AURORA | Team scores and individual event results for the 2023 Smoky Hill Invitational boys swim held on April 15, 2023, at Smoky Hill High School. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2023 SMOKY HILL INVITATIONAL BOYS SWIM MEET

April 15 at Smoky Hill High School

Team scores: 1. SMOKY HILL 933 points; 2. Heritage 681.5; 3. Columbine 578; 4. Ponderosa 485; 4. Mullen 377; 6. George Washington 373.5; 7. Douglas County 336; 8. SMOKY HILL RED 204; 9. Chatfield 195; 10. Denver East 174; 11. SMOKY HILL GREEN 130; 12. D’Evelyn 121; 13. OVERLAND 102; 14. CHEROKEE TRAIL 97; 15. Heritage Scarlet 76; 16. Littleton Lions 32

200 yard medley relay: A Final — 1. SMOKY HILL (Ben Brewer, Daniel Yi, Antonio Goris, Landon Brewer), 1 minute, 34.80 seconds (Meet record, previous 1:35.05 by Smoky Hill in prelims) (5ASQT); 2. Columbine, 1:36.76 (5ASQT); 3. Heritage, 1:36.92 (5ASQT); 4. Mullen, 1:37.83 (4ASQT); 5. Douglas County, 1:39.43 (5ASQT); 6. Ponderosa, 1:41.43 (5ASQT)

B Final — 7. George Washington, 1:45.38 (4ASQT); 8. Chatfield, 1:49.39 (5ASQT); 9. SMOKY HILL GREEN (Kale Halfacre, Logan Lucera, Vaughn Goudy, Mateo Rodriguez-Moore), 1:51.67 (5ASQT); 10. D’Evelyn, 2:04.70; 11. Heritage Scarlet, 2:06.64; 12. Denver East, 2:08.30

200 yard freestyle: A Final — 1. KYLE BRUSHABER (SMOKY HILL), 1 minute, 44.99 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Carter Bradley (Columbine), 1:45.60 (5ASQT); 3. JAKE BAKER (SMOKY HILL), 1:45.92 (5ASQT); 4. IAN NOFFSINGER (SMOKY HILL), 1:46.16 (5ASQT); 5. Brodie Salzbrener (Ponderosa), 1:46.33 (5ASQT); 6. CHARLIE NEWTON (SMOKY HILL), 1:49.99 (5ASQT)

B Final — 7. Macarthur Ness (Ponderosa), 1:50.67 (5ASQT); 8. Edgardo Garcia-Escobar (George Washington), 1:50.80; 9. SEBASTIAN PIWKO (SMOKY HILL), 1:52.13; 10. ELI NEELY (SMOKY HILL), 1:55.83; 11. Ben Walczak (George Washington), 1:55.88; 12. COLTON MARKUM (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 1:55.95. Other Aurora results: 16. Ian Madigan (Cherokee Trail), 1:56.81; 21. Carl Johnson (Smoky Hill Red), 2:02.95

200 yard individual medley: A Final — 1. DANIEL YI (SMOKY HILL), 1 minute, 54.11 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Noah Mooney (Mullen), 1:56.50 (4ASQT); 3. Joseph Sudermann (Columbine), 1:57.22 (5ASQT); 4. SAM BAKER (SMOKY HILL), 1:57.28 (5ASQT); 5. Tobin Uhl (Columbine), 1:59.64 (5ASQT); 6. Tanner Reed (George Washington), 2:01.59 (4ASQT)

B Final — 7. Oliver Valdez (Mullen), 2:01.40 (4ASQT); 8. Jacob Maestas (Heritage), 2:02.32 (5ASQT); 9. BEN BREWER (SMOKY HILL), 2:03.54 (5ASQT); 10. Ryan Pennington (Heritage), 2:03.88 (5ASQT); 11. Peyton Beard (Chatfield), 2:04.82 (5ASQT); 12. CHAE PHILLIPS (SMOKY HILL), 2:06.36. Other Aurora results: 19. Alex Czyzowicz (Overland), 2:15.31; 21. Kyle Halfacre (Smoky Hill Red), 2:22.32

50 yard freestyle: A Final — 1. Casey Jacobs (Columbine), 21.21 seconds (5ASQT); 2. BRONSON SMOTHERS (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 21.58 (5ASQT); 3. NICHOLAS GORDON (SMOKY HILL), 21.76 (5ASQT); 4. LANDON BREWER (SMOKY HILL), 22.02 (5ASQT); 5. Bayden Todd (Columbine), 22.04 (5ASQT); 6. James Galligan (Mullen), 22.18 (4ASQT)

