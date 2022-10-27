Regis Jesuit senior Sureel McCain, left, heads upfield as he is engaged by Cherry Creek’s Drew Hinton (14) during the second half of the Raiders’ 1-0 loss to the Bruins in a Class 5A first round boys soccer state playoff game on Oct. 26, 2022, at Stutler Bowl. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE | The Regis Jesuit boys soccer team fell behind Cherry Creek early in their Class 5A first round state playoff matchup Wednesday at Stutler Bowl and couldn’t catch up.

The 20th-seeded Raiders pressed the 13th-seeded Bruins constantly for a half-plus trying to get the equalizing goal after falling in a 1-0 hole, but were unable to get onto the scoreboard and fell in the opening round of the postseason for a second straight season.

Coach Rick Wolf’s Regis Jesuit finished the season 8-6-2.

Aurora teams finished 1-4 in the 5A fist round as seventh-seeded Cherokee Trail advanced with a 3-0 win over No. 26 Chatfield, while No. 19 Rangeview lost on penalty kicks to No. 14 Pine Creek, No. 31 Grandview lost a late 2-1 contest to No. 2 Denver East and No. 32 Overland dropped a 4-1 contest with top-seeded Legacy.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

