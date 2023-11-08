DENVER | The Regis Jesuit boys soccer team had a tremendous advantage when it came to offensive and dangerous chances during the run of play in Tuesday evening’s Class 5A state semifinal contest at CIBER Field.

But the ninth-seeded Raiders were unable to put any of them in the back of the net in 110 minutes and so their contest with fourth-seeded and defending state champion Denver East went to shootout that often favors the team with less offensive push.

That was the case, as the Angels converted all five of their penalty kick opportunities and the Raiders made four to earn the spot in Saturday’s 5A state championship game at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs.

Coach Rick Wolf’s Regis Jesuit team finished the season 13-3-3.

The Raiders reached the quarterfinals for the first time since a run to the final in 2019, while they also won the Continental League championship and went 2-0 for the first time in their annual trip to the Jesuit Classic.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 CLASS 5A BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFFS (semifinals)

Denver East 0, Regis Jesuit 0 (Denver East wins 5-4 on PKs)

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 0 0 0 0 (4) — 0

Denver East 0 0 0 0 (5) — 0