1:15.50; 12. Jace Long (Adams City), 1:16.27

500 yard freestyle — 1. Adrien Ambrosio (Brighton), 6 minutes, 9.05 seconds; 2. Rowan Daughtrey (Brighton), 6:13.10; 3. JUNIOR GANN-STROHSCHEIN (APS), 6:28.09; 4. Aaron Hedglin (Brighton), 6:31.41; 5. JAVIN LOPEZ (APS), 7:22.01

200 yard freestyle relay — 1. AURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS (Gavin Harding, Liam Ross, Dylan Sroufe, Ethan Sroufe), 1 minute, 37.66 seconds; 2. Brighton, 1:45.41

100 yard backstroke — 1. ETHAN SROUFE (APS), 58.82 seconds; 2. Trey Wilson (Brighton), 1:00.34; 3. Travis Goforth (Brighton), 1:08.94; 4. Vahn Williams (Brighton), 1:11.34; 5. Shawn Heu (Brighton), 1:20.83; 6. NICHOLAS MATHER (APS), 1:20.85; 7. AIDEN MCNEESE (APS), 1:26.10; 8. Tyler Schmidt (Brighton), 1:41.61

100 yard breaststroke — 1. DYLAN SROUFE (APS), 1 minute, 13.29 seconds; 2. Arron Hedglin (Brighton), 1:15.75; 3. Logan Hays (Brighton), 1:19.19

400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Brighton, 3 minutes, 36.72 seconds; 2. AURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS (Gustavo Jimenez, Javin Lopez, Nicholas Mather, Aiden McNeese), 4:34.63