B Final — 7. Kellen Frazier (Douglas County), 22.20 (5ASQT); 8. Patrick Deevy (Heritage), 22.36 (5ASQT); 9. Jacob Smith (Douglas County), 22.52 (5ASQT); 10. ANTONIO GORIS (SMOKY HILL), 22.88 (5ASQT); 11. ERIC KELLY (OVERLAND), 23.09; 12. Garrett Gurley (Heritage), 23.64. Other Aurora results: 14. Thomas Nguyen (Smoky Hill), 23.08; 21. Mateo Rodriguez-Moore (Smoky Hill Red), 23.69; 23. Max Maynell (Smoky Hill Red), 24.15; 24. Vaughn Goudy (Smoky Hill Red), 24.73

1-meter diving — 1. Connor Wherry (Littleton), 436.70 points (5ASQT); 2. Brecken Moran (Chatfield), 424.15 (5ASQT); 3. Coleden Vicars (George Washington), 412.85 (4ASQT); 4. Jordan Mingo (Heritage), 409.90 (5ASQT); 5. Spencer Sheldon (D’Evelyn), 405.15 (4ASQT); 6. Ashden Vicars (George Washington), 394.15 (4ASQT); 7. Garrett Danielson (Heritage), 336.30 (5ASQT); 8. CHAD HAMILTON (OVERLAND), 320.85; 9. Steven Simmons (Heritage), 292.90; 10. Ben Langford (Columbine), 249.30

100 yard butterfly — 1. Brodie Salzbrener (Ponderosa), 52.45 seconds; 2. Joseph Sudermann (Columbine), 52.65 (5ASQT); 3. Tanner Reed (George Washington), 52.71 (4ASQT); 4. Henry Montgomery (Mullen), 52.93 (4ASQT); 5. NICHOLAS GORDON (SMOKY HILL), 53.67 (5ASQT); 6. ANTONIO GORIS (SMOKY HILL), 54.39 (5ASQT)

B Final — 7. Joshua Corn (Chatfield), 51.98 (5ASQT); 8. SAM BAKER (SMOKY HILL), 53.05 (5ASQT); 9. Travis Oelson (Douglas County), 54.07 (5ASQT); 10. Ethan Swafford (Douglas County), 54.55 (5ASQT); 11. Ryan Tyner (Columbine), 54.63 (5ASQT); 12. CHAE PHILLIPS (SMOKY HILL), 55.19 (5ASQT). Other Aurora results: 20. Eric Kelly (Overland), 1:02.19; 21. Max Maynell (Smoky Hill Red), 1:02.31

100 yard freestyle: A Final — 1. LANDON BREWER (SMOKY HILL), 47.41 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Archer Sanchez (Ponderosa), 48.40 (5ASQT); 3. KYLE BRUSHABER (SMOKY HILL), 48.44 (5ASQT); 4. Bayden Todd (Columbine), 48.85 (5ASQT); 5. Jacob Smith (Douglas County), 49.88 (5ASQT); 6. SEBASTIAN PIWKO (SMOKY HILL), 51.74

B Final — 7. Lawson Childers (Heritage), 50.83; T8. Henry Gaudet (Heritage), 51.16; T8. Ned Marshall (George Washington), 51.16 (4ASQT); 10. ADAM KUTAK (SMOKY HILL), 51.79; 11. Ethan Miller (Douglas County), 52.10; 12. THOMAS NGUYEN (SMOKY HILL RED), 53.65. Other Aurora results: 17. Ian Madigan (Cherokee Trail), 54.08; 18. Mateo Rodriguez-Moore (Smoky Hill Red), 54.38; 20. Vaughn Goudy (Smoky Hill Red), 55.44; 21. Carl Johnson (Smoky Hill Red), 55.75; 23. Minhtam La (Overland), 58.73

500 yard freestyle: A Final — 1. IAN NOFFSINGER (SMOKY HILL), 4 minutes, 41.85 seconds (5ASQT); 2. JAKE BAKER (SMOKY HILL), 4:44.26 (5ASQT); 3. Carter Bradley (Columbine), 4:48.13 (5ASQT); 4. PATRICK ADAMS (SMOKY HILL), 4:57.80 (5ASQT); 5. Zachary Dickman (Heritage), 5:08.08 (5ASQT); 6. Ethan Swafford (Douglas County), 5:08.91 (5ASQT)



B Final — 7. Oskar Plotnik (Heritage), 5:01.82 (5ASQT); 8. Ryan Pennington (Heritage), 5:11.27; 9. ELI NEELY (SMOKY HILL), 5:13.68; 10. Ben Walczak (George Washington), 5:15.71; 11. COLTON MARKUM (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 5:27.20; 12. Keegan Merson (George Washington), 5:35.87. Other Aurora results: 17. Nathan Short (Cherokee Trail), 6:09.98; 22. James Wethington (Overland), 6:40.57; 23. Ben Langley (Overland), 7:17.99

