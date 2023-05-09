AURORA | The city qualifiers by school for the Class 5A boys state swim meet May 11-12, 2023, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton, the events they are entered in and where they are seeded based on psych sheets released May 9. Diving is scheduled for 9:55 a.m. May 11, followed by swim prelims at 5 p.m. Swim finals scheduled for 5 p.m. May 12. All events are in yards:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE SWIM MEET QUALIFIERS

CHEROKEE TRAIL (7): Ian Madigan, fr., 500 yard freestyle (38th, 5 minutes, 5.75 seconds); Colton Markum, fr., 500 yard freestyle (39th, 5:06.09); Hugh Mullen, jr., 50 yard freestyle (16th, 21.81);Bronson Smothers, soph., 50 yard freestyle (7th, 21.41) & 100 yard freestyle (16th, 47.69); Tyson Walker, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (17th, 2:00.22) & 100 yard backstroke (25th, 54.71); Andrew Wilson, sr., 500 yard freestyle (21st, 4:56.19); Josh Woren, jr., 100 yard breaststroke (33rd, 1:02.50); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (16th, 1:39.11), 200 yard freestyle (11th, 1:28.36) and 400 yard freestyle (11th, 3:12.21)

GRANDVIEW (14): Christian Burgeson, fr., 50 yard freestyle (61st, 22.89) & 100 yard freestyle (39th, 49.70); Kyle Chu, sr., 100 yard breaststroke (43rd, 1:03.67); Ethan Finlay, soph., 50 yard freestyle (60th, 22.87) & 100 yard backstroke (24th, 54.69); Parker Gust, sr., 50 yard freestyle (70th, 22.98) & 100 yard freestyle (56th, 50.43); Robert Hall, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (33rd, 2:03.51) & 100 yard breaststroke (12th, 59.41); Evan Higgins, jr., 50 yard freestyle (25th, 22.16) & 100 yard backstroke (14th, 53.46); Evan Linnebur, soph., 50 yard freestyle (33rd, 22.33) & 100 yard freestyle (30th, 48.93); Paul Noskov, soph., 200 yard freestyle (41st, 1:49.35) & 100 yard backstroke (27th, 55.16); Graydon Rogers, jr., 100 yard breaststroke (45th, 1:03.88); Matthew Scicchitano, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (9th, 1:56.27) & 100 yard breaststroke (8th, 57.88); Oliver Schimberg, soph., 100 yard butterfly (9th, 51.74) & 100 yard backstroke (2nd, 49.59); William Schimberg, sr., 200 yard freestyle (9th, 1:43.61) & 100 yard freestyle (14th, 47.57); Mason Shutter, fr., 100 yard backstroke (49th, 57.17); Alex Stinemetze, jr., 100 yard breaststroke (31st, 1:02.44); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (5th, 1:33.40), 200 yard freestyle (7th, 1:27.34) and 400 yard freestyle (6th, 3:11.20)

OVERLAND: Chad Hamilton, soph., 1-meter diving;Relays (2): 200 yard medley (34th, 1 minute, 50.46 seconds) & 200 yard freestyle (37th, 1:38.47 seconds)

REGIS JESUIT (22): Carter Anderson, sr., 50 yard freestyle (29th, 22.21 seconds) & 100 yard butterfly (13th, 52.52); Cruze Bailey, jr., 100 yard freestyle (37th, 49.60) & 100 yard breaststroke (29th, 1:02.31); Hugh Boris, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (28th, 2:02.12) & 100 yard breaststroke (13th, 1:00.13); Davis Brown, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (46th, 2:05.37) & 100 backstroke (31st, 55.72); Hennig Colsman, jr., 200 yard freestyle (31st, 1:48.23) & 500 yard freestyle (48th, 5:07.30); Lowen DeBobes, soph., 500 yard freestyle (58th, 5:09.60); Angus Dugan, jr., 200 yard freestyle (28th, 1:47.19) & 100 yard butterfly (37th, 54.75); Connor Fredericks, jr., 200 yard freestyle (43rd, 1:49.82) & 100 yard freestyle (43rd, 50.02); Truman Inglis, sr., 50 yard freestyle (4th, 21.23) & 100 yard freestyle (5th, 46.37); Alex Kaltenbach, soph., 100 backstroke (37th, 56.28); Harry Kerscher, sr., 100 yard butterfly (10th, 52.04) & 100 backstroke (11th, 53.00); Shepard Kerscher, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (41st, 2:04.43) & 100 yard breaststroke (25th, 1:02.16); Charlie Klein, sr., 100 yard freestyle (25th, 48.32) & 100 backstroke (22nd, 54.37); Sam Koch, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (36th, 2:03.64) & 100 yard butterfly (39th, 54.91); Nolan Kohl, fr., 200 yard freestyle (25th, 1:46.82) & 100 backstroke (16th, 53.55); Ronan Krauss, sr., 200 yard freestyle (4th, 1:42.36) & 500 yard freestyle (15th, 4:52.70); Max Madden, soph., 500 yard freestyle (55th, 5:09.36); Reid Magner, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (18th, 2:00.33) & 500 yard freestyle (20th, 4:55.90); Owen Mulligan, jr., 200 yard freestyle (34th, 1:48.42) & 500 yard freestyle (33rd, 5:03.99); John Paul Robertson, sr., 50 yard freestyle (43rd, 22.60) & 100 yard breaststroke (42nd, 1:03.61); Michael Sanchez, soph., 50 yard freestyle (22nd, 22.00) & 100 yard freestyle (27th, 48.35); Hawkins Wendt, sr., 50 yard freestyle (3rd, 21.21) & 100 yard freestyle (10th, 47.01); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (9th, 1:35.47), 200 yard freestyle (1st, 1:24.02) & 400 yard freestyle (1st, 3:05.17)

SMOKY HILL (13): Patrick Adams, jr., 500 yard freestyle (22nd, 4 minutes, 57.80 seconds) & 100 yard breaststroke (22nd, 1:01.57); Jake Baker, jr., 200 yard freestyle (14th, 1:44.66) & 500 yard freestyle (3rd, 4:42.48); Sam Baker, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (10th, 1:56.44) & 100 yard butterfly (17th, 52.68); Benjamin Brewer, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (30th, 2:02.40) & 100 yard backstroke (15th, 53.53); Landon Brewer, jr., 50 yard freestyle (17th, 21.81) & 100 yard freestyle (9th, 46.90); Kyle Brushaber, jr., 200 yard freestyle (13th, 1:44.54) & 100 yard freestyle (22nd, 48.12); Nicholas Gordon, sr., 50 yard freestyle (13th, 21.76) & 100 yard butterfly (18th, 52.86); Antonio Goris, sr., 50 yard freestyle (40th, 22.53) & 100 yard butterfly (21st, 53.22); Eli Neely, soph., 500 yard freestyle (37th, 5:05.24); Charlie Newton, soph., 200 yard freestyle (44th, 1:49.99) & 100 yard backstroke (40th, 56.40); Ian Noffsinger, soph., 200 yard freestyle (17th, 1:45.34) & 500 yard freestyle (2nd, 4:41.46); Chae Phillips, jr., 100 yard butterfly (35th, 54.66) & 500 yard freestyle (23rd, 4:58.40); Daniel Yi, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (2nd, 1:51.76) & 100 yard breaststroke (2nd, 54.98); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (7th, 1:34.11), 200 yard freestyle (12th, 1:28.36) & 400 yard freestyle (10th, 3:12.01)