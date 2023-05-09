Smoky Hill sophomore Ian Noffsinger, left, and junior Jake Baker are the second and third seeds, respectively, in the 500 yard freestyle going into the Class 5A boys state swim meet May 11-12, 2023, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center. Fifty-seven individuals and 14 relay teams from five Aurora programs will be onhand. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The city qualifiers by school for the Class 5A boys state swim meet May 11-12, 2023, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton, the events they are entered in and where they are seeded based on psych sheets released May 9. Diving is scheduled for 9:55 a.m. May 11, followed by swim prelims at 5 p.m. Swim finals scheduled for 5 p.m. May 12. All events are in yards:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE SWIM MEET QUALIFIERS

CHEROKEE TRAIL (7): Ian Madigan, fr., 500 yard freestyle (38th, 5 minutes, 5.75 seconds); Colton Markum, fr., 500 yard freestyle (39th, 5:06.09); Hugh Mullen, jr., 50 yard freestyle (16th, 21.81);Bronson Smothers, soph., 50 yard freestyle (7th, 21.41) & 100 yard freestyle (16th, 47.69); Tyson Walker, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (17th, 2:00.22) & 100 yard backstroke (25th, 54.71); Andrew Wilson, sr., 500 yard freestyle (21st, 4:56.19); Josh Woren, jr., 100 yard breaststroke (33rd, 1:02.50); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (16th, 1:39.11), 200 yard freestyle (11th, 1:28.36) and 400 yard freestyle (11th, 3:12.21)

GRANDVIEW (14): Christian Burgeson, fr., 50 yard freestyle (61st, 22.89) & 100 yard freestyle (39th, 49.70); Kyle Chu, sr., 100 yard breaststroke (43rd, 1:03.67); Ethan Finlay, soph., 50 yard freestyle (60th, 22.87) & 100 yard backstroke (24th, 54.69); Parker Gust, sr., 50 yard freestyle (70th, 22.98) & 100 yard freestyle (56th, 50.43); Robert Hall, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (33rd, 2:03.51) & 100 yard breaststroke (12th, 59.41); Evan Higgins, jr., 50 yard freestyle (25th, 22.16) & 100 yard backstroke (14th, 53.46); Evan Linnebur, soph., 50 yard freestyle (33rd, 22.33) & 100 yard freestyle (30th, 48.93); Paul Noskov, soph., 200 yard freestyle (41st, 1:49.35) & 100 yard backstroke (27th, 55.16); Graydon Rogers, jr., 100 yard breaststroke (45th, 1:03.88); Matthew Scicchitano, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (9th, 1:56.27) & 100 yard breaststroke (8th, 57.88); Oliver Schimberg, soph., 100 yard butterfly (9th, 51.74) & 100 yard backstroke (2nd, 49.59); William Schimberg, sr., 200 yard freestyle (9th, 1:43.61) & 100 yard freestyle (14th, 47.57); Mason Shutter, fr., 100 yard backstroke (49th, 57.17); Alex Stinemetze, jr., 100 yard breaststroke (31st, 1:02.44); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (5th, 1:33.40), 200 yard freestyle (7th, 1:27.34) and 400 yard freestyle (6th, 3:11.20)

OVERLAND: Chad Hamilton, soph., 1-meter diving;Relays (2): 200 yard medley (34th, 1 minute, 50.46 seconds) & 200 yard freestyle (37th, 1:38.47 seconds)

