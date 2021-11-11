DENVER | Patience, thy name is JT Sus.

Like many of his teammates on the Grandview boys soccer team, the sophomore striker overcame frustration and kept looking for the right opportunity to score during Wednesday evening’s Class 5A semifinal contest against Legacy.

It took more than 78 fruitless minutes of play at the University of Denver soccer stadium for that chance to arrive, but Sus took advantage when it did, as he ran onto a service from senior Conrad Casebolt and buried it with a header for what turned out to be the only goal of the game in 1-0 victory for the 11th-seeded Wolves over the seventh-seeded Lightning.

With the win, coach Brian Wood’s Grandview team advanced to Saturday’s 11:45 a.m. 5A state championship game at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, where it will face 17th-seeded Fossil Ridge, a 2-1 overtime winner over No. 5 Castle View in the other semifinal.

Sus had the game-winning goal for the Wolves in a 2-0 quarterfinal win over Mountain Vista and he came through again in a big moment after senior goalkeeper Ryan Nun and a steady Legacy defense had kept them off the scoreboard.

Casebolt, whose own header had been tipped just high by Nun in the first half in a bid for the game’s first goal, tightroped the far sideline and found a narrow opening to slice a ball in the middle, where Sus finished to reward him with his team-leading fifth assist.

The Wolves’ veteran defense and sophomore goalkeeper Nikhil Patel held off Legacy’s final push for an equalizer and earned the program’s first trip to the 5A state title game since 2018 when it lost to Arapahoe at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

(11) GRANDVIEW 1, (7) LEGACY 0

Score by halves:

Grandview 0 1 — 1

Legacy 0 0 — 0

SCORING

Second half

Grandview — JT Sus (Conrad Casebolt), 78th minute