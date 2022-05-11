AURORA | The city qualifiers by school for the Class 5A boys state swim meet May 13-14, 2022, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton, the events they are entered in and where they are seeded based on psyche sheets released May 10. All events are in yards:

2022 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE SWIM MEET QUALIFIERS

AURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS (2): Gavin Harding, jr., 100 yard butterfly (9th, 52.14 seconds) & 100 yard backstroke (19th, 54.46); Liam Ross, sr., 1-meter diving; Relays (3): 200 yard medley (33rd, 1:52.30), 200 yard freestyle (33rd, 1:37.30) and 400 yard freestyle (32nd, 3:34.55)

CHEROKEE TRAIL (6): Dominic McCoy, sr., 100 yard butterfly (34th, 54.71); Tucker Meeks, sr., 200 yard freestyle (13th, 1:45.89) & 100 yard freestyle (7th, 47.51); Hugh Mullen, soph., 100 yard freestyle (25th, 49.08); Zach Opperman, sr., 500 yard freestyle (37th, 5:06.60); Bronson Smothers, fr., 200 yard freestyle (24th, 1:48.66) & 100 yard freestyle (9th, 47.88); Andrew Wilson, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (30th, 2:03.56) & 500 yard freestyle (27th, 5:02.43); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (20th, 1:40.88), 200 yard freestyle (14th, 1:29.63) and 400 yard freestyle (9th, 3:13.99)

GRANDVIEW (9): Kyle Chu, jr., 100 yard breaststroke (37th, 1:02.82); Gavin Dixon, sr., 50 yard freestyle (42nd, 22.68) & 100 yard freestyle (31st, 49.54); Robert Hall, jr., 100 yard breaststroke (27th, 1:01.60); Evan Higgins, soph., 100 yard freestyle (14th, 48.22); Evan Linnebur, fr., 50 yard freestyle (37th, 22.64) & 100 yard freestyle (42nd, 50.12); Paul Noskov, fr., 100 yard backstroke (39th, 56.67); Oliver Schimberg, fr., 100 yard butterfly (6th, 51.37) & 100 yard backstroke (3rd, 50.62); William Schimberg, jr., 200 yard freestyle (8th, 1:44.28) & 100 yard butterfly (15th, 52.86); Matthew Scicchitano, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (15th, 1:59.99) & 100 yard breaststroke (15th, 59.54); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (5th, 1:34.47), 200 yard freestyle (11th, 1:28.38) and 400 yard freestyle (4th, 3:11.59)

OVERLAND: Relays (2): 200 yard medley (36th, 1:56.24) and 200 yard freestyle (37th, 1:43.37)

REGIS JESUIT (21): Gio Aguirre, sr., 200 yard freestyle (7th, 1:44.27) & 100 yard freestyle (2nd, 45.76); Carter Anderson, jr., 50 yard freestyle (30th, 22.34) & 100 yard butterfly (11th, 52.55); Cruze Bailey, soph., 100 yard breaststroke (46th, 1:03.86); Hugh Boris, fr., 100 yard breaststroke (35th, 1:02.54); Hennig Colsman, soph., 500 yard freestyle (46th, 5:09.53); Luke Dinges, sr., 100 yard butterfly (3rd, 50.04) & 100 yard backstroke (4th, 51.32); Angus Dugan, soph., 200 yard freestyle (22nd, 1:48.29) & 100 yard butterfly (33rd, 54.63); Mack Dugan, sr., 50 yard freestyle (9th, 21.67) & 100 yard freestyle (10th, 47.90); Truman Inglis, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (9th, 1:58.88) & 100 yard freestyle (24th, 48.94); Harry Kerscher, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (12th, 1:59.06) & 100 yard backstroke (16th, 53.60); Shepard Kerscher, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (36th, 2:04.18) & 100 yard breaststroke (44th, 1:03.66); Charlie Klein, jr., 100 yard freestyle (18th, 48.53) & 100 yard backstroke (12th, 52.82); Ronan Krauss, jr., 200 yard freestyle (6th, 1:43.92) & 500 yard freestyle (2nd, 4:44.29); Reid Magner, fr., 500 yard freestyle (12th, 4:57.27); Dylan Mullen, sr., 1-meter diving; Owen Mulligan, soph., 200 yard freestyle (45th, 1:50.97) & 500 yard freestyle (35th, 5:06.53); John Robertson, jr., 50 yard freestyle (43rd, 22.72); Michael Sanchez, fr., 50 yard freestyle (36th, 22.55) & 500 yard freestyle (17th, 5:00.00); Jacob Sykora, sr., 50 yard freestyle (16th, 21.95) & 100 yard breaststroke (41st, 1:03.59); Hawkins Wendt, jr., 50 yard freestyle (7th, 21.38); Nico Wood, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (43rd, 2:04.87) & 100 yard breaststroke (33rd, 1:02.35); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (3rd, 1:34.12), 200 yard freestyle (2nd, 1:24.85) & 400 yard freestyle (2nd, 3:08.34)

SMOKY HILL (15): Patrick Adams, soph., 200 yard freestyle (36th, 1:50.06) & 500 yard freestyle (11th, 4:57.05); Jake Baker, soph., 200 yard freestyle (15th, 1:46.28) & 500 yard freestyle (5th, 4:48.80); Sam Baker, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (14th, 1:59.46) & 100 yard butterfly (21st, 53.20); Brandon Bicknell, sr., 1-meter diving; Kyle Brushaber, soph., 200 yard freestyle (18th, 1:47.78) & 100 yard backstroke (26th, 55.31); Nicholas Gordon, jr., 50 yard freestyle (35th, 22.55) & 100 yard butterfly (44th, 55.27); Antonio Goris, jr., 100 yard butterfly (20th, 53.17); Thomas Nguyen, jr., 50 yard freestyle (41st, 22.66); Joshua Nieves, sr., 50 yard freestyle (12th, 21.84) & 100 yard breaststroke (9th, 58.37); Ian Noffsinger, fr., 200 yard freestyle (41st, 1:50.52) & 500 yard freestyle (7th, 4:50.28); Brayden Pearce, sr., 100 yard butterfly (25th, 53.94) & 100 yard backstroke (13th, 53.02); Chae Phillips, soph., 200 yard freestyle (1:50.97) & 500 yard freestyle (20th, 5:00.61); Sebastian Piwko, jr., 100 yard freestyle (52nd, 50.45); Daniel Yi, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (5th, 1:56.03) & 100 yard breaststroke (1st, 56.38); Isaac Yi, sr., 50 yard freestyle (34th, 22.52) & 100 yard breaststroke (5th, 57.86); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (6th, 1:34.66), 200 yard freestyle (5th, 1:26.44) and 400 yard freestyle (14th, 3:16.19)