REGIS JESUIT (22): Carter Anderson, sr., 50 yard freestyle (29th, 22.21 seconds) & 100 yard butterfly (13th, 52.52); Cruze Bailey, jr., 100 yard freestyle (37th, 49.60) & 100 yard breaststroke (29th, 1:02.31); Hugh Boris, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (28th, 2:02.12) & 100 yard breaststroke (13th, 1:00.13); Davis Brown, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (46th, 2:05.37) & 100 backstroke (31st, 55.72); Hennig Colsman, jr., 200 yard freestyle (31st, 1:48.23) & 500 yard freestyle (48th, 5:07.30); Lowen DeBobes, soph., 500 yard freestyle (58th, 5:09.60); Angus Dugan, jr., 200 yard freestyle (28th, 1:47.19) & 100 yard butterfly (37th, 54.75); Connor Fredericks, jr., 200 yard freestyle (43rd, 1:49.82) & 100 yard freestyle (43rd, 50.02); Truman Inglis, sr., 50 yard freestyle (4th, 21.23) & 100 yard freestyle (5th, 46.37); Alex Kaltenbach, soph., 100 backstroke (37th, 56.28); Harry Kerscher, sr., 100 yard butterfly (10th, 52.04) & 100 backstroke (11th, 53.00); Shepard Kerscher, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (41st, 2:04.43) & 100 yard breaststroke (25th, 1:02.16); Charlie Klein, sr., 100 yard freestyle (25th, 48.32) & 100 backstroke (22nd, 54.37); Sam Koch, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (36th, 2:03.64) & 100 yard butterfly (39th, 54.91); Nolan Kohl, fr., 200 yard freestyle (25th, 1:46.82) & 100 backstroke (16th, 53.55); Ronan Krauss, sr., 200 yard freestyle (4th, 1:42.36) & 500 yard freestyle (15th, 4:52.70); Max Madden, soph., 500 yard freestyle (55th, 5:09.36); Reid Magner, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (18th, 2:00.33) & 500 yard freestyle (20th, 4:55.90); Owen Mulligan, jr., 200 yard freestyle (34th, 1:48.42) & 500 yard freestyle (33rd, 5:03.99); John Paul Robertson, sr., 50 yard freestyle (43rd, 22.60) & 100 yard breaststroke (42nd, 1:03.61); Michael Sanchez, soph., 50 yard freestyle (22nd, 22.00) & 100 yard freestyle (27th, 48.35); Hawkins Wendt, sr., 50 yard freestyle (3rd, 21.21) & 100 yard freestyle (10th, 47.01); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (9th, 1:35.47), 200 yard freestyle (1st, 1:24.02) & 400 yard freestyle (1st, 3:05.17)

SMOKY HILL (13): Patrick Adams, jr., 500 yard freestyle (22nd, 4 minutes, 57.80 seconds) & 100 yard breaststroke (22nd, 1:01.57); Jake Baker, jr., 200 yard freestyle (14th, 1:44.66) & 500 yard freestyle (3rd, 4:42.48); Sam Baker, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (10th, 1:56.44) & 100 yard butterfly (17th, 52.68); Benjamin Brewer, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (30th, 2:02.40) & 100 yard backstroke (15th, 53.53); Landon Brewer, jr., 50 yard freestyle (17th, 21.81) & 100 yard freestyle (9th, 46.90); Kyle Brushaber, jr., 200 yard freestyle (13th, 1:44.54) & 100 yard freestyle (22nd, 48.12); Nicholas Gordon, sr., 50 yard freestyle (13th, 21.76) & 100 yard butterfly (18th, 52.86); Antonio Goris, sr., 50 yard freestyle (40th, 22.53) & 100 yard butterfly (21st, 53.22); Eli Neely, soph., 500 yard freestyle (37th, 5:05.24); Charlie Newton, soph., 200 yard freestyle (44th, 1:49.99) & 100 yard backstroke (40th, 56.40); Ian Noffsinger, soph., 200 yard freestyle (17th, 1:45.34) & 500 yard freestyle (2nd, 4:41.46); Chae Phillips, jr., 100 yard butterfly (35th, 54.66) & 500 yard freestyle (23rd, 4:58.40); Daniel Yi, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (2nd, 1:51.76) & 100 yard breaststroke (2nd, 54.98); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (7th, 1:34.11), 200 yard freestyle (12th, 1:28.36) & 400 yard freestyle (10th, 3:12.01)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments