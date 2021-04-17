AURORA | Rangeview’s Eric Cerna failed to get the hat trick he planned to get against Hinkley in Friday afternoon’s EMAC boys soccer matchup of district rivals.

The senior forward came up short in that quest — though he nearly completed it with a bicycle kick attempt late in the second half — but still scored a pair of goals to boost his team-leading total to 12 on the season and help the Raiders to a key 4-0 league victory over the Thunderbirds.

Senior Alex Tapparo scored the first and last goals of the game, senior Christian Valdez dished out two assists and freshman Alexis Salas had one, while junior Julian Fierro saved all four shots he faced as Rangeview improved to 8-0-1 on the season.

Coach Vic Strouse’s Raiders kept pace with Adams City — which topped Vista PEAK — in EMAC play. The Eagles hold a 7-0-1 record, which Rangeview can match with a win in its noon contest Saturday against Westminster (1-4-2).

Regardless of the results, both Adams City and Rangeview will advance from the league to the Class 5A state playoffs, which begin next week.

Hinkley had a couple of prime chances — including a second half shot by senior Pablo Avila De La Cruz that soared just over the top of the crossbar and another that was cleared off the line by a Rangeview defender — but was shut out for just the second time all season.

The Thunderbirds finish the regular season 6-3 in the first season under coach Abigail Hinga.

RANGEVIEW 4, HINKLEY 0

Score by halves:

Hinkley 0 0 — 0

Rangeview 2 2 — 4

SCORING

First half

Rangeview — Alex Tapporo (Alexis Salas), 10th minute; Rangeview — Eric Cerna (Christian Valdez), 33rd minute

Second half

Rangeview — Cerna (Valdez), 67th minute; Rangeview — Tapporo, 76th minute

Rangeview saves: Julian Fierro 4