200 yard freestyle relay: A Final — 1. Columbine, 1 minute, 26.84 seconds (Meet record, previous 1:27.66 by Smoky Hill in 2022) (5ASQT); 2. Douglas County, 1:28.20 (5ASQT); 3. SMOKY HILL (Antonio Goris, Nicholas Gordon, Chae Phillips, Kyle Brushaber), 1:29.40 (5ASQT); 4. Heritage, 1:30.72 (5ASQT); 5. Mullen, 1:31.62 (4ASQT); 6. SMOKY HILL RED (Sebastian Piwko, Patrick Adams, Mateo Rodriguez-Moore, Logan Lucera), 1:34.50 (5ASQT)

B Final — 7. Ponderosa, 1:36.65 (5ASQT); 8. Denver East, 1:40.05 (5ASQT); 9. SMOKY HILL GREEN (Max Maynell, Samuel Doyle, Carl Johnson, Vaughn Goudy), 1:42.26 (5ASQT); 10. George Washington, 1:42.73 (4ASQT); 11. Heritage Scarlet, 1:46.57; 12. OVERLAND (Eric Kelly, Amir Mhamdi, Barkot Simegn, Minhtam La), 1:46.92

100 yard backstroke: A Final — 1. Jacob Maestas (Heritage), 52.35 seconds (5ASQT); 2. BEN BREWER (SMOKY HILL), 53.53 (5ASQT); 3. Ryan Tyner (Columbine), 54.36 (5ASQT); 4. Archer Sanchez (Ponderosa), 54.38 (5ASQT); 5. Noah Mooney (Mullen), 54.88 (4ASQT); 6. Casey Jacobs (Columbine), 55.65 (5ASQT)

B Final — 7. Macarthur Ness (Ponderosa), 55.25 (5ASQT); 8. Oliver Valdez (Mullen), 55.96 (4ASQT); 9. Joshua Nelson (Ponderosa), 56.91 (5ASQT); 10. CHARLIE NEWTON (SMOKY HILL), 57.31; 11. Tyler Wright (Heritage), 57.76; 12. ADAM KUTAK (SMOKY HILL), 59.89. Other Aurora results: 16. Kale Halfacre (Smoky Hill), 1:01.84; 20. Zachary Schwartz (Smoky Hill Red), 1:06.16; 23. Coleman Masterson (Smoky Hill Red), 1:09.33

100 yard breaststroke: A Final — 1. Joshua Corn (Chatfield), 54.83 seconds (Meet record, previous 56.19 by Smoky Hill’s Daniel Yi in 2023) (5ASQT); 2. DANIEL YI (SMOKY HILL), 54.98 (5ASQT); 3. Travis Oelson (Douglas County), 57.99 (5ASQT); 4. Henry Montgomery (Mullen), 58.33 (5ASQT); 5. Tobin Uhl (Columbine), 59.20; 6. Patrick Deevy (Heritage), 1:00.68 (5ASQT)

B Final — 7. James Galligan (Mullen), 1:00.90 (4ASQT); 8. Peyton Beard (Chatfield), 1:02.43 (5ASQT); 9. PATRICK ADAMS (SMOKY HILL), 1:02.44 (5ASQT); 10. Edgard Garcia-Escobar (George Washington), 1:03.48 (5ASQT); 11. Alexander Bird (Ponderosa), 1:04.33; 12. LOGAN LUCERA (SMOKY HILL), 1:08.25. Other Aurora results: 16. Samuel Doyle (Smoky Hill), 1:08.67; 17. Alex Czyzowicz (Overland), 1:07.77; 24. Liam Bryant (Cherokee Trail), 1:15.91

400 yard freestyle relay: A Final — 1. SMOKY HILL (Kyle Brushaber, Landon Brewer, Sam Baker, Daniel Yi), 3 minutes, 13.71 seconds (5ASQT); 2. COlumbine, 3:15.64 (5ASQT); 3. Ponderosa, 3:18.33 (5ASQT); 4. SMOKY HILL RED (Ian Noffsinger, Chae Phillips, Charlie Newton, Jake Baker), 3:21.05 (5ASQT); 5. Heritage, 3:23.11 (5ASQT); 6. SMOKY HILL GREEN (Sebastian Piwko, Eli Neely, Adam Kutak, Ben Brewer), 3:32.68 (5ASQT)

B Final — 7. Mullen, 3:30.74 (4ASQT); 8. George Washington, 3:34.32 (4ASQT); 9. Denver East, 3:47.48