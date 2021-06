AURORA | The city qualifiers by school for the Class 5A boys state swim meet June 24, 2021, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton, the events they are entered in and where they are seeded based on psyche sheets released June 23. All events are in yards:

2021 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE SWIM MEET QUALIFIERS

AURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS (2): Gavin Harding, soph. (100 yard butterfly/100 yard backstroke); Liam Ross, jr. (1-meter diving); Relays (2): 200 yard medley and 200 yard freestyle

CHEROKEE TRAIL (6): Keegan Chatham, sr. (50 yard freestyle/100 yard freestyle); Kadin Denner, sr. (200 yard indiv. medley/500 yard freestyle); Tucker Meeks, jr. (200 yard freestyle/100 yard freestyle); Zach Opperman, jr. (500 yard freestyle); Andrew Wilson, soph. (500 yard freestyle/100 yard backstroke); Tim Yoon, sr. (50 yard freestyle/100 yard butterfly); Relays (3): 200 yard medley, 200 yard freestyle and 400 yard freestyle

GRANDVIEW (5): Christian Charles, sr. (50 yard freestyle); Patrick Duffy, jr. (1-meter diving); Evan Higgins, fr. (50 yard freestyle/100 yard backstroke); Matthew Scicchitano, soph. (200 yard indiv. medley (alternate)); William Schimberg, soph. (200 yard freestyle/100 yard freestyle); Relays (3): 200 yard medley, 200 yard freestyle and 400 yard freestyle

REGIS JESUIT (16): Gio Aguirre, jr. (200 yard freestyle/100 yard freestyle); Nick Ames, sr. (50 yard freestyle/100 yard breaststroke); Carter Anderson, soph. (100 yard butterfly); Will Callahan, sr. (200 yard indiv. medley/100 yard butterfly (alternate)); Luke Dinges, jr. (100 yard butterfly/100 yard backstroke); Angus Dugan, fr. (200 yard freestyle); Mack Dugan, jr. (50 yard freestyle/100 yard freestyle); Elijah Hawkins, jr. (50 yard freestyle/100 yard backstroke); Quinn Henninger, sr. (1-meter diving); Sawyer Inglis, sr. (200 yard freestyle/500 yard freestyle); Truman Inglis, soph. (200 yard indiv. medley); Harry Kerscher, soph. (200 yard indiv. medley/100 yard backstroke); Ronan Krauss, jr. (200 yard freestyle/500 yard freestyle); Jackson Landahl, fr. (100 yard backstroke); Jacob Sykora, jr. (100 yard freestyle/100 yard breaststroke); Blake Underwood, sr. (100 yard freestyle); Relays (3): 200 yard medley, 200 yard freestyle and 400 yard freestyle

SMOKY HILL (8): Jake Baker, fr. (200 yard freestyle/500 yard freestyle); Sam Baker, fr. (200 yard indiv. medley/100 yard butterfly); Brandon Bucknell, jr. (1-meter diving); Antonio Goris, soph. (50 yard freestyle/100 yard butterfly); Joshua Nieves, jr. (200 yard indiv. medley/100 yard breaststroke); Brayden Pearce, jr. (100 yard freestyle/100 yard backstroke); Daniel Yi, fr. (100 yard freestyle/100 yard breaststroke); Isaac Yi, jr. (50 yard freestyle/100 yard breaststroke); Relays (3): 200 yard medley, 200 yard freestyle and 400 yard freestyle